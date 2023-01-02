3rd annual Sweet & Spicy Festival heads to Tampa's Water Works Park next weekend
A popular foodie festival takes place in Tampa next weekend, and its variety of eats are sure to cater to any palette.
The 3rd annual Sweet & Spicy Festival happens from 11a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 and 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 at Water Works Park, located at 1701 N Highland Ave. in Tampa Heights.
Next weekend’s festival is free to attend and both pet and child friendly. This celebration of all things spicy and sweet is hosted by Your Tampa Market s, a local event organizer that brings a variety of food, art and vendor-focused events to Tampa’s Riverwalk and beyond.
Although the full list of local businesses and food trucks participating in this year's Sweet & Spicy festival has not yet been released, its organizer says over 70 vendors will be scattered throughout Tampa's Riverwalk. Live bands that will also take over the Water Works Park bandshell. A variety of different sauces, jams, salsas and desserts will be available to enjoy by the Hillsborough River or taken home.
There will also be a kid's art area set up under one of Water Works' many pavilions.
Another exciting foodie festival with a similar theme happens in Tampa next month, as the Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival : Sweet & Spicy edition takes place in Port Richey on Saturday, Feb. 11.
