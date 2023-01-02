Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Offseason questions loom for LSU: What happens at QB; who fills in at CB and more
LSU left Camping World Stadium this week believing its program can take another step toward championship contention before it returns to Orlando, Florida, for the 2023 opener against Florida State. There is potential, but a lot must happen over the next eight months. Here are the first five of 10 questions for the offseason.
theadvocate.com
A rebound record falls and the LSU women match a record start after beating Texas A&M
LSU didn’t get off to a good start in its game against Texas A&M Thursday, but after 40 minutes the No. 7 Tigers had matched the program’s best start for a season. Angel Reese had her 15th double-double and set a school record for rebounds as LSU rolled to a 74-34 victory against the Aggies at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
theadvocate.com
A promising LSU freshman linebacker has reportedly entered the transfer portal
Promising LSU freshman inside linebacker DeMario Tolan entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Tolan had worked his way into the linebacker rotation during the second half of the season, and LSU coach Brian Kelly spoke highly about his future, indicating he would compete for playing time next year.
theadvocate.com
Flau'jae Johnson, acclaimed recruit and rapper, brings charisma to LSU women's basketball
Freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson brings energy to the LSU women’s basketball team, whether breaking down a defense or lining up for the team photo. On Tuesday she was off to the side while most of the team was seated in front of the camera. Looking into her cell phone to make some last checks of her face and hair, she added a series of funny faces that had teammates and bystanders snickering.
theadvocate.com
Kentucky hangs on to slip past LSU; Tigers' seven-game win streak is snapped
A highly-anticipated showdown between big men KJ Williams and Oscar Tshiebwe was as good as expected Tuesday night. But in the end, the first matchup of two of the Southeastern Conference's top scorers and rebounders went Tshiebwe's way in Kentucky's 74-71 win over LSU at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.
theadvocate.com
JS Clark has hired its first football coach in program history
Ross Akpan was named the first head football coach of JS Clark Leadership Academy, the school announced on Wednesday. Akpan, who most recently served as the offensive coordinator at Madison Prep, will be introduced at a 3 p.m. Thursday news conference at the Opelousas school. “I am super excited,” Akpan...
theadvocate.com
David Thibodaux overcomes slow start with nine-game win streak
Starting the season slow isn’t uncommon for the David Thibodaux boys basketball program. In fact, the Bulldogs haven't had a winning record through their first eight games since the 2018-19 season. So when the Bulldogs began this season 2-5, it came as no surprise. There was no need to...
theadvocate.com
Hunter Landry takes over as Lafayette Christian football coach
There was a good reason it didn’t even take three weeks for Lafayette Christian to fill its head football coaching vacancy. Just days after his Knights lost a memorable 52-48 state championship game to St. Thomas More, Trev Faulk resigned as LCA’s coach on Dec. 13. On Tuesday,...
theadvocate.com
Walk-On's founder stepping down as CEO; here's who will replace him
Brandon Landry, the former LSU basketball player who co-founded the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux restaurant chain two decades ago in Baton Rouge, is stepping down as chief executive officer but will remain the company’s board chairman. Landry is handing the CEO baton to Scott Taylor, who has served as...
theadvocate.com
U-High rallies to force overtime, then tops East Ascension
University High showed that it can’t be counted out Thursday night. The Cubs trailed by as many as 14 points in the second half, but fought back to force overtime on their way to a 56-49 win over East Ascension. The game was one of four that U-High hosted...
theadvocate.com
Heading home: Plaquemine High coach accepts head football job at Class 5A Thibodaux
It is a homecoming for Drey Trosclair, who is the new head football coach at Class 5A Thibodaux High School. Trosclair, who has served as coach at Ascension Catholic, Liberty and Plaquemine over the past eight years, is a Thibodaux native who played at E.D. White Catholic. “This is a...
theadvocate.com
Chargers meet challenge: Madison Prep withstands Walker rally to claim road victory
After a series of lopsided wins, Madison Prep faced a different challenge. And the Chargers dispelled the notion that they might not be able to win close games. Walker cut Madison Prep's lead to one point in the fourth quarter before the unbeaten Chargers notched a 57-49 road win Tuesday in a matchup of two of the Baton Rouge area’s top teams.
theadvocate.com
Jesuit breaks through Denham Springs defense for win
Heading into Thursday’s game, Denham Springs had allowed only four goals in 13 games this season. That mark was eclipsed in 80 minutes on Thursday night. A 1-1 halftime score quickly snowballed in the second half thanks to Alex Patron’s three goals that propelled Jesuit to a 5-2 win over Denham Springs at Jacket Stadium.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana priest collaborates with rapper, Sicka Sin, to create music video
The Rev. Josh Johnson, priest at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Baton Rouge, is breaking the mold. Johnson collaborated with his brother, Matt Johnson, known as rapper Sicka Sin, to create a music video at Sacred Heart to connect with the community in Mid City. “In everything I do...
theadvocate.com
Best burgers in Baton Rouge? We asked 12 local chefs to pick their favorites in town.
We asked 12 Baton Rouge-area chefs to pick their favorite burgers in town, with the caveat being they couldn't pick their own. George's, with Curbside as a close second. "George's makes a great no-frills cheeseburger and provides a casual, laissez-faire atmosphere," he said. George Krause, general manager at Proverbial Wine...
theadvocate.com
Ruffino's Restaurant names new executive sous chef
Ruffino’s in Baton Rouge has appointed Chad Matrana as the new executive sous chef at the Italian-inspired restaurant. Matrana, 43, has over 15 years of experience in fine dining. He is a graduate of the former New Orleans Culinary Institute, previously attended Chicago’s Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts and has years of experience in chef and executive chef roles. Matrana has previously worked in well-known New Orleans restaurants, including Mike’s on the Avenue, Commander’s Palace and Emeril’s.
theadvocate.com
Northside High School names new principal
Northside High School has a new principal. Perry Myles started Monday filling a hole left when Julia Williams left Northside for Lafayette High School in November. “Mr. Myles’s record of strong and effective leadership will be an asset to the students, staff and Northside High School community," Lafayette Parish School System Superintendent Irma Trosclair said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left
Good morning, Acadiana businesss news readers. And let's get down to business. The Christmas holidays were not good for the owners of the Sears Hometown Stores. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, announced it would close all its locations across the U.S., including the final two in Louisiana, as it will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
theadvocate.com
Black president and vice president selected for Baton Rouge school board in historic vote
In a historic vote, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board chose Black members to serve as its president and vice president Thursday — the first time in modern memory that the board has not had a White president or vice president. Dadrius Lanus, who is starting his second...
theadvocate.com
Church catches on fire overnight near Hammond; no injuries reported
A fire broke out overnight at Trinity Baptist Church near Hammond, officials said early Wednesday. No injuries have been reported associated with the blaze at 42062 Pumpkin Center Road (map). The fire was in a back building behind the church, according to a statement from the Hammond Fire Department. It...
Comments / 0