Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS, Batista Breaks Down His Tattoos, More Episodes Available on Impact Plus
– PWInsider reports that Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde will open the main card of tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. – Additionally, PWInsider also reports that Impact Plus has added April 2010 episodes of Impact to the service. Also, plush dolls are now available of all the members of the Death Dollz at ShopImpact.com.
Various News: Amazing Red & Brian XL vs. The Mane Event Set for HoG Show in February, Fred Rosser Available for Bookings, Mark Sterling Looks Back on 2022
– House of Glory Wrestling has announced that The Mane Event will defend the tag team titles against The Amazing Red and Brian XL at The Greatest Show on Earth card scheduled for February 3 at Club Amazura in Jamaica, Queens. You can see the announcement below:. – NJPW star...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
‘He’s Not Having It’: David Muir ‘Upset’ With ‘20/20’ Co-Anchor Amy Robach Over TJ Holmes Affair
20/20 star David Muir was not happy after finding out about his co-anchor Amy Robach’s secret six-month affair with GMA star TJ Holmes, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to sources close to the situation, Muir joins a list of ABC News employees who are upset about the drama Robach and Holmes have caused for the network. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Robach and Holmes have been secretly dating for the past six months while both were still legally married. Sources claim the two broke things off with their partners in August before anything became romantic. Robach and her husband are close to...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Advised Not to 'Keep in the Pain' in Resurfaced Video
"Keep each other close, don't keep in the pain, talk to someone—anyone," a producer on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" told the late Boss and his co-workers.
The View fans think hosts made cryptic comment on GMA’s TJ Holmes and Amy Robach’s ‘affair’ with specific topic on air
HOSTS of the View threw some shade at their reportedly cheating colleagues at Good Morning America, and fans have taken notice. A topic seemed to cryptically reference the recently unearthed secret love between GMA hosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach. On Thursday's show, the ladies of The View discussed infidelity,...
Beaming Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Walk Arm-In-Arm As They Put On A United Front After Being Suspended From 'GMA3'
TV personalities T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach appeared carefree as they smiled and walked arm-in-arm following their suspension from GMA3: What You Need to Know, RadarOnline.com has learned.They left Holmes' apartment in the Financial District on Thursday, December 15, and walked toward the Capital Grille a short distance away.Robach enjoyed a salad and glass of wine while Holmes appeared to have a salad and steak, chatting privately amongst themselves and avoiding any PDA at the eatery.Following their lunch together, the bundled-up pair strolled back towards her abode, appearing to be in great spirits as they traveled through the rain in...
GMA fans praise Amy Robach’s ‘replacement’ Janai Norman & beg bosses to hire her permanently after TJ ‘affair’ drama
GOOD Morning America fans are praising Amy Robach's fill-in host Janai Norman and want her to be hired permanently. Both Amy, 49, and her co-host TJ Holmes, 45, were removed from GMA3 after their alleged affair was exposed last month. Amy and TJ will reportedly remain off-air until an internal...
Mercedes Mone, Former Sasha Banks, Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The worst-kept secret in wrestling finally happened, as the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Using the name Mercedes Mone, she confronted KAIRI after her IWGP women’s title defense against Tam Nakano. At first, she appeared to be respectful, but then quickly laid out the champion. A title match between the two is set for NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18 in San Jose. The show will be available on FITE.
Wrestling World Reacts To Debut of Mercedes Mone At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Bayley Backstage At Event
As previously noted, the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. She attacked KAIRI and challenged her to a match at Battle in the Valley on February 18. The wrestling world reacted to the moment, including Mone’s former tag team partner Bayley. Bayley was backstage to support her friend, as evidenced by a photo from Dax Harwood. Banks, Bayley and FTR recreated a photo they took while they were all in WWE together.
