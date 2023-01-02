ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A promising LSU freshman linebacker has reportedly entered the transfer portal

Promising LSU freshman inside linebacker DeMario Tolan entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Tolan had worked his way into the linebacker rotation during the second half of the season, and LSU coach Brian Kelly spoke highly about his future, indicating he would compete for playing time next year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Flau'jae Johnson, acclaimed recruit and rapper, brings charisma to LSU women's basketball

Freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson brings energy to the LSU women’s basketball team, whether breaking down a defense or lining up for the team photo. On Tuesday she was off to the side while most of the team was seated in front of the camera. Looking into her cell phone to make some last checks of her face and hair, she added a series of funny faces that had teammates and bystanders snickering.
BATON ROUGE, LA
JS Clark has hired its first football coach in program history

Ross Akpan was named the first head football coach of JS Clark Leadership Academy, the school announced on Wednesday. Akpan, who most recently served as the offensive coordinator at Madison Prep, will be introduced at a 3 p.m. Thursday news conference at the Opelousas school. “I am super excited,” Akpan...
OPELOUSAS, LA
David Thibodaux overcomes slow start with nine-game win streak

Starting the season slow isn’t uncommon for the David Thibodaux boys basketball program. In fact, the Bulldogs haven't had a winning record through their first eight games since the 2018-19 season. So when the Bulldogs began this season 2-5, it came as no surprise. There was no need to...
THIBODAUX, LA
Hunter Landry takes over as Lafayette Christian football coach

There was a good reason it didn’t even take three weeks for Lafayette Christian to fill its head football coaching vacancy. Just days after his Knights lost a memorable 52-48 state championship game to St. Thomas More, Trev Faulk resigned as LCA’s coach on Dec. 13. On Tuesday,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Walk-On's founder stepping down as CEO; here's who will replace him

Brandon Landry, the former LSU basketball player who co-founded the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux restaurant chain two decades ago in Baton Rouge, is stepping down as chief executive officer but will remain the company’s board chairman. Landry is handing the CEO baton to Scott Taylor, who has served as...
BATON ROUGE, LA
U-High rallies to force overtime, then tops East Ascension

University High showed that it can’t be counted out Thursday night. The Cubs trailed by as many as 14 points in the second half, but fought back to force overtime on their way to a 56-49 win over East Ascension. The game was one of four that U-High hosted...
GONZALES, LA
Jesuit breaks through Denham Springs defense for win

Heading into Thursday’s game, Denham Springs had allowed only four goals in 13 games this season. That mark was eclipsed in 80 minutes on Thursday night. A 1-1 halftime score quickly snowballed in the second half thanks to Alex Patron’s three goals that propelled Jesuit to a 5-2 win over Denham Springs at Jacket Stadium.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Ruffino's Restaurant names new executive sous chef

Ruffino’s in Baton Rouge has appointed Chad Matrana as the new executive sous chef at the Italian-inspired restaurant. Matrana, 43, has over 15 years of experience in fine dining. He is a graduate of the former New Orleans Culinary Institute, previously attended Chicago’s Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts and has years of experience in chef and executive chef roles. Matrana has previously worked in well-known New Orleans restaurants, including Mike’s on the Avenue, Commander’s Palace and Emeril’s.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Northside High School names new principal

Northside High School has a new principal. Perry Myles started Monday filling a hole left when Julia Williams left Northside for Lafayette High School in November. “Mr. Myles’s record of strong and effective leadership will be an asset to the students, staff and Northside High School community," Lafayette Parish School System Superintendent Irma Trosclair said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left

Good morning, Acadiana businesss news readers. And let's get down to business. The Christmas holidays were not good for the owners of the Sears Hometown Stores. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, announced it would close all its locations across the U.S., including the final two in Louisiana, as it will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
LOUISIANA STATE
Church catches on fire overnight near Hammond; no injuries reported

A fire broke out overnight at Trinity Baptist Church near Hammond, officials said early Wednesday. No injuries have been reported associated with the blaze at 42062 Pumpkin Center Road (map). The fire was in a back building behind the church, according to a statement from the Hammond Fire Department. It...
HAMMOND, LA

