The Bills Mafia have been making donations to charities of players on other teams for years now. This time, it's coming full circle. For years now, Buffalo Bills fans have been making pretty sizable donations to charities that belong to, or are of interest to players on other teams. Sometimes it's to say thank you for something that they've done. Other times it's just to show support for our opponents. In many cases, they're incredibly generous donations. The Bills Mafia could arguably be considered the most generous fan base in the entire NFL.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO