McDonald's blocking historic building's redevelopment, owner says
The owner of a landmark office building downtown had to deal last week with any landlord’s nightmare — a busted pipe that sent water gushing down several floors. But he said that’s not his biggest problem with the property.
evanstonroundtable.com
More closures hit downtown businesses
The blows keep coming for the downtown business district, with the closure of Clarke’s Off Campus, a longtime Evanston diner that’s been around for more than three decades. The diner, which opened in Evanston in 1985, has remained a fixture for the community, particularly Northwestern University students. With...
blockclubchicago.org
The Hot Dog Box Opening In Downtown Food Hall
DOWNTOWN — A hot dog joint known for its unique wieners is opening this month inside a Downtown food hall. The Hot Dog Box is opening Monday at Urbanspace, a 12,000-square-foot food hall at 15 W. Washington St. The food hall also features Keadkao Express, Plant Junkie and the Budlong Hot Chicken.
Closing rumors prove true: Hidden gem Wicker Park Walgreens will shut its doors permanently
The TikTok famous store with the 'Vitamin Vault' is closing for good. Ceiling detail at WalgreensPhoto byDaniel X. O'Neil/Flickr.com. (CHICAGO) It was only a rumor until the company confirmed the iconic Walgreens in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood that sits in a former old bank building will be permanently closed next month.
Fast-growing popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Illinois next week
A popular fast-casual restaurant chain is opening its fourth location in Illinois next week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chicken Salad Chick will be opening its newest Illinois restaurant location in Batavia.
Signing Off?: Removal of Plaza del Lago sign stands out in new owners’ renovation plans
A new year often brings hope of rejuvenation, and the new owners of Plaza del Lago plan to deliver in 2023. WS Development, which purchased the shopping center in 2022, submitted its preliminary plans to “restore” the historic development to the Village of Wilmette in late November. The village’s Appearance Review commissioners took a first […] The post Signing Off?: Removal of Plaza del Lago sign stands out in new owners’ renovation plans appeared first on The Record.
vfpress.news
Wild Fork, The West Suburbs’ New Palace Of Protein
Inside Wild Fork on the corner of Lake and Harlem in Oak Park. | David Hammond. Tuesday, January 3, 2022 || By David Hammond || @maywoodnews. Walking into Wild Fork, which opened at the corner of Lake Street and Harlem on Dec. 24, I felt like Robin Williams in “Moscow on the Hudson.” Playing a newly arrived Russian émigré, Williams walks shyly down the coffee aisle of an American grocery store before dropping to his knees and weeping with disbelief at the incredible range of buying options. My first experience of Wild Fork was not quite so dramatic, but I must admit to a small sense of awe at their remarkable range of meat, fish and seafood.
vfpress.news
Berkeley’s New $2.2M Material Storage Building Completed
The newly finished public works storage building in Berkeley. | File. Thursday, January 5, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Roughly a year after construction work started, Berkeley’s new public works storage building is now complete. The new, pre-engineered storage facility was built on vacant land just east...
cwbchicago.com
After car thieves shoot a man in Uptown, cops are ordered to stop pursuing the suspects
Chicago — A group of car thieves shot a man who confronted them as they broke into a car in Uptown on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. The crew stole a Jeep and fled the scene, only to encounter Chicago cops hours later in Edgewater. Officers briefly pursued the vehicle until their supervisors ordered them to stop the chase upon reaching Lake Shore Drive.
Very Popular Illinois Joint Makes Best Diners, Drive Ins and Dives List
To anyone who has ever sat and stuffed their face at this joint, known for serving the most influential burger of all time, this news comes as no surprise. I don't know that Guy loves Illinois, but given the fact that neither Guy nor I have missed many meals, Illinois is a state east to love for its food.
vfpress.news
Nearly Century-Old Bellwood Pink House To Be Demolished To Make Way For New Housing
The pink house at 3403 Monroe St. in Bellwood is nearly 100 years old, according to property records. Soon, the village will demolish the structure to make way for new housing. | File. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. It’s one of the oddest houses in...
cwbchicago.com
Mail theft is ‘the new hustle in urban America’ expert warns as another mail carrier is robbed in Logan Square
Chicago — A US Postal Service mail carrier was robbed by two men in Logan Square on Friday evening, the latest crime in an ongoing assault on the mail system in Chicago. “Never put anything into the postal system unless you are comfortable with it landing in the hands of criminals instead of at its intended destination,” advised an investigative source.
‘Why Would You Do This To Me?' Chicago Cafe Owner Speaks After Business Tagged with Racist Graffiti
Chicago police are now investigating after a small business in the Bridgeport neighborhood was tagged with racist graffiti this week. The owner of Cook It Mama Café says she made the discovery Wednesday morning. “It’s sad we’re facing racism in this time of the world,” said Sydney Blakely....
Chicago shooting in Walmart parking lot injures 3, 1 critically, CPD says
Three people were shot in a Walmart parking lot in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.
Chicago Defender
City of Chicago Makes a Voluntary Advance Pension Payment of Nearly a Quarter of a Billion Dollars to Further Secure Retirement of City Workers
The City pays advance pension payment of $242M for the 2023 Budget year as part of a new fiscal responsibility policy that will prevent unfunded liabilities from growing. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced today that the City would be following through on its promise to contribute $242 million in the form of an advance pension payment to the City’s four pension funds. This is a part of a new pension funding policy that aims to ensure the city’s continued financial recovery by preventing its unfunded pension liabilities from growing any further.
3 people shot — 1 critically — in South Side Walmart parking lot
CHICAGO — Three people were shot Wednesday evening in a Walmart parking lot on the South Side of Chicago. According to police, the shooting was reported around 7:20 p.m. in the 10900 block of South Doty Avenue when a dark colored sedan pulled up and occupants inside opened fire, hitting three people who were loading […]
Orland Park offering free steering wheel locks to Hyundai owners
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The village of Orland Park is offering to provide steering wheel lock devices to Hyundai owners, in a bid to curb a recent string of thefts.Hyundai and Kia vehicles have become popular targets for car thieves, inspired by a TikTok video showing how to start them without a key.The Orland Park Police Department received a donation of anti-theft steering wheel locks from Hyundai, and will provide them to people who live in Orland Park and can show proof they own a Hyundai.Anyone interested in setting up an appointment to get one should email police secretary Angela Burman at aburman@orlandpark.org. Appointments are available Monday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
nadignewspapers.com
Traffic missions along Cicero Avenue announced following gunfire
The 16th (Jefferson Park) and 17th (Albany Park) police districts are conducting traffic missions along Cicero Avenue in response to Dec. 22 gunfire that woke up many Portage Park and Jefferson Park residents. “Why are we doing what we’re doing? The violent crime we’re talking about in this community is...
Another Fight Breaks Out At Famous Illinois Fast Food Restaurant
Seems like this popular fast food restaurant is having some anger issue problems. I understand we've experienced some crazy times over the last couple of years and it's really starting to freak people out. At the drop of the hat, they turn into the Hulk and lose their s**t. Fights are breaking out in the most unusual places.
959theriver.com
Will County Restaurant Open Since 1946 Announces Closure
A Will County restaurant which has been in business since 1946 has announced its closure under current management. Syl’s made the announcement on social media on Tuesday afternoon. It is with a heavy heart that we share that we are closing our doors under the current management. We thank...
