Pembroke, GA

Upcoming events in Pooler for 2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Pooler has some big events coming to the city this year. And the chamber of commerce wants to make sure you can take full advantage of what they have to offer. Today i’m joined by Courtney Rawlins, the Executive Director for the Pooler...
POOLER, GA
Special groundbreaking in Garden City for Habitat for Humanity

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - “Build Homes, Community and Hope” - that’s the motto for the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity. They’re on a mission to secure safe and affordable housing for low-income working families looking to achieve their goals to homeownership. A special groundbreaking in...
GARDEN CITY, GA
The Holland House Restaurant to close

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime popular restaurant will close its doors at the end of the month. The Holland House on East 68th Street announced on its Facebook page it would be closing that current location at the end of January. The restaurant, which was packed during its lunch...
SAVANNAH, GA
Oy Vey 5K happening this Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If running was on your list of New Year’s resolutions... you could get an early gauge of where you stand by running a 5K this weekend. And hopefully it won’t have you saying “Oy Vey” when you finish. But that is the...
SAVANNAH, GA
The newest old house in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hills-Galloway House looks like a perfect fit here in Savannah. “Pretty much the original building is completely intact,” says the home’s owner Peter Galloway. It’s a home full of history. “The rafters are original...you have huge HL hinges they’re from about 1720...the...
SAVANNAH, GA
Yates-Astro Resolution Race and Trail Run this Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you haven’t started your resolution of getting active outdoors you have a chance this weekend. The 11th Annual Yates-Astro Resolution Race and Trail Run is this weekend, and here to tell us all about it is Betty Youles who is the chair for this year’s event.
SAVANNAH, GA
INTERVIEW: CURE Childhood Cancer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - CURE Childhood Cancer is dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families. Mandy Garola and Allena Cox joined Afternoon Break to talk about their efforts.
SAVANNAH, GA
Glass recycling returning to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After more than five years without, glass recycling is returning to Savannah. Last year, Savannah City Council approved an agreement to bring the program back to the city. “I’m excited to share that this program is officially online,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said in his weekly press conference. The details of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
SCCPSS Choice Program applications opening soon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you missed the deadline for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s Choice Program last year or your student wasn’t interested until now. good news!. Students can begin applying for the next school year very soon. The school district has 26 programs for students...
SAVANNAH, GA
How to make shrimp & grits

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ephrim Edwards calls himself “The Bald Chef.”. The personal chef and caterer from Savannah is steadily building his clientele in Savannah - and also uses his business to support those less fortunate than him. He is in the kitchen showing us how to make shrimp...
SAVANNAH, GA
Coats collected staying to help those in our community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Winter coats are now going to kids in need. WTOC help fill up the Canady’s Heating and Air van with coats you donated. The coats will help keep families right here in our community warm. We want to thank everyone who donated for making this...
SAVANNAH, GA
Changes to impact WTOC antenna viewers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is doing something big. Really big. We’re investing in a new super megawatt antenna that will improve our signal across the southeast. But before we power it up, we must make some adjustments beginning the week of Jan. 9. If you have cable, satellite...
SAVANNAH, GA
Dave & Buster's coming to Pooler?

Is a Dave & Buster's location coming to Pooler? According to a social media post by Pooler City Councilwoman Karen L. Williams, the popular entertainment and dining franchise will petition the council to open a location at the Tanger Outlets at I-95 and Pooler Parkway. In the post, Williams stated...
POOLER, GA
Hate Ends Now Cattle Car exhibit to make stop in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Holocaust has been described as one of the most prolific genocides in human history, resulting in the death of roughly six million Jews and millions of other people between the years of 1933 to 1945. An immersive experience is returning to Savannah to transport visitors back to that time period. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
More space being added to Bulloch Co. government annex building

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The process to get permits in Bulloch County could get easier in the next few months. The county’s adding badly needed space at the building along North Main Street that houses those offices. County leaders say they’ve needed more space for years but will need it even more in the future as the county keeps growing.
Animal shelters overwhelmed after the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With the start of the new year, dozens of surrender requests have come into Renegade Paws Rescue.   Volunteers say people giving pets as gifts during the holiday season is a big factor in the high turnover rate and shelters in our area are feeling the strain.  “As a rescue ourselves, we’ve […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah construction company gets shout out from HGTV celebrity for renovating his home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Monday, American TV host Ty Pennington shared a video of areas of his home that were recently renovated by Heritage Construction Savannah, Inc. a local construction company. In the post, which included a video, Pennington said, “Huge shout-out to @heritage_construction_savannah for always making the impossible happen #bestteam.”   “When you work for […]
SAVANNAH, GA

