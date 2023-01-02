ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Final ruling on legality of Illinois’ SAFE-T Act still likely months away

By John Clark
 3 days ago

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WTVO) — A final ruling on Illinois’ controversial SAFE-T Act law, which would abolish cash bail, is not expected any time soon.

Following a ruling from a Kankakee County judge Wednesday that said the Pretrial Fairness Act was unconstitutional, the Illinois Supreme Court issued a temporary stay, keeping the new law, which was supposed to go into effect on January 1st, on hold.

Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court

“There’s still going to be papers that are written on both sides, from both the Attorney General Kwame Raoul as well as the counties and individuals suing. There’ll be an oral argument then, of course, there has to be a decision written. So, we will not be weeks. It will be at the minimum months,” said Harold J. Krent, professor at Chicago-Kent College of Law.

The Kankakee County circuit court’s ruling initially affected 64 counties where representative state’s attorney’s filed lawsuits to prevent the law from going into effect. The higher court’s ruling keeps the SAFE-T Act from going into effect statewide.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has appealed the Kankakee County ruling, and the Supreme Court says it will expedite his appeal —but that doesn’t mean a ruling is imminent.

Gov. JB Pritzker released a statement following the circuit court’s ruling, saying, “Today’s ruling is a setback for the principles we fought to protect through the passage of the SAFE-T Act. The General Assembly and advocates worked to replace an antiquated criminal justice system with a system rooted in equity and fairness. We cannot and should not defend a system that fails to keep people safe by allowing those who are a threat to their community the ability to simply buy their way out of jail. I thank the Attorney General for his work on this case and look forward to the Illinois Supreme Court taking up the appeal as soon as possible.”

The original Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act , which was introduced by the Illinois Black Caucus as part of Black legislators’ response to the murder of George Floyd, and was passed by the Illinois Senate and House of Representatives in the early hours of Jan. 13, 2021.

Many Illinois law enforcement agencies have warned the act will embolden criminals and make it harder for police to keep offenders off the streets .

State’s attorney’s and law enforcement from across the state filed lawsuits which were consolidated into one in Kankakee County, so any ruling would have immediate effect in all co-signed counties.

The 64 state’s attorneys represent counties including Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, LaSalle, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, and Winnebago.

Comments / 2

reader from Illinois
3d ago

the longer the Illinois Supreme Court takes the better it will be for law biding citizens . There is nothing remotely Safe in this Safe T act for Illinois citizens. There are some serious flaws in this act. Let's hope the Illinois Supreme Court does its job and protect us citizens.

Reply
10
Sandy Robinson
3d ago

I hope and pray that more Top Dogs steps up to the plate and stops all this Nonsense all together. so the law abiding citizens of this state stay safer. the Safe-T-Act is the most Dumbest ridiculous thing that they ever came up with. May God be with us .

Reply
6
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

