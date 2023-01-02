Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Timeline: How Long Will the Rain Last in San Diego County?
It’s raining, it’s pouring and the atmospheric river responsible for this winter storm will continue to deliver the much-needed rain through the majority of our Thursday. Gusty winds, high surf and potentially damaging rainfall are in store for San Diego County as a storm from our north makes its way to our region. Per NBC 7 Weathercaster Brooke Martell’s forecast, here’s a timeline of when we can anticipate the inclement weather:
NBC San Diego
Video Shows Fiery Aftermath of SDPD Patrol Car Crash With MTS Trolley in Downtown San Diego
A San Diego Police officer was injured after her patrol vehicle crashed with a Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) trolley in downtown San Diego Thursday. The crash happened around 8 a.m. at First Avenue and B Street, outside of Golden Hall, as the officer was responding to a call regarding a disturbance call with a weapon involved, the San Diego Police Department said.
NBC San Diego
Task Force on Homelessness Calls For More Volunteers For Point in Time Count
The Regional Task Force on Homelessness Thursday put out a call for more volunteers to participate in the upcoming 2023 Point in Time Count later this month. The count -- scheduled for Jan. 26 -- is a federally required activity and a "crucial source of information and funding for homelessness across the county," a statement from the RTFH reads.
NBC San Diego
Trial Moves Forward For 2019 Fatal Hit-and-Run Driver of Beloved Barrio Logan ‘Tamale Lady'
The family of Maria Estrada sat in court Wednesday at times trying to hold back tears as they faced the man accused of striking their mom with a pick-up truck and speeding away. "Gustavo Reyes committed almost the perfect crime and he almost got away with it, but if not...
NBC San Diego
Ghost Gun Assault Rifles, Glock Switch, Body Armor Found During New Year's Eve Search in Pacific Beach: San Diego Police
San Diego police arrested a man in Pacific Beach who had a cache of illegal weapons in his car and home on New Year's Eve, including untraceable firearms known as ghost guns and a weapon that could be considered a machine gun, police said Wednesday. Christian Wydajewski, 28, was arrested...
NBC San Diego
‘Why?': Deputies ID Man Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver on New Year's Eve in Encinitas
The man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on New Year's Day in North County has been identified, officials announced Tuesday. David D'Lima, 23, of San Diego was killed Sunday during a midnight walk with a friend on Pacific Coast Highway in Encinitas, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO). Deputies were called to Highway 101 just before 12:30 a.m. after they received a report of a crash involving two pedestrians.
NBC San Diego
Where and When Are the Big Waves Hitting San Diego?
Hey, we know, it's a local break, but still, how can you figure out how to see the big waves in San Diego created by this week's bomb cyclone hitting the West Coast?. Before getting into it too deep, let's post a caveat: San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Mónica Muñoz urged locals to use avoid the coast, if possible.
NBC San Diego
16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego
A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to bring with it some of the biggest waves in recent memory. Combined with possible coastal flooding from anticipated heavy rainfall, locals in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and elsewhere may be in for a memorable couple days of stormy weather.
NBC San Diego
Homicide Investigation Launched After Man Found Dead on Side of Road in Vista
A man was found dead on the side of the road in Vista, prompting a homicide investigation Thursday. Shortly after midnight, authorities responded to a radio call of a person down on the road in the 1900 block of West Vista Way, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department. When...
NBC San Diego
‘It Would Have Been Heaven if it Wasn't Hell': San Diego Nonprofit Rescues 100+ Dogs, Mostly Doodles, From Breeder in Mexico
A San Diego nonprofit organization rescued more than 100 dogs, mostly doodles, from grave conditions in Mexico. “It would have been heaven if it wasn’t hell,” said Lauren Botticelli, the executive director of The Animal Pad (TAP), who was part of the rescue operation. “The amount of dogs that were there, just jumping up on you, just wanting affection and attention, it would have been heaven.”
NBC San Diego
Man, Sisters Killed in Double Murder-Suicide in Lakeside Identified
Authorities Tuesday publicly identified two women and a man who died by gunfire last week in a murder-suicide in a neighborhood near Lake Jennings. Killed in the shooting the 13500 block of Interstate 8 Business in Lakeside on Friday were Kenneth Harrington, 59; his girlfriend, Michelle Mallucci, 60; and her sister, Theresa Schrantz, 59, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
NBC San Diego
Atmospheric River to Hit San Diego With Rain, Snow & Possible Floods
An atmospheric river taking aim for California was expected to bring heavy rains to an already-drenched San Diego County overnight Thursday, creating the possibility for flooding, downed trees and big waves to end the first week of the New Year. The atmospheric river, which is a term used to describe...
NBC San Diego
Track the Rain in San Diego With NBC 7's First Alert Doppler 7 Radar
When rain hits the region, NBC 7's First Alert team of meteorologists tracks the storm to bring you the most accurate weather forecast in San Diego County. Use the First Alert Doppler 7 Radar below to track the storm in real-time and to see its future path.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Humane Society Over Capacity With Pets; Here's How You Can Help
The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is seeking the public’s help as it’s enduring an unprecedented number of animal intake, exceeding capacity at its animal shelters. As of Wednesday, SDHS was at 131% capacity for its dog population, with a total of 459 dogs under its care with only 350 kennels, according to Nina Thompson, Director of Public Relations San Diego Humane Society. At this time, nearly 215 dogs are available for adoption across all four campuses of SDHS.
NBC San Diego
Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Semi-Truck Shuts Down Lanes on I-15 Near Mission Valley
A multi-vehicle crash involving an Amazon semi-truck prompted authorities to shut down all northbound lanes of State Route 15 near Mission Valley. All lanes of SR-15 at I-8 were open as of 2:18 p.m., according to Caltrans San Diego. The crash was reported just before noon Tuesday on SR-15 at...
NBC San Diego
What's Higher Than ‘Skyrocketing'? Consumers Should Prepare for SDG&E-Bill Shock
San Diego Gas & Electric Wednesday cited a dramatic increase in natural gas prices over the past year as a major reason ratepayers will likely see a large jump on their bills this month. New gas and electric rates went into effect Jan. 1. According to SDG&E, the cost per...
NBC San Diego
Alcohol License Suspended for Popular Polite Provisions Cocktail Bar in North Park
Craft cocktail hotspot Polite Provisions on 30th Street in North Park has been temporarily closed after its fourth liquor license violation, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC). Polite Provisions' most recent accusation was filed with the ABC on June 24, 2022, and led to a 30-day...
NBC San Diego
Poway Teacher Creates Free App to Help Students Pass Difficult AP Exams
A Poway High School teacher spent thousands of dollars of his own money to make Advanced Placement exams easier for teenagers. Curt Lewis is an A.P. U.S. History teacher. He is also the inventor of the new educational app High5wizard, which allows the user to prepare for difficult AP exams using a smartphone app.
