OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Across the metro in 2022, there was a significant uptick in pedestrians killed after getting hit by cars. “We had 12 this year -- you can actually count it as 13,” says Omaha Police Lt. Allen Straub. “One of the females that was hit was 22 weeks pregnant. For us, that’s a lot. That’s probably 13 too many.”

OMAHA, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO