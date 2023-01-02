Loving and cherished husband, father, brother, and grandfather Bernard Anthony Burke, 79, of Blacksburg, Virginia went home into the arms of the Lord on January 2, 2023. Born in Chester, Pennsylvania Bernie worked for Sun Oil Company for 30 years. He enjoyed raising World Class White Tail Deer at his Raptor Ridge Deer Farm in Breezewood, PA. In his spare time, he enjoyed creating ecosystems to support wildlife, especially frogs, fish, and waterfowl. He enjoyed visits from family and friends and was always the life of the party. His sense of humor and infectious laugh always filled the room with spirit and cheer. He will never be forgotten.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO