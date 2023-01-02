Final ruling on legality of Illinois’ SAFE-T Act still likely months away

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WTVO) — A final ruling on Illinois’ controversial SAFE-T Act law, which would abolish cash bail, is not expected any time soon.

Following a ruling from a Kankakee County judge Wednesday that said the Pretrial Fairness Act was unconstitutional, the Illinois Supreme Court issued a temporary stay, keeping the new law, which was supposed to go into effect on January 1st, on hold.

“There’s still going to be papers that are written on both sides, from both the Attorney General Kwame Raoul as well as the counties and individuals suing. There’ll be an oral argument then, of course, there has to be a decision written. So, we will not be weeks. It will be at the minimum months,” said Harold J. Krent, professor at Chicago-Kent College of Law.

The Kankakee County circuit court’s ruling initially affected 64 counties where representative state’s attorney’s filed lawsuits to prevent the law from going into effect. The higher court’s ruling keeps the SAFE-T Act from going into effect statewide.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has appealed the Kankakee County ruling, and the Supreme Court says it will expedite his appeal —but that doesn’t mean a ruling is imminent.

Gov. JB Pritzker released a statement following the circuit court’s ruling, saying, “Today’s ruling is a setback for the principles we fought to protect through the passage of the SAFE-T Act. The General Assembly and advocates worked to replace an antiquated criminal justice system with a system rooted in equity and fairness. We cannot and should not defend a system that fails to keep people safe by allowing those who are a threat to their community the ability to simply buy their way out of jail. I thank the Attorney General for his work on this case and look forward to the Illinois Supreme Court taking up the appeal as soon as possible.”

The original Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act , which was introduced by the Illinois Black Caucus as part of Black legislators’ response to the murder of George Floyd, and was passed by the Illinois Senate and House of Representatives in the early hours of Jan. 13, 2021.

Many Illinois law enforcement agencies have warned the act will embolden criminals and make it harder for police to keep offenders off the streets .

State’s attorney’s and law enforcement from across the state filed lawsuits which were consolidated into one in Kankakee County, so any ruling would have immediate effect in all co-signed counties.

The 64 state’s attorneys represent counties including Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, LaSalle, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, and Winnebago.

