San Diego County, CA

Timeline: How Long Will the Rain Last in San Diego County?

It’s raining, it’s pouring and the atmospheric river responsible for this winter storm will continue to deliver the much-needed rain through the majority of our Thursday. Gusty winds, high surf and potentially damaging rainfall are in store for San Diego County as a storm from our north makes its way to our region. Per NBC 7 Weathercaster Brooke Martell’s forecast, here’s a timeline of when we can anticipate the inclement weather:
Video Shows Fiery Aftermath of SDPD Patrol Car Crash With MTS Trolley in Downtown San Diego

A San Diego Police officer was injured after her patrol vehicle crashed with a Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) trolley in downtown San Diego Thursday. The crash happened around 8 a.m. at First Avenue and B Street, outside of Golden Hall, as the officer was responding to a call regarding a disturbance call with a weapon involved, the San Diego Police Department said.
Task Force on Homelessness Calls For More Volunteers For Point in Time Count

The Regional Task Force on Homelessness Thursday put out a call for more volunteers to participate in the upcoming 2023 Point in Time Count later this month. The count -- scheduled for Jan. 26 -- is a federally required activity and a "crucial source of information and funding for homelessness across the county," a statement from the RTFH reads.
‘Why?': Deputies ID Man Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver on New Year's Eve in Encinitas

The man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on New Year's Day in North County has been identified, officials announced Tuesday. David D'Lima, 23, of San Diego was killed Sunday during a midnight walk with a friend on Pacific Coast Highway in Encinitas, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO). Deputies were called to Highway 101 just before 12:30 a.m. after they received a report of a crash involving two pedestrians.
Where and When Are the Big Waves Hitting San Diego?

Hey, we know, it's a local break, but still, how can you figure out how to see the big waves in San Diego created by this week's bomb cyclone hitting the West Coast?. Before getting into it too deep, let's post a caveat: San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Mónica Muñoz urged locals to use avoid the coast, if possible.
16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego

A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to bring with it some of the biggest waves in recent memory. Combined with possible coastal flooding from anticipated heavy rainfall, locals in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and elsewhere may be in for a memorable couple days of stormy weather.
‘It Would Have Been Heaven if it Wasn't Hell': San Diego Nonprofit Rescues 100+ Dogs, Mostly Doodles, From Breeder in Mexico

A San Diego nonprofit organization rescued more than 100 dogs, mostly doodles, from grave conditions in Mexico. “It would have been heaven if it wasn’t hell,” said Lauren Botticelli, the executive director of The Animal Pad (TAP), who was part of the rescue operation. “The amount of dogs that were there, just jumping up on you, just wanting affection and attention, it would have been heaven.”
Man, Sisters Killed in Double Murder-Suicide in Lakeside Identified

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified two women and a man who died by gunfire last week in a murder-suicide in a neighborhood near Lake Jennings. Killed in the shooting the 13500 block of Interstate 8 Business in Lakeside on Friday were Kenneth Harrington, 59; his girlfriend, Michelle Mallucci, 60; and her sister, Theresa Schrantz, 59, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
San Diego Humane Society Over Capacity With Pets; Here's How You Can Help

The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is seeking the public’s help as it’s enduring an unprecedented number of animal intake, exceeding capacity at its animal shelters. As of Wednesday, SDHS was at 131% capacity for its dog population, with a total of 459 dogs under its care with only 350 kennels, according to Nina Thompson, Director of Public Relations San Diego Humane Society. At this time, nearly 215 dogs are available for adoption across all four campuses of SDHS.
Alcohol License Suspended for Popular Polite Provisions Cocktail Bar in North Park

Craft cocktail hotspot Polite Provisions on 30th Street in North Park has been temporarily closed after its fourth liquor license violation, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC). Polite Provisions' most recent accusation was filed with the ABC on June 24, 2022, and led to a 30-day...
Poway Teacher Creates Free App to Help Students Pass Difficult AP Exams

A Poway High School teacher spent thousands of dollars of his own money to make Advanced Placement exams easier for teenagers. Curt Lewis is an A.P. U.S. History teacher. He is also the inventor of the new educational app High5wizard, which allows the user to prepare for difficult AP exams using a smartphone app.
