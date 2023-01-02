Read full article on original website
Davis, Dawn Quesenberry
Dawn Quesenberry Davis, age 57, of Blacksburg died, Monday, January 2, 2023, at University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born in Radford, Virginia on February 28, 1965. She was preceded in death by her father Orie Quesenberry. She is survived by her husband, Jeff Davis; mother, Alma Quesenberry; sons, Chris, Jason, and Anthony; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra (Marlene) and Gary, Linda and Jeff, Tracy and Art, Martha, Emily and Ken, Marcie and Larry, Karen and Tim, Dicy and Jonathan; brother, Orie Quesenberry, Jr. and wife Debbie; grandson, Jackson Davis and numerous other family members.
Buckner, Gary Jack
Gary Jack Buckner, 69, of Radford, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was preceded in death by his father, Cleven Jack Buckner; and a special brother-in-law, Gary “Billy” Roop. Survivors include his mother, Edna Buckner; brothers and sister-in-law, Audie and Sandy Buckner, and Larry Buckner and...
Hudnall, Shirley McCoy
Shirley Edna McCoy Hudnall of Riner, VA went home to meet her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on January 2nd, 2023. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Shirley E. McCoy and Callie Rebecca Phillips, both formerly of Floyd; foster parents, Lawrence and Louise Bryant of Cheylen, WV; brother, Eddie McCoy; husband, Billy Ray Hudnall; and daughter-in-law, Christie Hudnall.
Henry, Betty Duncan
Betty Duncan Henry, 82 of Willis, passed away on January 1, 2023. She is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin & Lucille Duncan; and siblings, Ruth Duncan, Vera Beckner, and Nancy White. She is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Sandy & Billy Ward, Minnie Henry, and Melanie &...
Jarrells, Billy Wayne
Billy Wayne Jarrells, age 72 of Hiwassee passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center, Salem. Born July 4, 1950 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Roy Leonard Jarrells & Mary Pearl Trail Jarrells. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Darlene Martin Jarrells, son-in-law, Rhondie Ousley, brothers, Ronnie and Jim Jarrells.
Cook, James Lamar
James Lamar Cook, 57 of Narrows, Virginia departed this life on January 1, 2023 at his home. Born September 18, 1965 in Chicago, Illinois he was a son of Johnny and Wanda Humphrey Cook. James lived a full life, loving to cookout, acting as a handyman and carpenter, travelling, or...
Akers, Dennis Marvin
Dennis Marvin Akers, 74 of Floyd, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. Dennis was a Floyd County High School and Cheyney University of PA graduate. He served in the United States Air Force and gave 22 years of service to Shelor Motor Mile. He was Associate Pastor at Mt. Zion Christian Church and Bible study teacher.
Guilliams, Jean Poff
Norma Jean Poff Guilliams, 88, of Floyd County was born October 18,1934 and passed away January 2, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents Euell “Bud” Poff and Virginia Poff, her husband Cecil Guilliams, her son Allan Guilliams, brother Bobby Poff, sister Faye King, and daughter in law Debbie Guilliams.
Quesenberry, James Dale
James Dale Quesenberry, 72 of Willis, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was a good son and brother, a loving husband, and an amazing daddy, doting papa, and great grandpa as well as a friend to many. He is preceded in...
Poff, Rodger Clinton
Rodger Clinton Poff of Check, Virginia went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 29, 2022. Rodger was born on November 4, 1953 to Clinton and Avis Poff. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Avis Poff; his sister, Goldie; and his sister-in-law, Lou Poff.
Blankenship, Jr., William Louis
William Louis “Bill” Blankenship Jr., 57 of Pearisburg, Virginia departed this life on December 24, 2022 in his home. Born in Montgomery County, Virginia on January 14, 1965 he was a son of the late William “Bill” Blankenship Sr and Emma Jean Garcia Blankenship. In addition...
Wood, Connie B.
Connie B. Wood, 87, of Floyd, passed away on Tuesday January 3, 2023. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia P. Wood; parents, Carl and Irene Wood; brothers, Claborne Wood, Joseph wood; sisters, Frances Lawson, Marie Wood. Connie is survived by his son, Kenneth Wood (Millie); one sister,...
Selby, Peggy Linkous
Peggy Ann Selby, 79 of Blacksburg, went to join her heavenly Father on Friday, December 30, 2022. Peggy is survived by her daughter, Lourie and Lester Shaver of Blacksburg; sons, Leroy Linkous Jr. of Christiansburg, and Richard Linkous and Robert Croote of Riner; grandchildren, Bridgette Strup and husband Dan, and Amber Linkous; great grandchildren, Georgia and Penelope Strup; sister Lois and Malcom Woolwine; and best friend, Gloria Hilton. She leaves to cherish her memory, several nieces and nephews.
Burke, Bernard Anthony
Loving and cherished husband, father, brother, and grandfather Bernard Anthony Burke, 79, of Blacksburg, Virginia went home into the arms of the Lord on January 2, 2023. Born in Chester, Pennsylvania Bernie worked for Sun Oil Company for 30 years. He enjoyed raising World Class White Tail Deer at his Raptor Ridge Deer Farm in Breezewood, PA. In his spare time, he enjoyed creating ecosystems to support wildlife, especially frogs, fish, and waterfowl. He enjoyed visits from family and friends and was always the life of the party. His sense of humor and infectious laugh always filled the room with spirit and cheer. He will never be forgotten.
ABWA January Luncheon Meeting
Join us for our January monthly lunch meeting. Guest Speaker, Sharon Scott, the President & CEO of Fully Engaged, a small consulting firm catering to small and medium-sized businesses, will share goal setting tips on the topic of: Building the Life You Want for 2023 and Beyond. American Business Women’s...
Watercolor Basics for 6th -12th Graders
Come learn about the basics of watercolor with artist Izzy Largen at the Alexander Black House. Open to all 6th-12th Graders. Izzy will walk you through some basic techniques so you can create your own masterpieces. This class is perfect for beginners! All art supplies will be provided by the museum. A permission slip form will need to be filled out for students under 18.
NRCC to offer machine tech night classes
New River Community College will be offering a group of evening machine technology courses in the spring 2023 semester. Courses include MAC 106 – Machine Shop Operations, MAC 107 – Technology of Machining, MAC 215 – Machining Techniques, and MAC 217 – Precision Machining Techniques. All four courses are eight credit hours each.
Narrows Man Arrested for Burglary
On January 3, 2023 investigators and deputies with the Giles County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a property on Lurich Road near Stockpen Mountain Road in Narrows. Investigators seized a lawn tractor, ammunition components, shop tools and equipment, and collectibles that are believed to be connected to...
