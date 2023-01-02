PWInsider.com is told that William Regal, 54, is officially back with World Wrestling Entertainment as of this morning. Regal broke into the business in Europe in the early 1980s before being signed to WCW in 1993, where he had 4 World Television Championship runs. Regal had several runs in WWE over the years, initially as the forgettable "Man's Man" character before hitting his stride after getting sober and having runs with the WWE Intercontinental and European Championships as well as winning the 2008 King of the Ring Tournament. His WWE autobiography Walking The Golden Mile is among the most underrated wrestling books of all time.

1 DAY AGO