Read full article on original website
Related
DraftKings Ohio promo code: Bet $5 get $200, plus $1,050 in bonuses for NBA Thursday
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sports betting is finally live in Ohio, and to celebrate, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a DraftKings promo code worth $1,250 in prizes for...
All-state boys soccer 2022: Oregon’s top 6A, 5A, 4A stars
Here are the Class 6A, 5A and 4A all-state teams for the 2022 Oregon high school boys soccer season. All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions, comments or corrections.
Caesars Ohio promo code: Get $1,500 back as bet credit on NBA Thursday games
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. MVP frontrunner Luka Doncic and the Mavericks (22-16) host the Boston Celtics (26-12) and the Caesars promo code MYBET1BET offers new bettors up...
10 Pacific Northwest travel ideas for 2023: Peak Northwest podcast
Making your travel plans for 2023? Need a little inspiration? We can help with that. On this week’s episode of Peak Northwest, we dive into the latest Northwest Travel Guide and pull out 10 great ideas for the year ahead. From outdoor adventures on mountain trails to relaxing hot...
Mount Hood ski forecast for Jan. 6-8: Where to find the best conditions
If you’re heading up to go skiing, snowboarding or to enjoy other winter sports near Mount Hood this weekend, we’ve compiled forecasts for the three major resorts. Scroll to the bottom of this post to find a handy interactive map that shows the forecasted snow fall. You can pinpoint any location to see the predicted snowfall total, which means you can get the forecast for any ski resort in Oregon. As always, conditions can change quickly. Check with the resorts for base, actual conditions and chairlift operations.
Measure 114′s background-check requirement that closes ‘Charleston loophole’ remains blocked by judge
A state judge Tuesday continued to temporarily block Measure 114′s provision that would require the completion of a criminal background check before a gun can be sold or transferred in Oregon. Harney County Circuit Judge Robert S. Raschio issued his decision after hearing arguments in court last month. Oregon...
Idaho murder suspect identified based on cell phone data, video, DNA: court documents
Idaho police pieced together DNA evidence, cellphone data and surveillance video to charge a criminology graduate student with the November slaying of four University of Idaho undergraduates, according to an affidavit unsealed Thursday. The affidavit says DNA matching that of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was found on a knife sheath recovered...
Readers respond: Support full ban on conversion therapy
As president of Oregon SAIGE, I am concerned about the LGBTQ+ experience in health care. Many states are prohibiting medically necessary health care for transgender teens, removing bodily autonomy and causing traumatizing disruption in developmental processes. With this anti-trans movement, our community has experienced increased violence and death. Oregonians may be surprised to learn there is not a complete ban on conversion therapy in our state.
Readers respond: Common sense limits gun ownership
Matthew Schindler, the defense attorney for Kneko Tyray Moore, a convicted felon, states that the definition of “the people” in the Second Amendment is not limited to law-abiding responsible citizens, (“Oregon defense lawyers challenge gun restriction for felons in light of Supreme Court ruling,” Dec. 22). Schindler’s theory is that the government can’t demonstrate that the criminal charge is not consistent with the nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulations. Given this logic - that there is no limitation on the types of people that can possess guns - then why are there state and federal laws prohibiting various types of gun ownership for those people who are 21 years or younger? Are folks in this category not considered people? Why shouldn’t children have the right to possess guns and any type of gun they want? Did the nation’s historical tradition of gun regulation even consider the age of when people could legally possess guns? Why haven’t these laws been challenged in court? Perhaps that is next, and Schindler can take it on. Or perhaps common sense will prevail, and felons like Kneko Tyray Moore will be denied the legal right to possess a gun.
Tesla driver charged with attempted murder after driving off cliff with 3 passengers in car; all survive
The driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult after the 250-foot drop, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be booked into...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0