Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

1 In Custody After Pursuit Through NE Oklahoma City

One person is in custody following a pursuit Thursday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City. The pursuit moved through Jones into parts of northeast Oklahoma City, and at one point turned into the parking lot of National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum along 63rd Street. Oklahoma City Police confirm that they...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Woman taken to hospital after car crashes into her Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a car crashed into her northwest Oklahoma City home. Police told KOCO 5 that around 2 a.m., a car went through two fences before crashing into a home in a neighborhood near Northwest 164th Street and May Avenue. The driver was heading south on Sugar Loaf Drive and overcorrected their car before crashing.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Two arrested after short pursuit in Oklahoma City, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took two suspects into custody after they led police on a pursuit overnight in Oklahoma City. The chase started shortly after midnight Wednesday at 27th Street and Lindsay Avenue, and police said the passenger bailed from the vehicle. The driver continued a few more blocks before eventually giving up at Southwest 29th Street and Broadway, according to police.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Man arrested after dog fight at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was taken into custody on Monday after an incident involving dogs at an apartment complex. Police said a man and his dog were staying with friends at an apartment complex on Cherry Hill Lane on Monday when they opened the door to let cool air in. The man's dog got up and went outside onto a breezeway.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Road Closed After SW OKC Crash

A crash that happened at around 7:45 a.m. has closed South Independence Avenue in both directions near Southwest 38th Street in Oklahoma City. One person had minor injuries, and is being attended to by medical officials. It is unknown what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County. According to a GoFundMe account organized by Chris Meyer, 28-year-old Lauren Smeltz was nine months pregnant when she was hit head-on by a vehicle, while she was on the way to her last obstetrics and gynecology, OB, appointment Tuesday.
ADA, OK

