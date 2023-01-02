Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
HOW SAMI SHOULD BREAK FROM THE BLOODLINE, SETH-CODY, PRICHARD IN WWE AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Should WWE have pushed Jeff Jarrett to be a top star in 1999? I don’t know about getting the belt, but I think Jeff had this heat about him that could’ve gotten fans to want to pay to see Stone Cold or the Rock beat the crap out of him on a PPV like No Mercy. Did WWE leave money on the table by not elevating Double J to that level?
Pro Wrestling Insider
JOHN LAURINAITIS' FIRST-POST WWE APPEARANCE CANCELED
Laurinaitis was terminated by WWE in August 2022. He had been with WWE from March 2001 on after their acquisition of WCW. During his time performing for All Japan Pro Wrestling as a wrestler, Laurinaitis became well respected for his ability to put together great finishes, leading to Eric Bischoff recruiting him for that role in WCW towards the end of that promotion's existence. When WWE purchased the remnants of World Championship Wrestling in 2001, Laurinaitis moved to the company.
Pro Wrestling Insider
JOSH ALEXANDER BECOMES LONGEST REIGNING IMPACT WRESTLING CHAMPION OF ALL TIME
Josh Alexander Becomes Longest-Reigning IMPACT Wrestling World Champion – 257 Consecutive Days. Next Up: Josh Alexander Defends The World Championship Against Bully Ray At The Hard To Kill Pay-Per-View Event On Friday, January 13, In Atlanta. Josh Alexander today becomes the Longest-Reigning IMPACT Wrestling World Champion of All-Time. He...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FIRST DETAILS ON WWE'S RETURN TO NYC, ARIANNA GRACE, BRON BREAKKER AND MORE
Talents being locally advertised for the 2/13 WWE Monday Night Raw at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY are Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano and Matt Riddle. No matches have yet been announced locally for the event. The 3/12 WWE return to Madison Square Garden...
Pro Wrestling Insider
HAPPY BIRTHDAY JR, MOXLEY ADDED TO TOMORROW'S AEW DYNAMITE, UPDATED LINEUP & MORE
Happy 71st Birthday to the legendary Jim Ross. AEW announced Jon Moxley has been added to tomorrow's AEW Dynamite in Seattle, obviously to help set up a match with Hangman Page next week in Los Angeles:. Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford will be appearing for DDT in Japan this February.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WILLIAM REGAL UPDATE
As part of his new duties with the company, William Regal will be at tomorrow's Friday Night Smackdown in Memphis, PWInsider has confirmed. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE PROGRAMMING TO RETURN TO A&E NEXT MONTH
WWE on A&E programming will return on Sunday 2/19. The next set of WWE Biography episodes will include Dusty Rhodes, Jake Roberts and the NWO. WWE Rivals and WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures will also return with new episodes. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WILLIAM REGAL OFFICIALLY BACK WITH WWE
PWInsider.com is told that William Regal, 54, is officially back with World Wrestling Entertainment as of this morning. Regal broke into the business in Europe in the early 1980s before being signed to WCW in 1993, where he had 4 World Television Championship runs. Regal had several runs in WWE over the years, initially as the forgettable "Man's Man" character before hitting his stride after getting sober and having runs with the WWE Intercontinental and European Championships as well as winning the 2008 King of the Ring Tournament. His WWE autobiography Walking The Golden Mile is among the most underrated wrestling books of all time.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEXT HOG MAIN EVENT SET FOR NYC, FRED ROSSER, SUPER CRAZY AND MORE NOTES
The Amazing Red & Brian XL vs. The Mane Event will headline the 2/3 House of Glory event at Club Amazura in Jamaica, Queens. Super Crazy will challenge for the CCW Championship in their return to The Miami Brewing Company on Saturday 1/14. For more, visit www.CCWrestlingFL.com. New Japan star...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TABLES MATCH SET FOR LIVE EDITION OF NWA POWERRR LATER THIS MONTH IN KNOXVILLE, TN
The live episode of NWA Powerrr on 1/31 in Knoxville, TN will feature:. *Bully Ray vs. Odinson in a Tables Match. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille in action. *The debut of Psycho Love, Angelina Love & Fodder. Tickets for the taping are on sale at www.NWATix.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Bully Ray. *The first Impact of the year. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion Chris Sabin vs. Matt Cardona. *The debuting Anthony Greene vs. Black Taurus. *Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde. *Jonathan Gresham vs. Jack Price.
Pro Wrestling Insider
POST-DYNAMITE AEW DARK - ELEVATION SPOILERS
After Dynamite, they went back to taping AEW Dark: Elevation matches:. *The House of Black with Julia Hart defeated Ryan Nemeth, Ariya Daivari and Peter Avalon. *Ring of Honor World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeated Josh Woods. *Will Hobbs defeated Vinnie Pacifico. *Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir defeated Amira & Danika...
Pro Wrestling Insider
1/4 AEW DYNAMITE VIDEOS
Darby Allin Dethrones the King of Television in his Hometown of Seattle | AEW Dynamite, 1/4/23. Bryan Danielson Vows to Run Through Everyone to Get to AEW Champion MJF | AEW Dynamite, 1/4/23. Was Ricky Starks Able to Keep Chris Jericho's Losing Streak Alive? | AEW Dynamite, 1/4/23. Hangman Page...
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE COVERAGE
It's Wednesday Night! And that means AEW is LIVE for the start of 2023 from Seattle, Washington. Excalibur, Taz and Tony Schiavone are on the call and we've got a big night of action. Two big championship matches are on the docket tonight. Chris Jericho w. Angelo Parker & Matt...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW AEW TNT CHAMPION CROWNED
Darby Allin captured the AEW TNT Championship, becoming champion for the second time, in the main event of tonight's AEW Dynamite, defeating Samoa Joe in Allin's hometown of Seattle, Washington. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE ANNOUNCER UPDATE
Booker T announced that the NXT Announcer job, which was supposed to only run through December, is now his full time job. He said he doesn't know where that leaves Wade Barrett. #BREAKING - Booker T to Stay on NXT Commentary for the Forseeable Future" on YouTube. If you enjoy...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE 2023 ROYAL RUMBLE LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 1/28 Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas at The Alamodome:. *30 competitor Men's Royal Rumble - Kofi Kingston only competitor confirmed. *30 competitor Women's Royal Rumble - No competitors confirmed. *Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight - Pitch Black Match. *Country Music star HARDY to perform...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RENEE PAQUETTE ON RACHEL RAY SHOW TODAY
Rodney Smith sent word that AEW's Renee Paquette has a segment on today's edition of The Rachel Ray Show where she is cooking Cincinatti Chili. The show airs in different markets in syndication, so check your local listings. In NYC, it airs at 2 PM EST on WABC Channel 7.
Pro Wrestling Insider
OPENING TONIGHT'S IMPACT ON AXS IS...
Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde is slated to open tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Impact Wrestling has released an official t-shirt supporting Joe Doering in his latest battle against brain cancer at this link:. Impact+ has added April 2010 episodes of Impact TV. Impact...
