VIDEO: Suspect wanted in attempted burglary at Manhattan apartment

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for a suspect wanted in an attempted burglary inside a Manhattan apartment that occurred last November, authorities said.

At approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, the suspect entered a residential building located near East 22nd Street and First Avenue in Peter Cooper Village and attempted to forcibly enter the apartment belonging to a 52-year-old man after he opened his apartment door.

The suspect then fled on foot eastbound on East 22nd Street to parts unknown.

There were no injuries reported or property removed.

The suspect is described as a man who was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).