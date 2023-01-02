Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarrukhSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
Related
The Suburban Times
SSHA3P is accepting applications for appointment to its Advisory Board
City of Fircrest announcement. South Sound Housing Affordability Partners (SSHA3P) is accepting community members’ applications for appointment to its Advisory Board. Applications submitted by January 27 will be considered for the first round of interviews. To submit an application, please go to: South Sound Housing Affordability Partners (smartsheet.com) Membership.
KOMO News
Proposed microhome village in Pierce County drawing concern from neighbors
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Community members who live near Spanaway Lake are expressing concerns about a proposed microhome village that aims to house those who are experiencing homelessness and provide services. The project would ultimately house more than 200 people and would be built on land near Spanaway Loop Road...
lynnwoodtimes.com
BOMBSHELL: City reveals Acadia Healthcare application document appears misleading
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 5, 2023—With approximately 80 community members and stakeholders surrounding the controversial Opioid Treatment Center present, revelations to process transparency, misleading application documents, and the for-profit model of Acadia Healthcare were front and center at Tuesday’s, nearly 4-hour long, Lynnwood City Council Work Session. All other agenda items were postponed by the council to another work session.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Village Update
Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. Many of you have reached out to my office about the proposed Pierce County Village currently sited in Spanaway. There have been a lot of questions, many of which I had myself. I share a link to a resolution below that I think may help assure those in the community, that while we see this as a tool, we also want to make sure it is the right fit for our county and can serve the people it is intended to support.
southsoundbiz.com
5 Developments We’re Looking Forward to in 2023
A new year sparks as much reflection as excitement for the year ahead. We at South Sound Business are especially looking forward to the community-changing development projects slated for completion in 2023. Here are a few we’re keeping an eye on. Dick's Drive-In in Kent. A new Dick’s location...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Everett Councilwoman storms out of chamber after failed leadership attempt
EVERETT, Wash., January 5, 2023—Everett City Councilwoman Liz Vogeli packed her bag and abruptly left 30 minutes into yesterday’s 84-minute Everett City Council meeting. Approximately 14 minutes earlier both Councilwomen Paula Rhyne, District 2, and Brenda Stonecipher, Member-at-Large, were nominated for Council President / Mayor Pro Tempore for 2023. Councilwoman Stonecipher was nominated by councilmembers Ben Zarlingo and Judy Tuohy; whereas councilmember Mary Fosse nominated Councilwoman Rhyne which was seconded by Rhyne.
Tri-City Herald
Local leaders don’t want an airport. But how much power do they have to stop it?
In October, government leaders in Pierce and Thurston counties made it clear they opposed siting a major airport within their jurisdictions. Officials requested that a state commission studying the viability of three rural areas — one near Graham, one near Roy and one in central Thurston County — cease doing so.
The Suburban Times
Clover Park School Board to Host Special Meeting on Jan. 5
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a special meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually and live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube. The meeting will called to order and immediately move into executive session to...
The Suburban Times
Recap: Meeting on the Pierce County Tiny Home Village in Spanaway
For those interested in the proposal tiny home village in Spanaway, the Pierce Prairie Post has a recap of recent meetings on the topic. “The room was packed. I don’t think I have seen a meeting in Spanaway attract so many people. The County definitely was not expecting this either, they ran out of flyers to hand out.”
capitolhillseattle.com
A decade later, checking in on what comes next for a Capitol Hill development once at the center of the Seattle debate over microhousing
An East Capitol Hill apartment development that became a centerpoint in Seattle’s early debates over microhousing has had an interesting decade and what comes next might say a little about the tiny apartment units and the industry that created them. Neighbors around 17th Ave E and E Olive St....
Seattle City Council agreement raises electric rates in unincorporated King County
(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council has passed a 10-year franchise agreement with King County to allow the city to use the rights-of-way to serve customers in parts of unincorporated King County. With the passing of this agreement, Skyway and White Center will have their electrical light...
kentreporter.com
81,240 workers from Renton to North Bend will soon be building WA Cares benefits
A new report has great news for more than 81,000 workers in the Renton, Issaquah, Maple Valley, and North Bend areas who will soon be building up WA Cares benefits. WA Cares will enable us to stay in our own homes with paid home care when we have Dementia, Cancer, and other illnesses or injuries.
The Suburban Times
Tet Xuan – Vietnamese Lunar New Year
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Celebrate with us on January 15 (1-4 pm) at the Eastside Community Center. The whole community is invited to take part in this special celebration, hosted by our partners at Chùa Phước Huệ Buddhist Temple, the Vietnamese American Community Association, and Golden Bamboo.
myeverettnews.com
Animal Shelter In Everett, Washington May Start 2023 With $200,000.00 Grant
The Everett City Council will have their first meeting of the New Year Wednesday night. In addition to the fairly mundane things on their agenda like authorizing water main and drain pipe replacements is the acceptance of a $200,000.00 grant for the Everett Animal Shelter from the estate of Richard and Jean Minch of Woodinville.
southsoundbiz.com
Remembering Former South Sound Business Columnist Dan Voelpel
Former South Sound Business and News Tribune columnist Dan Voelpel died last night after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. He was 62. For years, Voelpel's columns inspired change across the South Sound. One of his proudest accomplishments was the instrumental role he played in getting the McMenamin brothers to consider — and eventually come to — Tacoma to create what today is the beloved McMenamins Elks Temple restaurant/bar/events venue.
The Suburban Times
Senior Culinary Arts
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Grab your apron and leave the rest up to us! The Senior Culinary Arts Program is a 10-week series (starting January 27) featuring cooking classes in the kitchen at the Center at Norpoint. Learn more at the Metro Parks website.
The 5 Cheapest Studios and Apartments to Rent in Tacoma, Washington
RELOCATING TO TACOMA, WASHINGTON? FIND SOMETHING AFFORDABLE TO RENT. Tacoma is the third largest city by population in Washington state. According to some census reports, Tacoma is home to some 200,000 to 250,000 people. If you have never visited Tacoma, it is a bustling town with a vibrant night life and many indoor and outdoor activities for singles, families, and seniors.
The Suburban Times
DuPont December 30 Report from Mayor, Council
Read the DuPont Mayor and City Council December 30 report by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
KUOW
Student sit-in protests fossil fuel company recruitment at University of Washington
A student group at the University of Washington is calling on the university to prohibit oil, gas, and mining operation companies from recruiting on campus. Many such companies have graduate and internship programs. The ICA-UW Chapter started holding sit-ins at the university's career center in late November. The group plans to continue doing so through winter quarter. ICA stands for Institutional Climate Action.
iheart.com
Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
Comments / 0