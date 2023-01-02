Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these familiesBeth TorresSaint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?Evan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
CBS Sports
NHL Power Rankings: Sabres climb as team eyes first playoff berth since 2011
While these NHL Power Rankings do weigh things like wins, losses, and a slew of statistics, they also take vibes into consideration. And because of the vibes surrounding the team, the Buffalo Sabres are rapidly rising in these rankings. Since the start of December, Buffalo has been one of the...
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Exits contest
Kane (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Lightning. It's unclear what caused Kane's injury, but he was ruled out during the second intermission. He led Blackhawks forwards through two periods with 12:57 of ice time, recording two shots on goal and two PIM. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game versus the Coyotes.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Nets nice shortie in win
Kreider scored a shorthanded goal Thursday in a 4-1 win over Montreal. He stepped into a Juraj Slafkovsky pass that was intended for Arber Xhekaj at the Rangers blue line and wired it past Jake Allen at 7:43 in the second. Kreider hasn't caught the same goal magic that he delivered last year, but he does have 18 (29 points) in 40 games. That's still good enough to put him into the NHL's top-30 snipers.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Kris Letang: Designated as non-roster player
Letang (lower body) has been designated as a non-roster player while he is away from the Penguins, the team announced Tuesday. Letang was already dealing with a lower-body injury but left the team following the passing of his father. For now, the veteran blueliner should be considered out indefinitely with Pierre-Olivier Joseph likely to see the biggest uptick in ice time. Once cleared to play, Letang will retake his place on the No. 1 power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Red Sox say security mistakenly took fan's sign asking John Henry to pay Rafael Devers at Winter Classic
When the Boston Bruins hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins in Fenway Park in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic, Red Sox owner John Henry was on the minds of some fans in attendance. Henry, who owns the Red Sox and the Penguins via Fenway Sports Group, has drawn the ire of Boston fans lately. Following a last-place finish in the AL East this past season, the Red Sox failed to re-sign players like Xander Bogaerts and JD Martinez, and slugging infielder Rafael Devers remained unsigned as of Monday afternoon.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Booted off 40-man roster
The Brewers designated Kelley for assignment Wednesday. Kelley ceded his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Bryse Wilson, whom the Brewers acquired from the Pirates via trade Wednesday. While moving back and forth between Triple-A Nashville and the majors in 2022, Kelley didn't provide the Brewers with much evidence that he was deserving of a long-term stay in the big-league bullpen. Over 23.2 innings with Milwaukee, Kelley logged a 6.08 ERA and 1.44 WHIP.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Dom Nunez: Lands minor-league deal with Cubs
Nunez signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Monday. Nunez has made major-league appearances for the Rockies in three of the last four seasons but was claimed off waivers by the Giants in early November before being designated for assignment a week later. He'll now join the Cubs organization, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him serve as a non-roster invitee during spring training.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Ryan Borucki: Lands with Cubs
Borucki (forearm) and the Cubs agreed Wednesday on a minor-league deal, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. The contract presumably includes an invitation to big-league spring training, where Borucki will look to compete for a spot in the Cubs' Opening Day bullpen. Before putting himself in consideration for a roster spot with Chicago, the 28-year-old will first have to prove that he's fully past the left forearm strain that sidelined him for the final two months of the 2022 campaign. Prior to getting hurt last season, Borucki made 32 appearances in the majors between the Blue Jays and Mariners, netting a 5.68 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB across 25.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Charles Leblanc: DFA'd by Marlins
Leblanc was designated for assignment by Miami on Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. After the signing of fellow infielder Jean Segura was officially announced on Wednesday, Leblanc was DFA'd by the Marlins in order to make room for Segura on the 40-man roster. Leblanc cracked the big leagues for the first time in his career in 2022 and was able to hold his own, slashing .263/.320/.404 through 169 plate appearances. His consistent production at the plate last season signals he will almost certainly be claimed by another club within the next few days.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Brian O'Keefe: Re-signs with Mariners
O'Keefe re-signed with the Mariners on a minor-league contract Monday. He's presumably been given an invitation to big-league spring training. O'Keefe reached the majors for the first time in 2022 as a 29-year-old, seeing action in two games with the M's. He's likely to spend most of 2023 at Triple-A Tacoma again.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jacob Nottingham: Signs on with Mariners
Nottingham signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Tuesday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports. The contract figures to include an invitation to major-league spring training. Nottingham has a career .698 OPS over parts of four big-league seasons, with his last stint in the majors coming in 2021 with the Mariners.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Francisco Morales: Cedes 40-man spot to Kimbrel
The Phillies designated Morales for assignment Wednesday. Morales made his big-league debut in 2022 and was regarded as one of the Phillies' better arms in the upper levels of the minors, but a poor showing at Triple-A Lehigh Valley to close out the campaign may have been a factor in him being booted off the 40-man roster. He'll cede his spot to closer Craig Kimbrel, whose one-year, $10 million deal with Philadelphia became official Wednesday. The Phillies will hope that Morales goes unclaimed off waivers, but the 23-year-old's pedigree and dominant showing at Double-A Reading (1.48 ERA, 0.86 WHIP in 30.1 innings) during the early portion of the 2022 season could be enough for another organization to put in a claim for him.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Vinny Nittoli: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Nittoli was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Wednesday. After Philadelphia acquired Erich Uelmen from the Cubs on Wednesday, Nittoli was the odd man out, losing his spot on the 40-man roster. The right-hander spent the majority of the 2022 campaign with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as a member of the Yankees organization, but he did join the Phillies roster late last year. Nittoli tossed two scoreless innings with Philadelphia in September and could have a shot at joining the big-league roster at some point this summer.
Comments / 0