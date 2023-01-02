ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer City, PA

wccsradio.com

CREEKSIDE MAN CHARGED IN INCIDENT AT IRMC LAST FRIDAY

State police have charged a Creekside man after an incident on December 30th at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Troopers say 50-year-old Shawn Lee Lyman now faces two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, three counts of disorderly conduct, a single misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment and two summary counts of harassment for the incident that was reported to police around 7:30 that morning. Troopers were notified at that time that Lyman had become combative with hospital staffers as he was being discharged from IRMC. The incident ended with two staffers suffering minor injuries. Lyman also allegedly spat at the nursing station several times while he was being ejected from the hospital.
CREEKSIDE, PA
wccsradio.com

DUI CHARGES PENDING AGAINST DAYTON MAN FOR CRASH ON NEW YEAR’S DAY

State police from the Kittanning barracks say charges could be filed against a 19-year-old Dayton man for driving under the influence over the weekend. Police say at 5:53 PM on January 1st, police were called out for a reported crash into a telephone pole on Route 839 near Mac Road. The driver, identified only as a 19-year-old man, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. The driver initially declined help from EMTs who were on the scene, but consented to an evaluation at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital following a chemical test of his blood.
DAYTON, PA
wccsradio.com

MAN CHARGED WITH MAKING METH DUE FOR PRELIMINARY HEARING TODAY

Charges have been filed and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for today for a Homer City man accused of making methamphetamine. 57-year-old George F. Sager of Homer City faces single felony counts of operating a meth lab and possession with intent to deliver, two felony counts of depositing, storing and disposing of chemical waste, and misdemeanor ephedrine possession and possession of a controlled substance for an incident on December 18th. State police were dispatched to a home at 1912 Route 56 East and found items needed for the manufacture of meth using the “one-pot” method, along with a spent “one-pot”. The state police clandestine laboratory response team was able to gather evidence and clear the scene without further incident. Bail was initially set for Sager at $100,000 bail, and he has been in jail since then.
HOMER CITY, PA
wtae.com

WPXI Pittsburgh

State police investigating overnight vehicle chase in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — State police are investigating a one-vehicle pursuit that started around 1 a.m. in the city. Troopers said they observed a Dodge Durango in the area of Ohio River Boulevard and California Avenue. They activated their lights and attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled, leading troopers on a pursuit, according to a news release.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Overdoses in Clearfield County causing alarm

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials say since the start of the year they’ve had three deadly overdoses in Clearfield County. This includes the overdose that happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Woodland Park. That’s in addition to two others last Saturday. According to Ryan Sayers, the Clearfield County District Attorney, most victims are overdosing […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Greensburg Police investigating another burglary at tobacco store

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - Greensburg Police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in a string of burglaries at the Puff-N-Snuff store in the Greensburg Shopping Center. RELATED: Greensburg Police investigating New Year's Day burglaryAccording to police, two suspects broke in around 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning. They said that one of these individuals burgled the same store on New Year's Day. Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact police at 724-834-3800.
GREENSBURG, PA

