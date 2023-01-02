Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia witness says triangle object overhead was size of football fieldRoger MarshStatesboro, GA
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Popular supermarket chain opening new location in Georgia next weekKristen WaltersStatesboro, GA
wtoc.com
Upcoming events in Pooler for 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Pooler has some big events coming to the city this year. And the chamber of commerce wants to make sure you can take full advantage of what they have to offer. Today i’m joined by Courtney Rawlins, the Executive Director for the Pooler...
wtoc.com
Special groundbreaking in Garden City for Habitat for Humanity
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - “Build Homes, Community and Hope” - that’s the motto for the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity. They’re on a mission to secure safe and affordable housing for low-income working families looking to achieve their goals to homeownership. A special groundbreaking in...
WJCL
The Holland House Restaurant to close
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime popular restaurant will close its doors at the end of the month. The Holland House on East 68th Street announced on its Facebook page it would be closing that current location at the end of January. The restaurant, which was packed during its lunch...
wtoc.com
Canady’s Heating, Air and Plumbing donates 1,000 coats to the United Way of the Coastal Empire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 1,000 coats are going to children in need to keep them warm this winter. Canady’s Heating, Air and Plumbing dropped off the donations to the United Way of the Coastal Empire Wednesday morning. Some of those donations came from you. It’s all part...
wtoc.com
Oy Vey 5K happening this Sunday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If running was on your list of New Year’s resolutions... you could get an early gauge of where you stand by running a 5K this weekend. And hopefully it won’t have you saying “Oy Vey” when you finish. But that is the...
wtoc.com
The newest old house in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hills-Galloway House looks like a perfect fit here in Savannah. “Pretty much the original building is completely intact,” says the home’s owner Peter Galloway. It’s a home full of history. “The rafters are original...you have huge HL hinges they’re from about 1720...the...
wtoc.com
Bryan Co. Megasite will be one of the most transformative projects in Savannah, CEO of SEDA says
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Economic Development Authority held its annual yearly meeting to discuss the accomplishments of 2022. The partnership with the Hyundai Manufacturing Plant at the Bryan County Megasite was at the top of the list. The president and CEO of SEDA says this project will be...
wtoc.com
Yates-Astro Resolution Race and Trail Run this Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you haven’t started your resolution of getting active outdoors you have a chance this weekend. The 11th Annual Yates-Astro Resolution Race and Trail Run is this weekend, and here to tell us all about it is Betty Youles who is the chair for this year’s event.
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: CURE Childhood Cancer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - CURE Childhood Cancer is dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families. Mandy Garola and Allena Cox joined Afternoon Break to talk about their efforts.
Glass recycling returning to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After more than five years without, glass recycling is returning to Savannah. Last year, Savannah City Council approved an agreement to bring the program back to the city. “I’m excited to share that this program is officially online,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said in his weekly press conference. The details of […]
wtoc.com
SCCPSS Choice Program applications opening soon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you missed the deadline for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s Choice Program last year or your student wasn’t interested until now. good news!. Students can begin applying for the next school year very soon. The school district has 26 programs for students...
wtoc.com
How to make shrimp & grits
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ephrim Edwards calls himself “The Bald Chef.”. The personal chef and caterer from Savannah is steadily building his clientele in Savannah - and also uses his business to support those less fortunate than him. He is in the kitchen showing us how to make shrimp...
wtoc.com
‘This is gonna be a thoughtful process:’ Historic Savannah continues work on restoring Virginia Jackson Kiah House
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Preservation efforts are underway for the Virginia Jackson Kiah House. Her home served as an art museum during segregation and Historic Savannah has plans to restore it after the home fell into disrepair. What’s it going to be? That’s a question many people have been asking....
wtoc.com
Coats collected staying to help those in our community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Winter coats are now going to kids in need. WTOC help fill up the Canady’s Heating and Air van with coats you donated. The coats will help keep families right here in our community warm. We want to thank everyone who donated for making this...
wtoc.com
Changes to impact WTOC antenna viewers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is doing something big. Really big. We’re investing in a new super megawatt antenna that will improve our signal across the southeast. But before we power it up, we must make some adjustments beginning the week of Jan. 9. If you have cable, satellite...
connectsavannah.com
Dave & Buster's coming to Pooler?
Is a Dave & Buster's location coming to Pooler? According to a social media post by Pooler City Councilwoman Karen L. Williams, the popular entertainment and dining franchise will petition the council to open a location at the Tanger Outlets at I-95 and Pooler Parkway. In the post, Williams stated...
Hate Ends Now Cattle Car exhibit to make stop in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Holocaust has been described as one of the most prolific genocides in human history, resulting in the death of roughly six million Jews and millions of other people between the years of 1933 to 1945. An immersive experience is returning to Savannah to transport visitors back to that time period. […]
wtoc.com
More space being added to Bulloch Co. government annex building
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The process to get permits in Bulloch County could get easier in the next few months. The county’s adding badly needed space at the building along North Main Street that houses those offices. County leaders say they’ve needed more space for years but will need it even more in the future as the county keeps growing.
Animal shelters overwhelmed after the holidays
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With the start of the new year, dozens of surrender requests have come into Renegade Paws Rescue. Volunteers say people giving pets as gifts during the holiday season is a big factor in the high turnover rate and shelters in our area are feeling the strain. “As a rescue ourselves, we’ve […]
Savannah construction company gets shout out from HGTV celebrity for renovating his home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Monday, American TV host Ty Pennington shared a video of areas of his home that were recently renovated by Heritage Construction Savannah, Inc. a local construction company. In the post, which included a video, Pennington said, “Huge shout-out to @heritage_construction_savannah for always making the impossible happen #bestteam.” “When you work for […]
