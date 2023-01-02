Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
2minutemedicine.com
Intimate partner violence associated with poor socioemotional development in children
1. Poorer socioemotional development is seen in children with mothers who experienced intimate partner violence. 2. Lower socioemotional development scores were also seen in children whose mothers had mild to severe depressive symptoms. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Approximately 1 in 4 women have experienced physical and/or sexual intimate partner...
2minutemedicine.com
Balanced intravenous solutions reduce risk of hyperchloremia in the pediatric intensive care unit
1. In a randomized controlled trial of critically ill pediatric patients requiring intravenous fluid therapy, children receiving saline were significantly more likely to have a serum chloride rise of 5 mEq/L than those receiving either gluconate/acetate-buffered solution or lactate-buffered solution. 2. The odds of a serum chloride rise within 48...
2minutemedicine.com
Return to sport following COVID-19 may improve adolescent athlete wellbeing
1. In this comparative cohort study, early COVID-19 sports restrictions negatively impacted the mental health of adolescent athletes. 2. However, return to sports improved overall well-being of adolescent athletes during the pandemic. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of organized sports across the...
2minutemedicine.com
Oral BPaLM regimen is noninferior to standard of care for rifampin-resistant tuberculosis
1. A 24-week regimen of bedaquiline, pretomanid, linezolid, and moxifloxacin (BPaLM) resulted in lower mortality, treatment failure, and discontinuation compared to the standard of care regimen for rifampin-resistant tuberculosis. 2. The incidence of serious adverse events was lower in the BPaLM group compared to the standard of care group. Evidence...
2minutemedicine.com
Chlorthalidone is not superior to hydrochlorothiazide in preventing hypertension-related cardiovascular events
1. Patients with hypertension who received chlorthalidone did not have a lower occurrence of adverse cardiovascular outcomes compared to patients who received hydrochlorothiazide. 2. Patients who received chlorthalidone did not have a lower occurrence of non-cancer-related deaths than patients who received hydrochlorothiazide. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Thiazide...
Comments / 0