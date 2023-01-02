ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

MLW NEWS AND NOTES

The announced Alexander Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka Last Man Standing match did not air on last night's MLW Fusion as advertised with the storyline being that the match (which was taped at the last Philadelphia event) has been postponed. Next week's MLW Fusion will feature:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker...
NEW AEW TNT CHAMPION CROWNED

Darby Allin captured the AEW TNT Championship, becoming champion for the second time, in the main event of tonight's AEW Dynamite, defeating Samoa Joe in Allin's hometown of Seattle, Washington.
SASHA BANKS' FIRST POST-WWE MATCH WILL BE...

Mercedes Monet, the former Sasha Banks, will challenge IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Battle in the Valley on 2/18 in San Jose, CA.
IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL PPV SOLD OUT

Impact Wrestling announced their 1/13 Hard To Kill PPV in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage has officially sold out:.
TWO EXCELLENT MAIN EVENTS, SASHA BANKS ARRIVES & MORE: MIKE'S COMPLETE NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM 17 BLOG

Welcome to my live, ongoing blogging coverage of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 from The Tokyo Dome in - where else? - Tokyo, Japan!. This should prove to be an interesting show. Historically, it will go down as the first-ever show where contracted WWE, AEW and New Japan talents all work the same show. Obviously, here in the States the Sasha Banks stuff will have the lion's share of the interest, but I think they've put together a card worthy of the legacy of the Tokyo Dome and I expect a lot of good to great work up and down the card.
HEADLINING TONIGHT'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV IS...

The main event match for tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS will be Chris Sabin vs. Matt Cardona. There will also be an in-ring segment with Bully Ray to close the show.
BAYLEY & SASHA REUNITE WITH FTR

Dax Harwood posted a photo of FTR posing with Mercedes Monet/Sasha Banks and Bayley backstage at the Tokyo Dome on his Instagram Stories. As PWInsider.com reported yesterday, the WWE star was in Tokyo to support Monet in her NJPW debut.
AEW TO DEBUT IN RHODE ISLAND, BATTLE OF THE BELTS VI CONFIRMED & MORE

AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts has missed the last several weeks of TV as his mother has been quite ill. We wish all the best to The Roberts family. Former WWE stars The Bollywood Boyz worked tonight's AEW taping in Seattle, Washington, wrestling The Kingdom on AEW Dark - Elevation.
LIO RUSH WRESTLE KINGDOM INJURY FORCES HIM OFF PWG BATTLE OF LOS ANGELES 2023

The following first round matches have been announced for the 2023 PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament at The Globe Theater:. *Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. El Hijo del Vikingo. *Titus Alexander vs. Daniel Garcia. *Michael Oku vs. Konosuke Takeshita. *Jordynne Grace vs. Jonathan Gresham. *Aramis vs. Shun Skywalker. *Alex...
1/4 AEW DYNAMITE VIDEOS

Darby Allin Dethrones the King of Television in his Hometown of Seattle | AEW Dynamite, 1/4/23. Bryan Danielson Vows to Run Through Everyone to Get to AEW Champion MJF | AEW Dynamite, 1/4/23. Was Ricky Starks Able to Keep Chris Jericho's Losing Streak Alive? | AEW Dynamite, 1/4/23. Hangman Page...
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PREVIEW

Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Bully Ray. *The first Impact of the year. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion Chris Sabin vs. Matt Cardona. *The debuting Anthony Greene vs. Black Taurus. *Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde. *Jonathan Gresham vs. Jack Price.
WWE PROGRAMMING TO RETURN TO A&E NEXT MONTH

WWE on A&E programming will return on Sunday 2/19. The next set of WWE Biography episodes will include Dusty Rhodes, Jake Roberts and the NWO. WWE Rivals and WWE's Most Wanted Treasures will also return with new episodes.
WWE FINALLY CONFIRMS SASHA BANKS DEPARTURE

WWE has quietly shifted Sasha Banks to the Alumni section of their official website. Naomi is still listed on the regular roster. Thanks to Carlos Colon Jr.
COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE IN SEATTLE BLOG

It is Wednesday and it’s time for AEW Dynamite, with all new sets! We are in Seattle Washington at the Climate Pledge Arena, and out commentary team is Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone. There is a different entrance where you come from either the left or the right to...
AEW DARK ELEVATION SPOILER RESULTS FROM SEATTLE, WASHINGTON

*Dasha is the ring announcer. No Justin Roberts. *They are taping AEW Dark - Elevation first. *Matt Menard and Paul Wight are the Elevation announcers. *The Kingdom with Maria defeated former WWE stars The Bollywood Boyz. *Brian Cage with Prince Nana defeated Shaft.
WWE ANNOUNCER UPDATE

Booker T announced that the NXT Announcer job, which was supposed to only run through December, is now his full time job. He said he doesn't know where that leaves Wade Barrett. #BREAKING - Booker T to Stay on NXT Commentary for the Forseeable Future" on YouTube.
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW

*Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Myles Borne and Tavion Heights. *Tank Ledger vs. Xyon Quinn. *Elektra Lopez and Amari Miller vs. Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer.
AEW REVOLUTION PPV MAIN EVENT, SARAYA'S PARTNER REVEALED?, PRODUCTION NOTE AND MORE

Tonight's Dynamite taping is the first official event being overseen by AEW Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer Michael Mansury. The main event of the 2023 AEW Revolution PPV in San Francisco, CA on 3/25 will be AEW Champion MJF vs. Bryan Danielson in a 60 minute Iron Man match. The storyline is that should Danielson win every one of his matches on Dynamite through 2/1, he gets his match with that stipulation.
