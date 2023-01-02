Read full article on original website
Former Alabama RB Trey Sanders is transferring to TCU
Former Alabama running back Trey Sanders has settled on his new destination. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound running back is headed to TCU, he announced Thursday. The former five-star running back was the No. 3 ranked player in the 2019 class and is the No. 1 running back in Florida. During his three-year tenure with Alabama, he tallied 528 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 116 carries.
TCU lands former Alabama running back Trey Sanders
TCU is set to play for a national championship on Monday night. In the meantime, Sonny Dykes continues to add potential impact players through the transfer portal. Trey Sanders announced that he will be transferring from Alabama to play for the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth. A former five-star prospect, Sanders provides Dykes and the Frogs with a splash through the portal at the running back position.
Alabama basketball begins the year by breaking its worst habit
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball doesn't have to state its New Year's resolution. At this point, it should be obvious. The Crimson Tide entered the week giving up 17.1 turnovers per game, ranking 349th among 352 Division I teams. As far as self-improvements go, that's on the top of the list as the team continues into SEC play.
Kadyn Proctor's desire to step outside his comfort zone led to Alabama flip
SAN ANTONIO – If Kadyn Proctor was not the top offensive tackle in the country and if he was not from Iowa, maybe the Hawkeyes would have won out in his recruitment. So many top prospects choose to play college ball closer to home. But for Proctor, getting away to get challenged is what appealed to him most. So after taking a late visit to Alabama, the Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk five-star flipped his commitment from the Hawkeyes to the Crimson Tide.
The 3-pointer: Three takeaways from Alabama's against Ole Miss
Alabama picked up its second win in conference play as it downed a struggling Ole Miss team 84-62 on Tuesday. While the offense shined for a majority of the game, Alabama turned the ball over just seven times, the first time it was underneath the double-digit mark this season. Here...
