‘We don’t want it’: Neighbors push back against Monroe development

MONROE, N.C. — An empty lot in Monroe could become a development with more than 300 single-family homes.

An unknown developer hopes for rezoning approval this week at a city meeting.

Residents who live in the area are pushing back against the proposal.

Carol Benston and at least a dozen other people who have lived near Weddington Road and Red Maple Drive are doing everything to keep the area quiet.

“It’s ridiculous,” Benston said. “Totally ridiculous.”

Residents said traffic will ruin their neighborhood.

They are also worried that the smaller lots will bring down their property values.

“They are overpacking it,” resident Carole Williams said. “They are trying to turn it into a Charlotte, and we don’t want it.”

The developer will speak Wednesday with the City Planning Committee Wednesday to rezone the area, according to our partners at the Charlotte Business Journal.

Channel 9 couldn’t reach city officials Monday because it was a holiday.

VIDEO: Nonprofit in Fort Mill surprises Monroe family with free wheelchair van

©2023 Cox Media Group