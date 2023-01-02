Read full article on original website
news9.com
1 In Custody After Pursuit Through NE Oklahoma City
One person is in custody following a pursuit Thursday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City. The pursuit moved through Jones into parts of northeast Oklahoma City, and at one point turned into the parking lot of National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum along 63rd Street. Oklahoma City Police confirm that they...
KOCO
Oklahomans concerned about safety in Midtown after deadly New Year’s shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans are concerned about safety in Midtown after a deadly New Year’s shooting. The owner of Circle Cannabis said it happened just a walking distance from his shop on Northwest 10th Street. They were closed for the night when shots rang out. "We had already...
Motorcyclist critically injured in Oklahoma City crash
A motorcyclist is fighting to survive after a crash in northwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon.
KOCO
Woman taken to hospital after car crashes into her Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a car crashed into her northwest Oklahoma City home. Police told KOCO 5 that around 2 a.m., a car went through two fences before crashing into a home in a neighborhood near Northwest 164th Street and May Avenue. The driver was heading south on Sugar Loaf Drive and overcorrected their car before crashing.
KOCO
Two arrested after short pursuit in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took two suspects into custody after they led police on a pursuit overnight in Oklahoma City. The chase started shortly after midnight Wednesday at 27th Street and Lindsay Avenue, and police said the passenger bailed from the vehicle. The driver continued a few more blocks before eventually giving up at Southwest 29th Street and Broadway, according to police.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police release identity of man killed in New Year's Day shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities identified the victim killed in a shooting on New Year's Day in Oklahoma City's Midtown as a 22-year-old man. At 12:22 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a shooting near Northwest 10th Street and Hudson Avenue. A news release states that a fight broke out...
4 shot, 1 killed in OKC New Year’s shooting identified
The Oklahoma City Police Department has identified the victims of a deadly shooting in Midtown just after midnight on New Year's Day.
KOCO
Authorities report multiple incidents of celebratory gunfire on NYE in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Many celebrate the new year by lighting off fireworks, but some in the metro chose to fire off gunshots. Authorities are reporting multiple incidents of celebratory gunfire all across the metro. Some of those bullets came dangerously close to hitting people. Just minutes after midnight on...
Police: Man arrested after allegedly shooting at neighbors during New Year’s
One man has been taken into custody after police say he "responded" to a neighbor's New Year's celebration.
Overnight deadly shooting in NW Oklahoma City on New Year’s leaves one dead and three injured
A New Year's overnight a shooting in Midtown has left one person dead and three others injured in Northwest Oklahoma City.
New Year’s shooting in OKC Midtown leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
One is dead and three are injured after a shooting near N.W 10th and Robinson in Midtown during New Year's Eve celebrations. The post New Year’s shooting in OKC Midtown leaves 1 dead, 3 injured appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
okcfox.com
Man arrested after dog fight at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was taken into custody on Monday after an incident involving dogs at an apartment complex. Police said a man and his dog were staying with friends at an apartment complex on Cherry Hill Lane on Monday when they opened the door to let cool air in. The man's dog got up and went outside onto a breezeway.
KOCO
Man dead, others injured after New Year's Day shooting in downtown Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — One man is dead and several others were shot just hours after the new year rang. Police said it happened in a parking lot outside of Fassler Hall near Northwest 10th Street and Walker Avenue. Multiple police units responded to the call. Officers on the scene...
‘Still surreal, unnecessary,’ Beloved football player and father dies in OKC shooting
Oklahoma City Police are searching for a suspect, while four people recover from gunshot wounds in the hospital, and a family reels from an unimaginable loss.
Road Closed After SW OKC Crash
A crash that happened at around 7:45 a.m. has closed South Independence Avenue in both directions near Southwest 38th Street in Oklahoma City. One person had minor injuries, and is being attended to by medical officials. It is unknown what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.
okcfox.com
OKCPD looking for man accused of stealing woman's car keys, rummaging through vehicle
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police are asking the public for their help in identifying a man who allegedly took a woman's car keys and rifled through her vehicle in the parking lot of Mardel's. Investigators are looking to identify this man, wanted in connection to stealing a...
KXII.com
Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County. According to a GoFundMe account organized by Chris Meyer, 28-year-old Lauren Smeltz was nine months pregnant when she was hit head-on by a vehicle, while she was on the way to her last obstetrics and gynecology, OB, appointment Tuesday.
Mother searching for answers after son dies in Oklahoma County Jail
The mother of an inmate, who died in the Oklahoma County Jail just days before Christmas, is searching for answers.
Authorities On Scene Of Semitruck Rollover In West OKC
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is the scene of a semitruck rollover that happened Monday morning on the exit ramp from westbound I-40 to Morgan Road. The exit ramp from westbound I-40 to northbound Morgan Road has been closed while the wreck is cleared up. It is unknown what caused the...
Cleveland Co. Sheriff captures video of suspect allegedly attempting to ram police unit
A Cleveland County Sheriff's Officer found himself trapped in a very unique situation while conducting a traffic stop on last week.
