NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
There's No Thursday Night Football Tonight - Here's Why
For the first time since Week 1, this week of NFL action will not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup. The NFL regular season never features a Thursday night game during the final week of the season. The league does this to make sure all teams competing for a postseason spot have a full week of preparation.
Buffalo QB Josh Allen: People should not be attacking Cincinnati WR Tee Higgins whatsoever
Before the end of the Buffalo Bills' news conference Thursday about defensive back Damar Hamlin, Bills quarterback Josh Allen offered supportive remarks to and about Bengals receiver Tee Higgins:. "I do want to say one more thing. I haven't reached out to Tee. I saw some stuff on Twitter. People...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Bills Cut Former Vikings All-Pro
The Buffalo Bills remain one of the premiere teams contending for a Super Bowl this season. Following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest that postponed Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, much of the sports world has been focused on his health and recovery. Amidst this attention, on Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills cut former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes. To replace him, Buffalo also signed S Jared Mayden off the New York Jets practice squad.
wearebuffalo.net
Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff
The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
750thegame.com
Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin
A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
Bengals’ Tee Higgins Offers Support to Bills’ Damar Hamlin Following Medical Emergency
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins took to Twitter early Tuesday morning to offer his support to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. “My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family,” Higgins wrote. “I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love.”. Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Explainer: What happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin?
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapses on field, game vs. Cincinnati Bengals postponed. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition Monday night after collapsing on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin received CPR on the field and was taken off in an ambulance. The NFL later announced play was suspended for the night.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs head into Week 18 as new Super Bowl favorites
The final week of the regular season is upon us. The Kansas City Chiefs enter Week 18 as FanDuel’s favorite to win Super Bowl 57. Kansas City has always been a contender, but this is the first instance where the Chiefs are the favorite to win it all. Prior to the season, many didn’t expect the Chiefs to remain as dominant after Tyreek hill departed to Miami. However, Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy have done a fantastic job of keeping defenses guessing all season long. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce continue to break records and as a result, have a chance to be the No. 1 seed heading into the postseason.
gamblingnews.com
Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders Week 18 Odds, Time, and Prediction
The Kansas City Chiefs have secured their place in the playoffs, but it’s still not certain whether they’ll finish no. 1 in the AFC and get a first-round bye. Likely for them, their destiny is in their hands – they just need to beat the unmotivated Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18.
WKRC
'It's not about football': Bills, Bengals fans show support for Damar Hamlin at hospital
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Buffalo Bills updated Damar Hamlin's condition overnight. Hamlin collapsed following a tackle with the Bengals' Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game. He was treated on the field for 20 minutes before he was taken to UC Medical Center by ambulance...
49ers news: SF fans will be fired up with James Conner, Cardinals injury report
The San Francisco 49ers are assured of a seat in the NFL playoffs, but they still have something to motivate them in Week 18’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals: the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The Niners are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Cards at home on Sunday, and their odds appear to have gotten another boost, with some Arizona key players looking questionable to play in the regular-season finale.
See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills
CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
atozsports.com
Titans players, coaches show support for Bills’ Damar Hamlin
The tragic events of Monday Night Football sent shockwaves through the NFL world. As a result, fans, coaches, and players came together to show love and support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest after he collapsed during the first quarter of the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL rallies to support Bills’ Damar Hamlin as his condition improves
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — As a sedated Damar Hamlin lay before him in a Cincinnati hospital bed surrounded by machinery feeding him oxygen and fluids, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas provided a few words of encouragement to his friend. “I just told him, I got him. That’s all,”...
NECN
NFL Not Ruling Out Patriots-Bills Week 18 Game Being Postponed
NFL not ruling out postponement of Week 18 Patriots-Bills game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL is unprecedented territory after a frightening scene Monday night in Cincinnati. NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said Wednesday that the Buffalo Bills' Week 18 matchup with the New...
Former Chiefs players react to Bills' safety Damar Hamlin's collapse
Former Chiefs players shared their perspective on Damar Hamlin's injury and what players, coaches and staff are feeling and experiencing today.
chatsports.com
Marcus Mariota QUIT On The Falcons? Arthur Smith Hot Seat? NFL Draft Targets | Falcons News & Rumors
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota got benched during the Falcons Week 14 BYE. Arthur Smith and the Falcons front office then placed Mariota on the Falcons injured reserve, which ended his season. An anonymous NFL Agent believes that Mariota quit on the Falcons, rather than being the backup to rookie Desmond Ridder for the final 4 games of the 2022 NFL Season. Falcons Today and Chat S.
