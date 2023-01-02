Read full article on original website
Showers, flurries accompany seasonably cold weather
Light showers will gradually mix with snowflakes after midnight, associated with a cold upper-level low pressure area moving across the region. A light accumulation could coat colder surfaces at daybreak north of the Columbus area. Clouds and scattered flurries will linger Friday morning, as temperatures settle in more seasonal levels, in the mid-30s. High pressure […]
NBC4 Columbus
More January-like temps return to Columbus area into the weekend
Tonight: Sct’d rain showers, wet flurries later, low 33. Sunday: Mainly cloudy, sct’d rain showers, high 43. It has been another warmer than normal day, the 9th straight day above normal. We are watching tonight as the upper low is moving east and will bring light moisture into our area tonight. Most of this will fall as light rain showers before midnight. After midnight it is possible to have some wet snow mixed in as well, mainly north of I-70.
When could Columbus see snow in January?
ABOVE: Watch a review of 2022’s weather in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a memorably cold Christmas holiday weekend, with a 4-inch snow cover, blowing snow, and frigid temperatures, the weather pattern flip-flopped on New Year’s weekend. A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in […]
WSAZ
Flood warnings in effect
(WSAZ) -- Tuesday, a flood warning is in effect for several counties in the region. According to the National Weather Service, the following counties are under a flood warning until 7:45 p.m.:. OHIO. Athens. Gallia. Jackson. Lawrence. Meigs. Vinton. KENTUCKY. Greenup. WEST VIRGINIA. Mason. Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and...
Cold temperatures will return to Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We saw very warm spring like temperatures over New Year’s and the warmer weather will continue for the start of the first week of January. Change is on the way as Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that normal winter like conditions will be returning by the end of the work week. The next […]
kbsi23.com
Severe threat for Monday, January 2-3, 2023
A level 3 Enhanced Risk (dark brown) is in place for SE Missouri and western Tennessee for storms tonight. We are on the very northern edge of this threat. Our entire area is in a Level 1 Marginal Risk (green), Level 2 Slight Risk (yellow), or the Level 3 Enhanced Risk (brown). Overall, the further north you go, the less of a chance you have at seeing severe weather. Further south will have the higher severe potential.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver crashes into the Scioto River
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue crews are responding to a call of a vehicle that crashed into the Scioto River this morning. The incident occurred at around 9 a.m. on Route 316 east of Route 104. According to dispatchers, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle...
WFMJ.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio
A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
Ohio crash closes U.S. Route, powerlines across road
UPDATE: U.S. Route 250 is open in both directions. A crash in Ohio has closed U.S. Route 250 in both directions. The crash happened at Deersville Road and powerlines are currently across the roadway. DOT anticipates the road to be closed for several hours. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route. According to Ohio […]
Body found at Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations were suspended […]
Saddleberk, ‘most elevated’ butcher shop, leaves North Market Downtown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A deli shop known for its Berkshire pork production is hanging up its butcher knife in downtown Columbus. Saddleberk, a one-stop butcher shop whose locally owned farm sits just outside of Urbana, Ohio, ceased its operations in North Market Downtown in December, just six months after joining the market’s merchants on […]
Maple Street Biscuit Co. opens first Ohio restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A breakfast and brunch spot known for its biscuits and gravy is opening its first Ohio location this week. Maple Street Biscuit Co. is now welcoming guests to its new location at Polaris Fashion Place, located at 1310 Polaris Pkwy. The restaurant is hosting a grand opening celebration from 7 a.m. […]
NBC4 Columbus
Man found dead overnight on North Front St. Downtown
A man was found unresponsive Tuesday morning in downtown Columbus in what police are calling a fatal hit-skip. Man found dead overnight on North Front St. Downtown. A man was found unresponsive Tuesday morning in downtown Columbus in what police are calling a fatal hit-skip. Mega Millions winning numbers drawn...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash shutsdown Route 50 in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel are responding to a two-vehicle injury accident on Route 50 in Ross County. According to dispatchers, the crash occurred in the 14000 block of the highway shortly after 5 p.m. A medical helicopter has been requested to the scene to transport...
cwcolumbus.com
Highway project completed, but still restaurant owner over a barrel with ODOT
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — The owner of a Delaware County restaurant feels over a barrel with ODOT and fears he may have to close his doors after he claims a nearby highway project drove customers away. Patrick Allen, the owner of the Clydesdale Stonehaus, said projects on US 42...
New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
NBC4 Columbus
Central Ohio referee remembers own on-field cardiac event
While the specifics of their on-field medical incidents are different, what happened to 24-year-old Damar Hamlin brings back memories from 2012 for Julius Palazzo, a central Ohio high school football referee. Central Ohio referee remembers own on-field cardiac …. While the specifics of their on-field medical incidents are different, what...
cityscenecolumbus.com
Combat cabin fever at exciting, expanding Quarry Trails Metro Park
If your New Year’s resolution involves getting more exercise, experiencing parks in our area is a great way to stay active. The Quarry Trails Metro Park has been a popular spot for locals since its recent opening, and every day more residents and visitors are discovering the park that feels hidden in plain sight.
Mail carriers robbed in Columbus, Whitehall 5 times since November
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mail carriers have been robbed in the Columbus area five times since November, two of which happened on Tuesday. One mail carrier was robbed in the 500 block of East Columbus Street and another carrier was robbed at gunpoint on East Broad Street in Whitehall. Whitehall...
Safety upgrades announced for Southpark Apartments in South Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An agreement to improve conditions has been reached between the city and the owners of a crime-ridden apartment complex in the South Franklinton neighborhood. City Attorney Zach Klein announced the agreement Thursday with the owners of Southpark Apartments to improve safety, increase security and maintain sanitary living conditions. This occurred just […]
