Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW'S IRON MAN PPV MAIN EVENT, HOGAN VS. BRAVO, GOING FROM MAIN EVENT TO OPENER IN THE GARDEN, NWA BACK ON YOUTUBE AND MORE
Isn't it stupid to announce there might be an Iron Man match if Bryan Danielson can win these matches? The PPV is months from now. How are we supposed to care?. Well, I'd much rather have AEW announce something now in an attempt to build Danielson's run to gain his title match knowing what the end result could be. One, it means we'd have a main event theoretically in place well in advance when recent AEW shows haven't had that luxury. Two, it gives fans a chance to get behind Danielson as part of a story that plays out over several weeks. I am fine with all of that personally. If your sports team is trying to make it to the playoffs, are you bored knowing that they'll get there if they keep winning? I don't think so. I see this as similar.
WWE NXT REPORT: NXT HAS A LOT OF WOMEN ON THE ROSTER, BRON AND WALLER, PRETTY DEADLY ARE PRETTY PEEVED, BOOKER HEELS THE NEW DAY, AND MORE
Your announcers are Booker T and Vic Joseph. We begin with a video package looking back at 2022. Match Number One: Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) versus Apollo Crews. They lock up and Crews with a side head lock and shoulder tackles. Crews with a drop kick. Crews with a side head lock and Hayes with a springboard clothesline. Hayes runs into boots but Hayes puts Crews in the ropes and hits a kick to the back and a springboard leg drop for a near fall. Hayes with a chop. Hayes with a punch in the corner and a chop. Crews with chops to Hayes. Crews with a delayed vertical suplex. Crews with a double jump slingshot senton and a splash into the corner. Crews with a tilt-a-whirl back breaker for a near fall. Crews with a chop and Hayes with a forearm in the corner. Hayes with a forearm to the back of the head and a belly-to-back suplex attempt but Crews lands on his feet and hits a German suplex. Crews holds on for a second one but Hayes blocks a third one. Hayes with a snap mare and Crews with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Crews clotheslines Hayes over the top rope to the floor and Crews follows with a moonsault off the apron.
AEW REVOLUTION PPV MAIN EVENT, SARAYA'S PARTNER REVEALED?, PRODUCTION NOTE AND MORE
Tonight's Dynamite taping is the first official event being overseen by AEW Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer Michael Mansury. The main event of the 2023 AEW Revolution PPV in San Francisco, CA on 3/25 will be AEW Champion MJF vs. Bryan Danielson in a 60 minute Iron Man match. The storyline is that should Danielson win every one of his matches on Dynamite through 2/1, he gets his match with that stipulation.
TWO EXCELLENT MAIN EVENTS, SASHA BANKS ARRIVES & MORE: MIKE'S COMPLETE NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM 17 BLOG
Welcome to my live, ongoing blogging coverage of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 from The Tokyo Dome in - where else? - Tokyo, Japan!. This should prove to be an interesting show. Historically, it will go down as the first-ever show where contracted WWE, AEW and New Japan talents all work the same show. Obviously, here in the States the Sasha Banks stuff will have the lion's share of the interest, but I think they've put together a card worthy of the legacy of the Tokyo Dome and I expect a lot of good to great work up and down the card.
SASHA COMMENTS ON WRESTLE KINGDOM, KARL ANDERSON & TAMA TONGA SETTLE THEIR DIFFERENCES AND MORE NJPW NOTES
NJPW tweeted the following video involving Tetsuya Naito's LIJ stable and Noah's KENOH's Kongo stable:. They also tweeted the following where Tama Tonga and Karl Anderson made up backstage:. Mercedes Monet tweeted the following:
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite from Seattle, Washington on TBS:. *AEW Champion MJF to appear. *AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal with Sonjay Dutt & Satnum Singh. *Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese. *Ricky Starks vs. Chris...
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Bully Ray. *The first Impact of the year. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion Chris Sabin vs. Matt Cardona. *The debuting Anthony Greene vs. Black Taurus. *Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde. *Jonathan Gresham vs. Jack Price.
