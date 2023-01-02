ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway see toll hikes for third year in a row

Commuters in New Jersey yet again will be dealing with toll hikes .

The 3% hike went into effect the first day of 2023 on the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway and Atlantic City Expressway.

“I think it's absolutely ridiculous,” a commuter told News 12. “Tolls have been going up consistently, the roads aren't improving.”

On the parkway, tolls increased 10 cents from $1.90 to $2 for those paying with cash. On the turnpike, the average tolls increased from $4.80 to $4.95. The expressway tolls increased by 3% under an automatic toll indexing plan.

