Omaha, NE

WOWT

Sarpy County Museum on the move to larger facility

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Museum is one of the best-kept secrets in the metro, but it’s not intentional. Tucked away in a residential area, a locked gate to Offutt Air Force Base prevents thru traffic. The museum is isolated and hard to find. “We’re tucked away...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Potholes popping up early in Omaha as crews try to keep pace

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The freeze/thaw cycle that started in late 2022 continues into the new year -- and that means potholes are popping up on Omaha streets as winter marches on. Back on December 22nd, Omaha hit -14°, followed by temperatures in the upper 40s a week later. That’s...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Man killed in Council Bluffs garage explosion identified

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities have identified the 56-year-old man killed in a building explosion in a Council Bluffs neighborhood on Tuesday. In a release on Thursday, the Council Bluffs Fire Department stated that Martin Desomma was the man found dead at the scene near 35th Street and Avenue G around noon Tuesday.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

How to file a claim for pothole damage to your car in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A flat tire, a bent wheel -- damage from a pothole isn’t something you want to deal with. Although it might be a long shot, the City of Omaha will sometimes help with the costs. About one in every eight claims got paid between 2020 and 2022.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police investigating cutting at Burke High School

Still no selection for Speaker of the House; NE lawmakers hold strong on McCarthy. After 6 votes, a Speaker of the House still has not been chosen -- and Nebraska lawmakers are growing tired. Twelve-time DUI offender given multiple chances by probation officer. Updated: 16 hours ago. A 12-time DUI...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

‘Careless driving’: UPS driver crashes into home

HOLLAND, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – A UPS driver was cited for careless driving after she crashed into a Nebraska home, according to officials. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a crash at a home in Holland on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. Investigators determined the UPS...
HOLLAND, NE
WOWT

Pedestrian deaths hit 7-year high in Omaha in 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Across the metro in 2022, there was a significant uptick in pedestrians killed after getting hit by cars. “We had 12 this year -- you can actually count it as 13,” says Omaha Police Lt. Allen Straub. “One of the females that was hit was 22 weeks pregnant. For us, that’s a lot. That’s probably 13 too many.”
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Plattsmouth man burned; home a total loss

What's old can be new again this New Year -- if you donate it. A scam making the rounds on Facebook is draining wallets -- and reputations. Jan. 3 COVID update: Rolling average lowest in 1.5 months. Updated: 6 hours ago. Douglas County Health says we're beginning to see better...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
WOWT

Nearly $25,000 worth of locksmith tools stolen from car in east Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes nearly $25,000 in locksmith tools were stolen from a car. On Tuesday, around 11:57 a.m., police responded to the Tanglewood Apartment complex, near 44th and R Streets, on a report of a larceny from auto. According to police, they spoke with...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

First day for 108th Nebraska Legislature

New details on Aldrick Scott case: State drops kidnapping charge for murder. New details have come to light on how authorities were able to track Aldrick Scott down in Cari Allen's murder. Updated: 1 hour ago. 6 News has learned how Aldrick Scott left the country and confided in a...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Papillion Police conduct 117 “Drive Sober” traffic stops over holidays

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The holidays weren’t so happy for several drivers in Papillion who chose not to drive sober and got pulled over. Officers just wrapped up a two-week special enforcement focused on impaired drivers. Between Dec. 16 and Jan. 1, Papillion Police made over 100 traffic stops during that time and arrested 13 for DUI.
PAPILLION, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police explain crisis negotiators

New details on Aldrick Scott case: State drops kidnapping charge for murder. New details have come to light on how authorities were able to track Aldrick Scott down in Cari Allen's murder. Iowa's new attorney general supporting several lawsuits. Updated: 50 minutes ago. Iowa's new attorney general is signing onto...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Man dead after garage explodes in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A man was killed in an explosion in a Council Bluffs neighborhood on Tuesday. Council Bluffs Police confirmed that he was found dead at the scene. Police said told 6 News he was working in a detached garage at a home near 35th Street and Avenue G when an explosion occurred while he was cutting a compressed natural gas tank.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA

