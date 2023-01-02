Tonight: Sct’d rain showers, wet flurries later, low 33. Sunday: Mainly cloudy, sct’d rain showers, high 43. It has been another warmer than normal day, the 9th straight day above normal. We are watching tonight as the upper low is moving east and will bring light moisture into our area tonight. Most of this will fall as light rain showers before midnight. After midnight it is possible to have some wet snow mixed in as well, mainly north of I-70.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO