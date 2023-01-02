Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing over 16,500 migrants to sanctuary cities: Should he spend more money on them?Mark StarTexas State
James Beard Foundation Taste America 2023 Gala Event in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Get a Taste of Philadelphia's Diverse CuisineCorrie WritingPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia’s Cultural and Culinary Delight: The Reading Terminal MarketWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW NEWS AND NOTES
The announced Alexander Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka Last Man Standing match did not air on last night's MLW Fusion as advertised with the storyline being that the match (which was taped at the last Philadelphia event) has been postponed. Next week's MLW Fusion will feature:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW AEW TNT CHAMPION CROWNED
Darby Allin captured the AEW TNT Championship, becoming champion for the second time, in the main event of tonight's AEW Dynamite, defeating Samoa Joe in Allin's hometown of Seattle, Washington. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED AEW RAMPAGE, BATTLE OF THE BELTS V & DYNAMITE IN LOS ANGELES LINEUPS
Set for Friday's edition of AEW Rampage live from Portland, Oregon at The Veterans Memorial Coliseum on TNT at 10 PM EST:. *Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Top Flight. *Britt Baker & AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter vs. The Renegade Twins. *House of Black to appear. *Preston Vance in...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SASHA BANKS' FIRST POST-WWE MATCH WILL BE...
Mercedes Monet, the former Sasha Banks, will challenge IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Battle in the Valley on 2/18 in San Jose, CA. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL PPV SOLD OUT
Impact Wrestling announced their 1/13 Hard To Kill PPV in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage has officially sold out:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
TWO EXCELLENT MAIN EVENTS, SASHA BANKS ARRIVES & MORE: MIKE'S COMPLETE NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM 17 BLOG
Welcome to my live, ongoing blogging coverage of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 from The Tokyo Dome in - where else? - Tokyo, Japan!. This should prove to be an interesting show. Historically, it will go down as the first-ever show where contracted WWE, AEW and New Japan talents all work the same show. Obviously, here in the States the Sasha Banks stuff will have the lion's share of the interest, but I think they've put together a card worthy of the legacy of the Tokyo Dome and I expect a lot of good to great work up and down the card.
Pro Wrestling Insider
HEADLINING TONIGHT'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV IS...
The main event match for tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS will be Chris Sabin vs. Matt Cardona. There will also be an in-ring segment with Bully Ray to close the show. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BAYLEY & SASHA REUNITE WITH FTR
Dax Harwood posted a photo of FTR posing with Mercedes Monet/Sasha Banks and Bayley backstage at the Tokyo Dome on his Instagram Stories. As PWInsider.com reported yesterday, the WWE star was in Tokyo to support Monet in her NJPW debut. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW TO DEBUT IN RHODE ISLAND, BATTLE OF THE BELTS VI CONFIRMED & MORE
AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts has missed the last several weeks of TV as his mother has been quite ill. We wish all the best to The Roberts family. Former WWE stars The Bollywood Boyz worked tonight's AEW taping in Seattle, Washington, wrestling The Kingdom on AEW Dark - Elevation.
Pro Wrestling Insider
LIO RUSH WRESTLE KINGDOM INJURY FORCES HIM OFF PWG BATTLE OF LOS ANGELES 2023
The following first round matches have been announced for the 2023 PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament at The Globe Theater:. *Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. El Hijo del Vikingo. *Titus Alexander vs. Daniel Garcia. *Michael Oku vs. Konosuke Takeshita. *Jordynne Grace vs. Jonathan Gresham. *Aramis vs. Shun Skywalker. *Alex...
Pro Wrestling Insider
1/4 AEW DYNAMITE VIDEOS
Darby Allin Dethrones the King of Television in his Hometown of Seattle | AEW Dynamite, 1/4/23. Bryan Danielson Vows to Run Through Everyone to Get to AEW Champion MJF | AEW Dynamite, 1/4/23. Was Ricky Starks Able to Keep Chris Jericho's Losing Streak Alive? | AEW Dynamite, 1/4/23. Hangman Page...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Bully Ray. *The first Impact of the year. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion Chris Sabin vs. Matt Cardona. *The debuting Anthony Greene vs. Black Taurus. *Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde. *Jonathan Gresham vs. Jack Price.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE PROGRAMMING TO RETURN TO A&E NEXT MONTH
WWE on A&E programming will return on Sunday 2/19. The next set of WWE Biography episodes will include Dusty Rhodes, Jake Roberts and the NWO. WWE Rivals and WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures will also return with new episodes. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider...
Pro Wrestling Insider
LIO RUSH SHOWS THE SCARS OF WRESTLE KINGDOM, 'YOUNG ROCK' SHOOTING SEASON FINALE
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FINALLY CONFIRMS SASHA BANKS DEPARTURE
WWE has quietly shifted Sasha Banks to the Alumni section of their official website. Naomi is still listed on the regular roster. Thanks to Carlos Colon Jr. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE IN SEATTLE BLOG
It is Wednesday and it’s time for AEW Dynamite, with all new sets! We are in Seattle Washington at the Climate Pledge Arena, and out commentary team is Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone. There is a different entrance where you come from either the left or the right to...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK ELEVATION SPOILER RESULTS FROM SEATTLE, WASHINGTON
*Dasha is the ring announcer. No Justin Roberts. *They are taping AEW Dark - Elevation first. *Matt Menard and Paul Wight are the Elevation announcers. *The Kingdom with Maria defeated former WWE stars The Bollywood Boyz. *Brian Cage with Prince Nana defeated Shaft. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE ANNOUNCER UPDATE
Booker T announced that the NXT Announcer job, which was supposed to only run through December, is now his full time job. He said he doesn't know where that leaves Wade Barrett. #BREAKING - Booker T to Stay on NXT Commentary for the Forseeable Future" on YouTube. If you enjoy...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
*Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Myles Borne and Tavion Heights. *Tank Ledger vs. Xyon Quinn. *Elektra Lopez and Amari Miller vs. Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW REVOLUTION PPV MAIN EVENT, SARAYA'S PARTNER REVEALED?, PRODUCTION NOTE AND MORE
Tonight's Dynamite taping is the first official event being overseen by AEW Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer Michael Mansury. The main event of the 2023 AEW Revolution PPV in San Francisco, CA on 3/25 will be AEW Champion MJF vs. Bryan Danielson in a 60 minute Iron Man match. The storyline is that should Danielson win every one of his matches on Dynamite through 2/1, he gets his match with that stipulation.
Comments / 0