WOWT
Sarpy County Museum on the move to larger facility
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Museum is one of the best-kept secrets in the metro, but it’s not intentional. Tucked away in a residential area, a locked gate to Offutt Air Force Base prevents thru traffic. The museum is isolated and hard to find. “We’re tucked away...
WOWT
Potholes popping up early in Omaha as crews try to keep pace
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The freeze/thaw cycle that started in late 2022 continues into the new year -- and that means potholes are popping up on Omaha streets as winter marches on. Back on December 22nd, Omaha hit -14°, followed by temperatures in the upper 40s a week later. That’s...
WOWT
Man killed in Council Bluffs garage explosion identified
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities have identified the 56-year-old man killed in a building explosion in a Council Bluffs neighborhood on Tuesday. In a release on Thursday, the Council Bluffs Fire Department stated that Martin Desomma was the man found dead at the scene near 35th Street and Avenue G around noon Tuesday.
WOWT
Full-time Bennington firefighters means quicker response times in growing community
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Staffing a fire department 24/7, year-round takes a lot of planning. Bennington’s fire chief Dan Mallory found that out several years ago when he agreed to lead Bennington Fire & Rescue as they transitioned from a volunteer department to a paid department. “The biggest thing...
WOWT
Out with the old, in with the new: Don’t throw that junk away
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Out with the old and in with the new doesn’t have to mean it’s headed to a landfill near you. At Goodwill near 84th and Center, New Year’s Eve saw 218 donation drop-offs -- and another 172 vehicles’ and four U-Hauls’ worth on Tuesday.
WOWT
How to file a claim for pothole damage to your car in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A flat tire, a bent wheel -- damage from a pothole isn’t something you want to deal with. Although it might be a long shot, the City of Omaha will sometimes help with the costs. About one in every eight claims got paid between 2020 and 2022.
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating cutting at Burke High School
Omaha Police investigating cutting at Burke High School
WOWT
‘Careless driving’: UPS driver crashes into home
HOLLAND, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – A UPS driver was cited for careless driving after she crashed into a Nebraska home, according to officials. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a crash at a home in Holland on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. Investigators determined the UPS...
WOWT
Thursday Jan. 5 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 2 elderly deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
WOWT
Pedestrian deaths hit 7-year high in Omaha in 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Across the metro in 2022, there was a significant uptick in pedestrians killed after getting hit by cars. “We had 12 this year -- you can actually count it as 13,” says Omaha Police Lt. Allen Straub. “One of the females that was hit was 22 weeks pregnant. For us, that’s a lot. That’s probably 13 too many.”
WOWT
Twelve-time drunk driver given several chances to turn his life around
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In fourteen years as a deputy, Sarpy County attorney Ben Perlman has prosecuted dozens of drunk drivers -- but none with the driving history of 48-year-old Michael Evezic, allegedly caught drinking and driving again. “Our records show between this latest arrest and going back to 1997,...
WOWT
Plattsmouth man burned; home a total loss
Plattsmouth man burned; home a total loss
WOWT
Nearly $25,000 worth of locksmith tools stolen from car in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes nearly $25,000 in locksmith tools were stolen from a car. On Tuesday, around 11:57 a.m., police responded to the Tanglewood Apartment complex, near 44th and R Streets, on a report of a larceny from auto. According to police, they spoke with...
WOWT
New details in Cari Allen investigation as Aldrick Scott kidnapping charges dropped
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The state moved Wednesday to dismiss kidnapping charges against the Kansas man arrested for the disappearance of Cari Allen. Dropping the charge sounds like a big deal, but really isn’t. Wednesday’s court appearance lasted less than a minute, and Scott wasn’t required to be there.
WOWT
First day for 108th Nebraska Legislature
First day for 108th Nebraska Legislature
WOWT
Omaha Police negotiators and mental health co-responders deepen collaboration
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News spoke with two people who helped bring an armed standoff Tuesday to a peaceful conclusion. The suspect, who is now charged with six counts of sexual assault of a child, expressed suicidal thoughts when detectives arrived. The armed standoff involved multiple officers, a SWAT...
WOWT
Papillion Police conduct 117 “Drive Sober” traffic stops over holidays
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The holidays weren’t so happy for several drivers in Papillion who chose not to drive sober and got pulled over. Officers just wrapped up a two-week special enforcement focused on impaired drivers. Between Dec. 16 and Jan. 1, Papillion Police made over 100 traffic stops during that time and arrested 13 for DUI.
WOWT
Omaha Police explain crisis negotiators
Omaha Police explain crisis negotiators
WOWT
Portion of Omaha’s Grover Street to close during the day for 3 weeks
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha street will be closed during the day for the next few weeks. According to Omaha Public Works, Grover Street from South 50th to 60th Streets will be closed from 9 am. to 4 p.m. for three weeks starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. The closure is...
WOWT
Man dead after garage explodes in Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A man was killed in an explosion in a Council Bluffs neighborhood on Tuesday. Council Bluffs Police confirmed that he was found dead at the scene. Police said told 6 News he was working in a detached garage at a home near 35th Street and Avenue G when an explosion occurred while he was cutting a compressed natural gas tank.
