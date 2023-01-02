ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Car wanted after boy shot in Southeast DC

By Brian Farrell
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was looking for a car involved in a shooting that left a boy hurt Monday afternoon.

Officers were in the 100 block of Ridge Rd. SE around 1 p.m. after someone fired shots from inside a car. The gunfire hit a boy. MPD said his injuries weren’t life-threatening.

DC police chief calls gun violence ‘epidemic that is tearing life from our city,’ encourages people to work with MPD

The car left the area immediately after the shooting, but not before a surveillance camera recorded it. Detectives released a picture of the car late Monday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wRRuq_0k1Gv5Tc00

The Metropolitan Police Department asked anyone with information about the car, who was in it, or other who had other details about the shooting to call (202) 727-9099 or to text tips to 50411. A reward of up to $10,000 is available to anybody who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint

Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
BETHESDA, MD
Shore News Network

Two Teens Shot in D.C. One Dead

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two teens were shot at the Metro Station Monday night. This incident occurred at the 1200 Block of Alabama Avenue in Southeast D.C. A Metro employee heard shots shortly after 10 pm. The Washington D.C. Metro Police arrived and found a 14-year-old male and a 17-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds. The juveniles were taken to nearby hospitals. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 14-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Martez Toney of D.C. was identified as the victim. If you have any information about this shooting, please take call the police at (202) 727-9099 The post Two Teens Shot in D.C. One Dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Four Shot, 33-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A shooting in Northwest D.C. left a 33-year-old man dead Tuesday evening and three others injured. This incident occurred at the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue. Shortly before 6 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. When police arrived at the crime scene, they discovered three men and one juvenile male all suffering from gunshot wounds. 33-year-old Benjie Byers of D.C. was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other victims were taken to nearby hospitals suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. If you have any information about The post Four Shot, 33-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcwitness.org

Document: Suspect Wanted in Connection to a Non-Fatal Shooting

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Dec. 31, on the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, SW. According to a press release, at about 10:18 pm, officers located an adult male victim...
DC News Now

Man charged after murder on Ellipse near White House

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man faces a charge of Second Degree Murder after he attacked another man with a pipe on The Ellipse Wednesday morning. Someone found the body of Michael Jones, 52, around 8:40 a.m. in the 200 block of 15th St. NW. The location is part […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Police investigate man’s murder at Hyattsville apartment complex

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Hyattsville Police Department said Thursday that the the Prince George’s County Police Department would be taking over the investigation into a man’s death after investigators determined that he had been killed. Members of the Hyattsville Police Department received a report that a man was on the ground in […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

Victim Stabbed in D.C., Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A victim was stabbed on New Year’s Eve in Northwest D.C. Shortly after 3 pm, the victim was approached by the suspect on the 3300 Block of 14th Street. The suspect displayed a knife and then stabbed the victim. The suspect then left the location. The identity and the condition of the victim have not been released at this time.  On Tuesday, Santo Rivas-Echeuarria, 34, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post Victim Stabbed in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

17-year-old dead, 14-year-old hurt after shooting at Congress Heights Metro Station: MPD

WASHINGTON (7News) — A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old was injured after a shooting outside a Metro station in southeast D.C. Monday night, authorities said. Shortly after 10 p.m., the MetroTransit Police Department said they received a call from a Metro employee that they heard shots coming from the Congress Heights Metro Station, according to Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) 7th District Commander John Branch and MTPD Deputy Chief George Nader.
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Four teen assailants, three victims: Carjacking in downtown Bethesda leaves lasting impact

A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced Herbert “Bertie” Randall to nine years in prison for an armed carjacking incident involving Randall and three other teenagers. At the hearing, Randall’s mother accused a broken medical system of failing to help treat her son’s diagnosed mental illness, while the judge and victims stressed the need for deterrence amid a recent county-wide spate of violence.
BETHESDA, MD
DC News Now

DC News Now

39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy