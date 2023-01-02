Read full article on original website
Del. Kelly Fowler asks DOJ to take possession of mass shooter's alleged laptop
In response to Fowler going public with the laptop, Virginia Beach Police asked the laptop be turned over to them to complete a forensic review.
13News Now Investigates: A record number of homicides in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Violence in Hampton Roads hit a new high in 2022. Homicides increased 7% to claim a total of 220 people last year across the seven cities, according to local police departments, FBI data, and records kept by 13News Now. That is double the amount from just...
wfxrtv.com
New details on laptop allegedly belonging to Virginia Beach mass shooter
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A delegate representing Virginia Beach gave 10 On Your Side exclusive new details into the contents of a laptop she claims belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter. He opened fire in Municipal Building 2 on May 31, 2019, killing 12 city employees. The...
Possible laptop of VB mass shooter now in attorney’s hands
A laptop computer believed to have belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter is still not in the hands of law enforcement, but 10 On Your Side has confirmed it has exchanged hands.
Jury finds man charged with shooting infant, 4 others in Norfolk not guilty
Kimahni Lankford, the man charged with shooting five people, including a 1-month-old girl, has been found not guilty on all 12 counts Thursday.
Court documents reveal what led up to December shooting of 17-year-old in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — 18-year-old Analwah Jones appeared in court one day after turning herself in to Portsmouth police. She’s the third teenager who has been charged in connection to the death of a 17-year-old boy. Police said the shooting took place on December 21st on Sykes Avenue. The...
WAVY News 10
Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 people in Norfolk
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Portsmouth holds community-wide vigil after record …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Virginia Wesleyan hoops off to hot start. The Virginia Wesleyan basketball team is off to...
WAVY News 10
Security cameras captures homicide suspect vehicles in Portsmouth
Security cameras captures homicide suspect vehicles …. Third suspect arrested in connection to Sykes Ave. …. According to police, 18-year-old Analwah Jones turned herself into the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office Wednesday. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/third-suspect-arrested-in-connection-to-sykes-ave-homicide/. Man charged with first-degree murder in connection …. Carlton J. Dillard, 39, has been charged with first-degree murder...
'Murderabilia:' Growing online industry of items tying to serial killers
News 3 Investigates is shedding light on another growing trend that gets you closer to well-known criminals, and it’s getting mixed reactions.
Newport News lawyer, substitute judge sentenced for laundering $2.2 million
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News lawyer who served as a substitute judge was sentenced to more than four years in prison for laundering millions of dollars through contacts in China, and evading her income taxes. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said 61-year-old Nosuk Kim was also serving...
WAVY News 10
Trial underway for man accused of injuring Norfolk's youngest gun violence victim
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Trial underway for man accused of injuring Norfolk’s …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Chopper 10 video of incident involving tractor-trailer …. January 5, 2023. Possible laptop of VB mass shooter headed to Department …. WAVY News 10. City of Virginia Beach...
Delegate says she has personal laptop of VB municipal center mass shooter
Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Fowler claims she has a laptop allegedly belonging to 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooter, DeWayne Craddock.
13newsnow.com
Man accused of shooting five people, including baby, acquitted in Norfolk court
Kimahni Lankford was charged with five counts of malicious wounding and five counts of use of a firearm for a 2020 shooting. He was found not guilty on all counts.
2 shot on Falcon Creek Way in Hampton, police investigating
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left two people hurt Wednesday morning. Officers say that they received a call about a shooting on the 4900 block of Falcon Creek Way at 12:39 a.m. That's at the Falcon Creek Luxury Apartments. As officers got...
13newsnow.com
Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to represent estates of Virginia Beach mass shooting victims
He said he has a copy of a hard drive of a laptop that might have belonged to the mass shooter. He wants the original one returned to his client.
Toddler disabled for life after being shot in Norfolk; Suspect trial begins
The trial is now underway for a man accused of shooting several people, including a baby, in Norfolk two years ago.
Police investigate auto-pedestrian accident on Auburn Dr. in Virginia Beach
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 8:23 p.m. in the 6500 block of Auburn Dr.
Police respond to Menchville High School in Newport News following online threats
Police are currently on the scene at Menchville High School in Newport News following threats against the school Tuesday morning.
Cannonball found in Suffolk apartment backyard
A woman living in the Suffolk Acqua luxury apartments was just out walking her dog when she found something out of the ordinary, a cannonball.
Virginia Beach Courthouse 'has been cleared' after evacuation due to bomb threat
Virginia Beach Courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat, according to the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office