'American Pickers' Star Mike Wolfe's Last-Ditch Plea REVEALED: TV Junkman Asks Frank Fritz To 'Return & Save The Show'
American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is allegedly hopeful his old partner Frank Fritz will be open to making a comeback on History's antique-hunting reality show, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned after insiders came forward with behind-the-scenes details.The pair had become a regular fixture on the hit series, serving as co-hosts since its debut in 2010. Fritz later revealed in July 2021 that he was released from the show and was no longer in contact with Wolfe amid their feud.Since then, Wolfe has made an impassioned, last-ditch plea to his old partner to "return and save American Pickers," well-placed show insiders claim....
GMA’s TJ Holmes’ ex Marilee shares rare pic of their daughter Sabine, 9, after anchor’s ‘affair’ with co-host Amy Robach
TJ HOLMES' ex-wife Marilee has shared a rare photo with their daughter Sabine after TJ's shocking affair with his co-host Amy Robach. The GMA star's spouse finally broke her silence over the weekend as she celebrated the Christmas holiday. Marilee updated fans with a rare photo alongside her daughter Sabine...
Mercedes Mone Wants the IWGP Women’s Championship, Shares More Photos From Wrestle Kingdom
– Mercedes Mone, aka the former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, shared more photos from yesterday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. One photo shows her posing with the IWGP Women’s Championship. She wrote in the caption of the photo, “This is what I want! #wk17 #njpw #STARDOM” Another photo showed her walking down the ramp in the empty Tokyo Dome, writing, “Dream come true #wk17 @njpw1972”
'GMA3' Host Reveals How Her Time off TV Is Going
While T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were forced off air amid their romantic relationship becoming public news weeks ago, GMA3 host Dr. Jennifer Ashton is enjoying her much-needed and planned break from the television screen. Ashton traded in the cold NYC for Hawaii, sharing a stunning photo on her Instagram Stories that captured her jumping with pure happiness. The anchor can be seen in the photo with arms and legs in the air as she soaks up beach views and greenery in front of her. Her back is turned to the camera. Captioning the photo, "Aloha," while adding the Hawaiian holiday song Mele Kalikimaka to the background.
WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged, Bronson Reed Comments On Zack Sabre Jr Joining TMDK, WWE Main Event Lineup
– In a post on Instagram, Dominik Mysterio revealed that he is now engaged to girlfriend Marie Juliette. – As previously reported that Zack Sabre Jr joined TMDK at Wrestle Kingdom 17, shortly after winning the TV title. In a post on Twitter, former TMDK member and current WWE wrestler Bronson Reed commented on the news.
CJ Perry Ranks WWE Over AEW
In a recent appearance on The Bailey Show, CJ Perry shared her thoughts on the difference between her former promotion and AEW, where her husband Miro currently performs (per Fightful). There has been speculation about Perry joining the ranks of AEW after being released by WWE in 2021, but Perry currently still values WWE’s approach more highly. You can find a highlight from Perry and listen to the complete episode below.
AGT: All-Stars’ Simon Cowell reveals his show The X Factor will finally return to US after 10 years off the air
AMERICA'S Got Talent: All-Stars creator Simon Cowell has revealed his other famous show The X Factor will finally return to the United States after ten years off the air. Simon Cowell, 63, has confirmed exclusively confirmed with The U.S. Sun the global series The X Factor is officially returning to American audiences.
Bully Ray vs. Odinson Announced for Live Edition of NWA Powerrr
– NWA has announced a new matchup for the upcoming live edition of NWA Powerrr on January 31. It will be held in Knoxville, Tennesee. Bully Ray will face Odinson in what’s been dubbed a “No Tables” Match. Here’s the updated lineup:. * No Tables Match:...
How to watch ‘New Amsterdam’ tonight (1-3-23) | TV, stream and time
It may be the start of a New Year, but “New Amsterdam” returns to TV sets tonight (Jan. 3, 2023), when the hit show will air on NBC at 10 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable, you can watch it on Philo TV, a live streaming service that gets most channels that your cable company carries. DirecTV Stream also gets The CW.
AEW Rampage Slips, Audience Down From Previous Week
AEW Rampage saw its rating and audience drop for the final episode of the year. Friday’s episode scored in a 0.12 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 470,000 viewers, down 17% and 33.3% respectively from the previous week’s 0.18 demo rating and 566,000 viewers. The...
