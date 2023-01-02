Three BPS buildings damaged in blizzard, to have remote instruction

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three Buffalo Public Schools buildings were damaged in the blizzard on Christmas weekend and will be on remote instruction once break ends on Tuesday, the district said Monday.

The three schools damaged were Emerson High School #302 on West Chippewa Street, Leonardo da Vinci High School located on Porter Avenue and The Academy School #131 on South Park Avenue. All three will be on remote instruction through Friday, according to an alert on the BPS homepage.

On Thursday and Friday, teachers at The Academy School will report to work to teach remotely. All in-person instruction is scheduled to resume on Monday, January 9.

All other BPS schools will be in-person this week.

