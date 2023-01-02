ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Three BPS buildings damaged in blizzard, to have remote instruction

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JVaxe_0k1GsRO400

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three Buffalo Public Schools buildings were damaged in the blizzard on Christmas weekend and will be on remote instruction once break ends on Tuesday, the district said Monday.

The three schools damaged were Emerson High School #302 on West Chippewa Street, Leonardo da Vinci High School located on Porter Avenue and The Academy School #131 on South Park Avenue. All three will be on remote instruction through Friday, according to an alert on the BPS homepage.

On Thursday and Friday, teachers at The Academy School will report to work to teach remotely. All in-person instruction is scheduled to resume on Monday, January 9.

All other BPS schools will be in-person this week.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

3 BPS going remote due to storm damage

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools announced on Monday that three of its schools will be returning to remote after the holiday break due to storm damage from the Blizzard of 2022. The schools are Emerson High School #302, Academy School #131, and Leonardo Da Vinci High School #212.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

WNY lights up red and blue in support of Damar Hamlin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You may have noticed a red and blue glow around the city skyline as you made your way into work Wednesday morning. That’s because the City of Good Neighbors lit up in support of Damar Hamlin, as he remains in critical condition at UC Medical Center. “It really just goes to […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo VA hospital serves as shelter for many during storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around 150 people stayed at the Buffalo VA hospital during the blizzard, including the staff and patients of the hospital, as well as people who were stuck in their vehicles and needed somewhere safe and warm to stay. Hospital officials said they were prepared — they had cots set up and […]
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Papa John's coming to Cheektowaga with fifth area site

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A local franchisee has identified a site in Cheektowaga for a new Papa John’s Pizza. Muhammad Shoaib has leased space at 1625 Walden Ave. that formerly housed a Subway in a strip plaza near Harlem Road. It’s the fifth Papa John’s in the region for...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy