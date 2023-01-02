Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
LIO RUSH SHOWS THE SCARS OF WRESTLE KINGDOM, 'YOUNG ROCK' SHOOTING SEASON FINALE
LIO RUSH SHOWS THE SCARS OF WRESTLE KINGDOM, 'YOUNG ROCK' SHOOTING SEASON FINALE
Pro Wrestling Insider
THOUGHTS ON THE LATEST BOMBSHELL DROPPED BY VINCE MCMAHON
Well, I can't say I am surprised. Take away the one thing that a single-minded person with little or no other interests in life has and sooner or later, they are going to act out. In a lot of ways, I am surprised that Vince McMahon made it this long before forcing his way back into the company that, due to his own actions, he was forced out of last summer.
Pro Wrestling Insider
1/4 AEW DYNAMITE VIDEOS
Darby Allin Dethrones the King of Television in his Hometown of Seattle | AEW Dynamite, 1/4/23. Bryan Danielson Vows to Run Through Everyone to Get to AEW Champion MJF | AEW Dynamite, 1/4/23. Was Ricky Starks Able to Keep Chris Jericho's Losing Streak Alive? | AEW Dynamite, 1/4/23. Hangman Page...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WILLIAM REGAL UPDATE
As part of his new duties with the company, William Regal will be at tomorrow's Friday Night Smackdown in Memphis, PWInsider has confirmed.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED LINEUP FOR LIVE EDITION OF NWA POWERRR TV
The live episode of NWA Powerrr on 1/31 in Knoxville, TN will feature:. *NWA United States Tag Team Champions The Fixers vs. A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews. *Aron Stevens to marry May Valentine. *Bully Ray vs. Odinson in a Tables Match. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille in action. *The debut of...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SASHA BANKS SENDS HER THANKS TO WWE, TRIPLE H, VINCE MCMAHON & MORE
In advance of what is expected to be her first appearance for New Japan Pro Wrestling, Sasha Banks tweeted the following:.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK ELEVATION SPOILER RESULTS FROM SEATTLE, WASHINGTON
*Dasha is the ring announcer. No Justin Roberts. *They are taping AEW Dark - Elevation first. *Matt Menard and Paul Wight are the Elevation announcers. *The Kingdom with Maria defeated former WWE stars The Bollywood Boyz. *Brian Cage with Prince Nana defeated Shaft.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM COVERAGE NOTE
For those who have asked (and due the Sasha Banks involvement, there is quite an increase in interest this year), PWInsider.com will have live, ongoing coverage of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 tonight starting around 2 AM EST. James Kurokawa and myself will be bringing you coverage, thoughts,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE PROGRAMMING TO RETURN TO A&E NEXT MONTH
WWE on A&E programming will return on Sunday 2/19. The next set of WWE Biography episodes will include Dusty Rhodes, Jake Roberts and the NWO. WWE Rivals and WWE's Most Wanted Treasures will also return with new episodes.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOKYO JOSHI PRO WRESTLING RUNNING LIVE EVENT IN LOS ANGELES WITH WRESTLECON WRESTLEMANIA WEEKEND
Wrestlecon just announced Japan's Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling will be running a live event in Los Angeles at The Globe Theater as part of Wrestlemania 39 week:. TJPW was scheduled to run with Wrestlecon in Tampa, Florida several years back before the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic halted 2020's Wrestlemania week festivities.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW AEW TNT CHAMPION CROWNED
Darby Allin captured the AEW TNT Championship, becoming champion for the second time, in the main event of tonight's AEW Dynamite, defeating Samoa Joe in Allin's hometown of Seattle, Washington.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BAYLEY & SASHA REUNITE WITH FTR
Dax Harwood posted a photo of FTR posing with Mercedes Monet/Sasha Banks and Bayley backstage at the Tokyo Dome on his Instagram Stories. As PWInsider.com reported yesterday, the WWE star was in Tokyo to support Monet in her NJPW debut.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Bully Ray. *The first Impact of the year. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion Chris Sabin vs. Matt Cardona. *The debuting Anthony Greene vs. Black Taurus. *Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde. *Jonathan Gresham vs. Jack Price.
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROMAN, RONDA HEADING TO RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY IN PHILADELPHIA
Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey have been added to RAW's 30th Anniversary on 1/23 in Philadelphia, PA. Reigns is also advertised for the 1/20 Smackdown in Detroit.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE ANNOUNCER UPDATE
Booker T announced that the NXT Announcer job, which was supposed to only run through December, is now his full time job. He said he doesn't know where that leaves Wade Barrett. #BREAKING - Booker T to Stay on NXT Commentary for the Forseeable Future" on YouTube.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Main Event on Hulu:. *Nikki Cross vs. Dana Brooke. *Shelton Benjamin vs. WWE NXT's Rip Fowler.
Pro Wrestling Insider
RENEE PAQUETTE ON RACHEL RAY SHOW TODAY
Rodney Smith sent word that AEW's Renee Paquette has a segment on today's edition of The Rachel Ray Show where she is cooking Cincinatti Chili. The show airs in different markets in syndication, so check your local listings. In NYC, it airs at 2 PM EST on WABC Channel 7.
Pro Wrestling Insider
VIDEO: IMPACT WRESTLING'S AMAZING TRIBUTE TO THE LATE DON WEST
Impact Wrestling released an amazing tribute to the late Don West on last night's Impact on AXS TV episode:.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite from Seattle, Washington on TBS:. *AEW Champion MJF to appear. *AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal with Sonjay Dutt & Satnum Singh. *Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese. *Ricky Starks vs. Chris...