WWE FINALLY CONFIRMS SASHA BANKS DEPARTURE
WWE has quietly shifted Sasha Banks to the Alumni section of their official website. Naomi is still listed on the regular roster. Thanks to Carlos Colon Jr.
UPDATED WWE NXT NEW YEAR'S EVIL 2023 LINEUP
Scheduled for next week's WWE NXT New Year's Evil on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller. *20 Woman Battle Royal - Winner to challenge Roxanne Perez for WWE NXT Women's Championship. *Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers. *Dijak vs. Tony D'Angelo. *Pretty Deadly competing...
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT: 20 YEARS OF BENJAMIN
Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick. Dana Brooke wishes everyone a happy new year. She says her goal is to show up and show out. This is going to be her year. Nikki Cross says it is going to be hers this year. She walks up to the camera and laughs maniacally.
WILLIAM REGAL OFFICIALLY BACK WITH WWE
PWInsider.com is told that William Regal, 54, is officially back with World Wrestling Entertainment as of this morning. Regal broke into the business in Europe in the early 1980s before being signed to WCW in 1993, where he had 4 World Television Championship runs. Regal had several runs in WWE over the years, initially as the forgettable "Man's Man" character before hitting his stride after getting sober and having runs with the WWE Intercontinental and European Championships as well as winning the 2008 King of the Ring Tournament. His WWE autobiography Walking The Golden Mile is among the most underrated wrestling books of all time.
AEW TO DEBUT IN RHODE ISLAND, BATTLE OF THE BELTS VI CONFIRMED & MORE
AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts has missed the last several weeks of TV as his mother has been quite ill. We wish all the best to The Roberts family. Former WWE stars The Bollywood Boyz worked tonight's AEW taping in Seattle, Washington, wrestling The Kingdom on AEW Dark - Elevation.
HEADLINING TONIGHT'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV IS...
The main event match for tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS will be Chris Sabin vs. Matt Cardona. There will also be an in-ring segment with Bully Ray to close the show.
ROMAN, RONDA HEADING TO RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY IN PHILADELPHIA
Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey have been added to RAW's 30th Anniversary on 1/23 in Philadelphia, PA. Reigns is also advertised for the 1/20 Smackdown in Detroit.
JOHN LAURINAITIS' FIRST-POST WWE APPEARANCE CANCELED
Laurinaitis was terminated by WWE in August 2022. He had been with WWE from March 2001 on after their acquisition of WCW. During his time performing for All Japan Pro Wrestling as a wrestler, Laurinaitis became well respected for his ability to put together great finishes, leading to Eric Bischoff recruiting him for that role in WCW towards the end of that promotion's existence. When WWE purchased the remnants of World Championship Wrestling in 2001, Laurinaitis moved to the company.
SASHA BANKS' FIRST POST-WWE MATCH WILL BE...
Mercedes Monet, the former Sasha Banks, will challenge IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Battle in the Valley on 2/18 in San Jose, CA.
UPDATED IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL PPV LINEUP AND MORE
The updated lineup for the 1/13/23 Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage features:. *Impact Champion Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match with Tables, Ladders, Chairs and Chains all legal. *Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James -...
COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE IN SEATTLE BLOG
It is Wednesday and it's time for AEW Dynamite, with all new sets! We are in Seattle Washington at the Climate Pledge Arena, and out commentary team is Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone. There is a different entrance where you come from either the left or the right to...
THOUGHTS ON THE LATEST BOMBSHELL DROPPED BY VINCE MCMAHON
Well, I can’t say I am surprised. Take away the one thing that a single-minded person with little or no other interests in life has and sooner or later, they are going to act out. In a lot of ways, I am surprised that Vince McMahon made it this long before forcing his way back into the company that, due to his own actions, he was forced out of last summer.
WWE PROGRAMMING TO RETURN TO A&E NEXT MONTH
WWE on A&E programming will return on Sunday 2/19. The next set of WWE Biography episodes will include Dusty Rhodes, Jake Roberts and the NWO. WWE Rivals and WWE's Most Wanted Treasures will also return with new episodes.
