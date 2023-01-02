Read full article on original website
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats would 'all be unconscious' if they took shots every time Kevin McCarthy lost a Republican vote for speaker
The New York progressive was responding to GOP Rep. Kat Cammack's comment that Democrats brought popcorn and alcohol to the chamber.
'This Is A Huge Betrayal': Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Backstabbing Donald Trump With Andrew Cuomo Alliance
Turncoat Trumpster Kellyanne Conway ruthlessly kicked the ex-president to the curb, teaming up with disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in an unlikely political alliance that has shocked Washington, RadarOnline.com has learned."This is a huge betrayal," one Beltway insider declared. "Kellyanne is embracing one of Donald Trump's biggest political enemies, stabbing him in the back when he's at his most vulnerable."As RadarOnline.com reported, the former adversaries huddled up at a chi-chi NYC restaurant, stunning onlookers who are more accustomed to seeing the peevish politicos hurling bombs at each other.Sources said the devious duo was plotting to help each other...
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
WALA-TV FOX10
Biden toughens border, offers legal path for 30,000 a month
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday the U.S. would immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the border from Mexico illegally, his boldest move yet to confront the arrivals of migrants that have spiraled since he took office two years ago. The new rules...
WALA-TV FOX10
Greene & Phillips: What the jury does not know
The following information was provided by Greene & Phillips:. When it’s your turn for jury duty, there are a few things you may want to know before you get seated on a case. David Greene from the law firm of Greene & Phillips is here to shed some light on this important topic.
