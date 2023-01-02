Rick Latimer – age 64 of Cameron, MO, and formerly of Hamilton, MO, passed away Sunday evening, January 1, 2023, at his home. Rick was born on July 6, 1958, the son of Howard Jackson and Iris (Forgey) Latimer in Marshfield, MO. He grew up in Hamilton, MO, and graduated from Penney High School in 1976. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Hamilton. Rick married Kelly Lynn Robinson on March 7th, 1981 in Kingston, MO at the Federated Church. The family was very important to him. He especially loved his grandchildren (Georgia, Hunter, Jacob, Presten, Kylor, and Addison). Rick enjoyed cars, his favorite was his El Camino. He loved sports and made sure he was present for each of Cody’s baseball games. He was a Royals and KU fan. He also loved the outdoors and spending time fishing. Rick will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

CAMERON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO