Dogs at DeKalb County Animal Services facility test positive for canine flu, fosters needed

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A highly contagious strain of canine flu has been spreading across the U.S. and is now circulating through the Atlanta area.

Dog owners should monitor their animals for symptoms, which may include coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge, labored breathing, and lethargy.

Just like the human flu, canine flu is passed through respiratory droplets, and can spread between animals when they sniff, sneeze on, or lick another dog.

If your animal has these symptoms, you are urged to keep them away from other dogs and refrain from taking them to places where dogs might congregate to help stop the spread.

DeKalb County Animal Services has received a positive test for the virus in dogs living at their facility.

If you would like to foster one of their animals at your home and keep them isolated for the 28 day quarantine period, please contact DCAS at their website.

