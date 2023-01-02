Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Former Sasha Banks Debuts In NJPW And Attacks IWGP Women's Champion
Mercedes Moné has landed. The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has officially made her NJPW debut after months of speculation. Following former WWE star KAIRI's successful defense of the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné made her way to the ring and attacked the champion. After dropping KAIRI to the mat, Moné introduced herself as "The CEO" and said that she would see the champion at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, CA on February 18.
stillrealtous.com
Sasha Banks Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom, Top WWE Star Reacts
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update On Doudrop’s Absence From WWE TV
Doudrop (Piper Niven) hasn’t been seen on WWE television in several months. According to Cagematch, her last match was in September on NXT TV when she teamed with Nikki ASH to defeat Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne). While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Kenny Omega's Condition Following Championship Victory At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Kenny Omega took on Will Ospreay at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 and at some point in the match, Omega's eye started swelling up, leaving some fans worried Omega may be injured moving forward. Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" gave an update on Omega and the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top WWE Star Gets Stitches After RAW, Issues a Warning
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut following the win over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023. There was a moment during the bout where Bliss sent Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then dropped Belair with a DDT onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair started to bleed from her mouth then, but the blood continued to flow as the match went on. The match ended up stopping as Bliss walked away after another DDT into the steps. A referee checked on Bliss as medics brought a stretcher out, and RAW went to commercial. It was later said on commentary that Belair was being checked out by as doctor backstage. For those who missed it, you can click here to see the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
William Regal Officially Back with WWE
William Regal is reportedly back to work with WWE this week. A new report from PWInsider notes that Regal is officially back with WWE as of this morning. There’s no word yet on what his official title is, but he previously worked as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting.
PWMania
Lio Rush Suffers Broken Nose at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Lio Rush was unable to compete at NJPW’s New Year Dash. Rush and YOH challenged Francesco Akira and TJP for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. Rush was split open by a double-team move on the entrance ramp. Rush...
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks’ NJPW Deal Caught People In WWE Off-Guard
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Results
This bout is a three minute exhibition. Chain grappling exchange. Oleg with a double leg takedown. Strong lockup. Oiwa with a single leg takedown. Hand fighting display. Oleg grabs the left leg of Oiwa. Oleg with two fireman’s carry takeovers. Standing Switch Exchange. Oleg with a waist lock takedown. Standing Switch Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring.
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Stars Lose Championship At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
A pair of AEW stars have lost championship gold at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been in the midst of a high profile losing streak following an amazing 2022 where they claimed three sets of tag team gold. At ROH Final Battle 2022,...
ringsidenews.com
Wigmaker Drops Detailed Video Of Sasha Banks’ Wild NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Hair
Sasha Banks became a free agent after her WWE contract expired on New Year’s Eve. The multiple-time WWE Women’s Champion recently made her highly anticipated entry at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event as Mercedes Mone. With that being said, Banks also debuted a new look at the event with a new wig, and the wig maker recently released a detailed video of it.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Crowned at Wrestle Kingdom 17
Hiromu Takahashi is your new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. Tonight’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event saw Takahashi win a Four-Way over Master Wato, El Desperado and former champion Taiji Ishimori to capture the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title. This is Takahashi’s fifth reign with the title. Ishimori began his third...
wrestlinginc.com
Fred Rosser Comments On Possibly Defending NJPW Title In Major US Promotion
One current NJPW champion has discussed potentially putting his gold up for grabs under the AEW banner. Fred Rosser is the reigning NJPW Strong Openweight Champion. He captured the title back in May from Tom Lawlor at the "Strong: Collision in Philadelphia" event. During an interview with "Ten Count" host Steve Fall, Rosser described NJPW as "sacred" to him. He said he holds the Strong Openweight Championship with pride because it's the first major singles title of his wrestling career. Rosser likens NJPW Strong to "WWE NXT," going as far as to call NJPW Strong his "baby."
Zack Sabre Jr Becomes First-Ever NJPW World TV Champion At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Joins TMDK
Zack Sabre Jr makes history. Zack Sabre Jr. became the first-ever NJPW World TV Champion at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 by defeating Ren Narita in the finals of the tournament. ZSJ picked up the victory by tapping out Narita with an armbar after working on Narita's arm throughout the match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW – NOAH Joint Show Announced for Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night Two
Night Two of NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event will be a joint show with New Japan and Pro Wrestling NOAH talents. The two companies confirmed the news today. A press conference to announce the full card will be held on Friday, January 6 at 3am ET via the official NOAH YouTube channel.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Karl Anderson Drops the NEVER Openweight Title at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Tama Tonga is your new NEVER Openweight Champion. Tonight’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event saw Tonga defeat WWE’s Karl Anderson to capture the NEVER Openweight Title. The match began with a cheap belt shot by Anderson, but ended with Tonga using a pair of Gun Stuns to get the win.
411mania.com
Karl Anderson Thanks NJPW & Tama Tonga, Promotes WWE Raw
Karl Anderson bid farewell to NJPW for now following his match with Tama Tonga at Wrestle Kingdom 17. As noted, Tonga defeated Anderson at the NJPW show to capture the NEVER Openweight Championship. Anderson posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday to thank Tonga and NJPW, plugging WWE Raw at the same time.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Mystery Watcher Storyline Comes to WWE NXT
A new mystery watcher storyline began on the first WWE NXT episode of 2023. Tonight’s NXT featured a segment where an anonymous person filmed NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter while they were in the trainer’s room talking with a medic. While the...
PWMania
NJPW New Year Dash Results – January 5, 2023
House Of Torture vs. Tomoaki Honma,Tiger Mask IV & Ren Narita. Match starts off with House Of Torture attacking targeting Tiger Mask IV early before Tiger Mask hits Dick Togo with a tilt a whirl backbreaker. Things spill outside with Tiger Mask & Ren Narita taking the guard rails before...
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW Officially Announces KAIRI vs. Mercedes Mone IWGP Title Match For Battle In The Valley
NJPW has officially announced that KAIRI will defend the IWGP Women’s Championship against Mercedes Mone at the upcoming Battle in the Valley pay-per-view event on February 18th in San Jose, California. NJPW’s official Twitter account wrote:. “OFFICIAL! Battle in the Valley February 18, San Jose Civic IWGP Women’s...
