Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oregon State Beavers at Utah Utes score updates, live stream, odds, TV channel, (1/5/22)
Oregon State kicks off the new year with a serious test as the Beavers take on Pac-12 leader Utah at 7 p.m. Thursday in Salt Lake City. The Utes were the only Pac-12 team OSU beat last season. Scroll down to find live updates. Oregon State (7-7, 1-2 Pac-12) at...
Brenden Carlson’s 27 too much for Oregon State as Utah rolls Beavers 79-60
Oregon State briefly threw a scare at Pac-12 co-leader Utah, but the Utes drew away during the second half for a 79-60 win Thursday night in Salt Lake City. Brenden Carlson scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Utah, which is tied for first in the conference with UCLA at 5-0.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: Bet $5 get $200, plus $1,050 in bonuses for NBA Thursday
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sports betting is finally live in Ohio, and to celebrate, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a DraftKings promo code worth $1,250 in prizes for...
All-state boys soccer 2022: Oregon’s top 6A, 5A, 4A stars
Here are the Class 6A, 5A and 4A all-state teams for the 2022 Oregon high school boys soccer season. All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions, comments or corrections.
Caesars Ohio promo code: Get $1,500 back as bet credit on NBA Thursday games
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. MVP frontrunner Luka Doncic and the Mavericks (22-16) host the Boston Celtics (26-12) and the Caesars promo code MYBET1BET offers new bettors up...
10 Pacific Northwest travel ideas for 2023: Peak Northwest podcast
Making your travel plans for 2023? Need a little inspiration? We can help with that. On this week’s episode of Peak Northwest, we dive into the latest Northwest Travel Guide and pull out 10 great ideas for the year ahead. From outdoor adventures on mountain trails to relaxing hot...
Mount Hood ski forecast for Jan. 6-8: Where to find the best conditions
If you’re heading up to go skiing, snowboarding or to enjoy other winter sports near Mount Hood this weekend, we’ve compiled forecasts for the three major resorts. Scroll to the bottom of this post to find a handy interactive map that shows the forecasted snow fall. You can pinpoint any location to see the predicted snowfall total, which means you can get the forecast for any ski resort in Oregon. As always, conditions can change quickly. Check with the resorts for base, actual conditions and chairlift operations.
Ski resort worker dies when falling tree hits chairlift cable at Park City, Utah
An employee at a Utah ski resort died Monday after being ejected from a chairlift shaken by a tree that fell onto a lift cable, resort officials and police said. Representatives of Park City Mountain and the Summit County Sheriff said a 29-year-old resort employee fell at least 25 feet from the Short Cut chairlift into a deep ravine around 11:25 a.m.
Readers respond: Support full ban on conversion therapy
As president of Oregon SAIGE, I am concerned about the LGBTQ+ experience in health care. Many states are prohibiting medically necessary health care for transgender teens, removing bodily autonomy and causing traumatizing disruption in developmental processes. With this anti-trans movement, our community has experienced increased violence and death. Oregonians may be surprised to learn there is not a complete ban on conversion therapy in our state.
Rob Wagner prepares to take over as Oregon’s first new Senate president since 2003
Rob Wagner first walked into the Oregon Capitol in 1997 as an intern for a first-term Democratic state senator from Portland. In January, as his first political boss, Gov. Kate Brown, leaves office, Wagner is set to take on a new role as Senate president. It’s been a winding road...
Readers respond: Common sense limits gun ownership
Matthew Schindler, the defense attorney for Kneko Tyray Moore, a convicted felon, states that the definition of “the people” in the Second Amendment is not limited to law-abiding responsible citizens, (“Oregon defense lawyers challenge gun restriction for felons in light of Supreme Court ruling,” Dec. 22). Schindler’s theory is that the government can’t demonstrate that the criminal charge is not consistent with the nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulations. Given this logic - that there is no limitation on the types of people that can possess guns - then why are there state and federal laws prohibiting various types of gun ownership for those people who are 21 years or younger? Are folks in this category not considered people? Why shouldn’t children have the right to possess guns and any type of gun they want? Did the nation’s historical tradition of gun regulation even consider the age of when people could legally possess guns? Why haven’t these laws been challenged in court? Perhaps that is next, and Schindler can take it on. Or perhaps common sense will prevail, and felons like Kneko Tyray Moore will be denied the legal right to possess a gun.
Tesla driver charged with attempted murder after driving off cliff with 3 passengers in car; all survive
The driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult after the 250-foot drop, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be booked into...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0