John Cena Has Been Reaching Out To Current AEW Star
When John Cena first introduced the world to the Dr. of Thuganomics he would often take aim at his opponents and destroy them verbally by rapping. Max Caster of The Acclaimed has received a lot attention for his rap skills as of late and he’s destroyed a number of people with his verbal jabs.
Kurt Angle Reveals WWE Dream Match That He Wanted To Have
Kurt Angle quickly rose to the top of the industry after he joined WWE and on his way to the top he faced off against some of the biggest names in the history of the business. Angle has had some classic matches with wrestlers like Shawn Michaels, Brock Lesnar, The Rock and more, but he didn’t get to wrestle everyone he wanted to while he was an in-ring competitor.
Mick Foley On Him And Stephanie Standing Up To Vince McMahon
When Mick Foley returned to work as the Raw General Manager in 2016 the WWE landscape was different than how he remembered it. The former WWE Champion would often work with Stephanie McMahon, but he quickly realized that he wasn’t going to have much in the way of creative input.
Details On Why WWE Pulled Doudrop From TV
When it comes to wrestlers in the women’s division there’s no denying that Doudrop stands out, but the former WWE 24/7 Champion hasn’t been appearing on WWE programming as of late. Dave Meltzer recently discussed Doudrop’s status on Wrestling Observer Radio and he noted that she hasn’t...
Update On Matt Riddle’s WWE Return
Matt Riddle was consistently featured on WWE programming throughout 2022. However, it’s been a few weeks since fans have seen Riddle as he was written off TV when he was viciously attacked by Solo Sikoa on the 12/5 episode of Raw. The former United States Champion has been taking...
Major Update On Naomi’s WWE Status
Sasha Banks is currently in Japan and it’s expected that she will be making an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Naomi has also confirmed that she’s in Japan and it’s believed that she’ll be attending Wrestle Kingdom to support her tag team partner. However, fans shouldn’t expect to see Naomi appear at the event.
Backstage News On Future Plans For The Bloodline
The Bloodline have become one of the most dominant factions in WWE, and even though the group originated on Friday Night SmackDown they’ve been making more appearances on Monday Night Raw in recent weeks. It looks like fans should expect to see more crossovers in the future as Fightful...
WWE Announcer Was Supposed To Leave The Commentary Team Last Month
A few months ago WWE made some changes to the announce teams and Wade Barrett was moved from NXT to Friday Night SmackDown so he could replace Pat McAfee while Pat focuses on his football announcing duties. Booker T took Wade Barrett’s place on the NXT announce team but he recently claimed on his Hall of Fame podcast that he was only supposed to be part of the commentary team through December.
WWE Reportedly Changes Raw Star’s Name
You never know when a WWE Superstar’s name could change and over the last few years we’ve seen many stars undergo name changes only to have their names later changed back. In recent weeks there’s been some confusion over Mia Yim’s status as she has at times been referred to as both Mia Yim and Michin.
Sasha Banks Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom, Top WWE Star Reacts
For weeks now it’s been rumored that Sasha Banks would be making her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and it finally happened on Wednesday. Banks made her way out to the ring after the IWGP Women’s Championship match and revealed that her new name will be Mercedes Mone. She debuted with a new look and new entrance music as well.
WWE Teasing Return Of Popular Stable?
This week on Monday Night Raw cameras showed Damage CTRL walking backstage as they prepared to enter the ring, and MVP, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin could be seen talking to Adam Pearce in the background. Over the last few months WWE has been leaving subtle teases for storylines in...
Top AEW Stars Reportedly Not Close To Signing A New Deal
All Elite Wrestling officially launched three years ago and The Young Bucks have been one of the key teams on the roster since day one. It was recently reported that AEW is looking to sign The Bucks to a new deal, but it doesn’t sound like talks have gotten very far at this point in time.
WWE Star Says Mandy Rose Made The Wrong Decision
Mandy Rose has been the talk of the wrestling world recently as she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship and it was later reported that WWE released her due to explicit content she posted on her FanTime page. Her page has been very profitable as FanTime recently announced that Mandy Rose has made $1 million dollars since she was released last month.
Batista Reveals Advice Steve Austin Gave Him Before He Left WWE
For years Batista was one of the top stars in WWE, but he parted ways with the company in 2010 and started to put as much focus as he could on his acting career. It seems that the effort has paid off as Batista has been receiving a lot of praise for his performance in movies like Guardians of the Galaxy and Glass Onion.
CJ Perry On Differences Between WWE And AEW
Miro’s AEW booking has been a talking point among wrestling fans for months now as the former TNT Champion only wrestled a total of four matches for the company in 2022. During a recent appearance on The Bailey Show, Miro’s wife CJ Perry (formerly known as Lana) discussed the differences between AEW and WWE, and she made it clear that she prefers WWE’s approach when it comes the wrestling business.
Backstage News On What People In WWE Are Saying About Mercedes Mone Returning To The Company
For months now the wrestling world has been talking about Mercedes Mone (formerly known as Sasha Banks) and this week she made her big debut with NJPW when she confronted IWGP Women’s Champion Kairi at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Tokyo. There’s been a lot of speculation that Mercedes will...
Member Of The Judgment Day Gets Engaged
Last year the world was introduced to The Judgment Day and the group has become one of the most consistently featured acts on Monday Night Raw. Dominik Mysterio was recruited for The Judgment Day months ago and he is now one of the key members of the group. It appears...
CM Punk Hypes His AEW YouTube Views And Merch Sales For 2022
After spending 7 long years away from wrestling CM Punk made his debut with AEW in 2021 and he was consistently featured on AEW programming in the year that followed. CM Punk’s AEW status has been in question ever since the All Out pay-per-view back in September, but CM Punk recently highlighted some of his stats for 2022 on social media.
Backstage News On Plans For Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return
Cody Rhodes was one of the most talked about wrestlers in 2022 as he parted ways with All Elite Wrestling and made his big WWE return when he defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. In the months that followed Cody was featured as one of the top stars in the company, but unfortunately he’s been out of action since June of 2022 due to injury.
Possible Spoiler On Major AEW Debut
There’s been a lot of speculation regarding next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite as the company is promoting a tag team match that will see AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker face Saraya and a mystery partner. Fightful Select is reporting that talent they spoke...
