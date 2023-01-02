Read full article on original website
nodawaynews.com
Northwest recognizes employees achieving milestone years of employment
Before semester break, Northwest Missouri State University recognized 90 employees who have attained milestone years of service at the university. The cumulative years of service for the recognized employees is 1,200 years. Those employees recognized and their years of service are listed below.
nodawaynews.com
Second Saturday Coffee comes to the NCHS Museum
The Nodaway County Historical Society Museum currently is closed for the winter season and will reopen for its regular hours, Tuesday through Friday, 1 to 4 pm, in March. Because of local interest at the winter bake sale and coffee shop in December, the museum leaders will be holding Second Saturday Coffee from 9 to 11 am, starting in January. Those who are ready for some time out of the house or just want to explore the museum on a weekend, should come and check out the NCHS Museum on the Second Saturday of each month in 2023. These dates will be: January 14, February 11, March 11, April 8, May 13, June 10, July 8, August 12, September 9, October 14, November 11 and December 9.
nodawaynews.com
Mosaic Maryville selected as a 2022 Health Quality Innovator of the Year
Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville (MMC–M) has been recognized as a Health Quality Innovator for 2022. The Health Quality Innovator Award is the annual awards program created by Health Quality Innovators that recognizes and celebrates organizations that are using successful, evidence-based approaches to quality improvement. MMC–M was selected...
nodawaynews.com
Parks and Rec board receives Eagle Scout presentation
At the December 19 Maryville Parks and Recreation board meeting, Eagle Scouts Dayn and Logan Henderson reported their project of cleaning up Robertson Crist Park. Phase one involved cleaning and getting rid of overgrowth, spreading mulch and giving the bathrooms a makeover. Fifty-nine volunteers came to help with phase one. Phase two involved adding in stumps that could be used for an outdoor classroom space. They hope to add more to the park in a phase three.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Rick Latimer
Rick Latimer – age 64 of Cameron, MO, and formerly of Hamilton, MO, passed away Sunday evening, January 1, 2023, at his home. Rick was born on July 6, 1958, the son of Howard Jackson and Iris (Forgey) Latimer in Marshfield, MO. He grew up in Hamilton, MO, and graduated from Penney High School in 1976. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Hamilton. Rick married Kelly Lynn Robinson on March 7th, 1981 in Kingston, MO at the Federated Church. The family was very important to him. He especially loved his grandchildren (Georgia, Hunter, Jacob, Presten, Kylor, and Addison). Rick enjoyed cars, his favorite was his El Camino. He loved sports and made sure he was present for each of Cody’s baseball games. He was a Royals and KU fan. He also loved the outdoors and spending time fishing. Rick will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two St Joseph Residents Arrested in Clinton County Wednesday Afternoon
(Clinton County, MO) – Two St Joseph residents were arrested in Clinton County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that just after 4:30 P.M. they arrested 27-year-old Makenzie K. Bechtold who is facing a charge for possession of a controlled substance as well as being wanted on an outstanding Clinton County felony warrant for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, stealing, no financial responsibility and no valid license.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gentry County Bridge Closure Begins Thursday
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the closure of a Gentry County bridge beginning on Thursday. The closure is due to the results of a recent safety inspection. The bridge over Bear Creek in Gentry County on Route YY will close on Thursday. A project to replace the 96-year-old...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two On Warrants
Troopers report two arrests Wednesday afternoon in the area counties. In Linn County at about 1:30 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Tyler L Stanfield of Bevier on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance. He is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.
News Channel Nebraska
Stolen truck recovered in Craig, Mo.
FALLS CITY – Arrest warrants have been issued for men suspected of stealing a truck and tools from a Richardson County residence Dec. 7 or 8. Court records say Chase Engel, 25, and David Sprague Jr., 43, of St. Joseph, Mo. are suspected of theft from a 652 Avenue residence.
nodawaynews.com
Hopkins announces Christmas lighting winners
Hopkins Community Betterment announced the winners in the Christmas Lighting Contest. The contest was judged December 20. First place winner was the Gina and Matt Wray residence.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Robert Brock Griffin
Robert Brock Griffin, age 38, left this earth on December 29, 2022, at his home in Jameson, Missouri, surrounded by family and friends as he took his heavenly journey home. Brock was born on February 15, 1984, in Trenton, Missouri to Bob and Marlene (Clark) Griffin. He was welcomed home by two sisters, Rebecca and Bobbie.
nodawaynews.com
Brit Fisher
Brit Lauren Fisher, age 28, Sheridan, died Thursday, December 29, 2022 near Sheridan. She was a lifetime resident of the area and was fondly known as the Gaynor Girl. Brit was born January 1, 1994 in Kansas City. She was the daughter of Kelly and Lora Turner Fisher. Brit was...
WIBW
Hiawatha man behind bars after woman found shot near highway
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Brown Co. authorities are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says, around 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, officials received a 911 call of a possible shooting and battery near U.S. Highway 36 and Timber Rd.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested numerous individuals throughout the past week. Police arrested 21-year-old Antoinette Clement on December 30, 2022 at her residence. Clement was charged with Domestic Abuse Assault 1st offense, and was taken to the Union County Jail. She was released after seeing the Magistrate. 53-year-old Catherine Ann Scadden...
Legend or not, it's labeled the Sallie House in Atchison, Kansas, and paranormal investigations by the media took place
Sallie House (to the left) in Atchison, Kansas.Photo byGoogle Maps. Atchison, Kansas is an interesting place to visit. It's obvious there is a lot of history there. It's also the birthplace of Amelia Earhart. I had a meal at a restaurant there years ago and at the time, I had not heard of the Sallie House. Atchison has a history of alleged hauntings. Some may be brave enough to explore it and others, like myself, are not outside of writing about it. Aren't we sometimes a bit curious about experiences we have not had?
Corning woman arrested on drug charges
(Adams Co) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Molly Bagby, of Corning, following a traffic stop on Highway 148 and Joshua Tree on December 30th. A probable cause search was conducted and Bagby was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 1st, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bagby posted a $1,300 cash bond and was released from the Adams County Jail.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Man Left With Minor Injuries In Wednesday Morning Accident
A Maysville man was left with minor injuries after a one vehicle accident this (Wednesday) morning in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Matthew R. Housekneckt was driving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am southbound on Missouri Route 33 about one mile south of Maysville at 6:30 this morning when the vehicle went off the west side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
WIBW
Atchison man dead after driver attempts to outrun police
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Atchison man is dead and three others are in the hospital after the driver of the car they were in attempted to outrun the police. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to 918 N. 4th St. in Atchison with reports of a fatal crash.
Driver in fatal crash turns himself in to KHP investigators
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash have made an arrest. Just after 2a.m Monday, an officer on patrol observed a 2002 Mini Cooper driven recklessly by 22-year-old Brandon Mann of Atchison at 6th and U.S.59 Highway, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The officer attempted to...
Person arrested in Brown County shooting
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with a correction. The original article incorrectly identified the alleged shooter. 27 News apologizes for its mistake. BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent shooting. On Monday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the area of U.S. 36 near […]
