Ohio State

All-state boys soccer 2022: Oregon’s top 6A, 5A, 4A stars

Here are the Class 6A, 5A and 4A all-state teams for the 2022 Oregon high school boys soccer season. All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions, comments or corrections.
Mount Hood ski forecast for Jan. 6-8: Where to find the best conditions

If you’re heading up to go skiing, snowboarding or to enjoy other winter sports near Mount Hood this weekend, we’ve compiled forecasts for the three major resorts. Scroll to the bottom of this post to find a handy interactive map that shows the forecasted snow fall. You can pinpoint any location to see the predicted snowfall total, which means you can get the forecast for any ski resort in Oregon. As always, conditions can change quickly. Check with the resorts for base, actual conditions and chairlift operations.
Readers respond: Support full ban on conversion therapy

As president of Oregon SAIGE, I am concerned about the LGBTQ+ experience in health care. Many states are prohibiting medically necessary health care for transgender teens, removing bodily autonomy and causing traumatizing disruption in developmental processes. With this anti-trans movement, our community has experienced increased violence and death. Oregonians may be surprised to learn there is not a complete ban on conversion therapy in our state.
Readers respond: Common sense limits gun ownership

Matthew Schindler, the defense attorney for Kneko Tyray Moore, a convicted felon, states that the definition of “the people” in the Second Amendment is not limited to law-abiding responsible citizens, (“Oregon defense lawyers challenge gun restriction for felons in light of Supreme Court ruling,” Dec. 22). Schindler’s theory is that the government can’t demonstrate that the criminal charge is not consistent with the nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulations. Given this logic - that there is no limitation on the types of people that can possess guns - then why are there state and federal laws prohibiting various types of gun ownership for those people who are 21 years or younger? Are folks in this category not considered people? Why shouldn’t children have the right to possess guns and any type of gun they want? Did the nation’s historical tradition of gun regulation even consider the age of when people could legally possess guns? Why haven’t these laws been challenged in court? Perhaps that is next, and Schindler can take it on. Or perhaps common sense will prevail, and felons like Kneko Tyray Moore will be denied the legal right to possess a gun.
