SAN ANTONIO – If Kadyn Proctor was not the top offensive tackle in the country and if he was not from Iowa, maybe the Hawkeyes would have won out in his recruitment. So many top prospects choose to play college ball closer to home. But for Proctor, getting away to get challenged is what appealed to him most. So after taking a late visit to Alabama, the Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk five-star flipped his commitment from the Hawkeyes to the Crimson Tide.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO