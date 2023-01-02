ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Former CMPD leader calls for reflection as 2023 starts off with deadly shootings

By Hunter Sáenz, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06QcM9_0k1GGbye00

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department began two homicide investigations and a death investigation of a child on the first day of the new year.

There were 111 homicides in Charlotte during 2022, according to Channel 9.

PAST COVERAGE:

The first tragedy happened just after midnight on Jan. 1 on Moretz Avenue, which is near North Graham Street.

Family members said a 5-year-old girl died from a gunshot.

There are not many details, but police are not looking for any suspects in the death investigation.

CMPD started investigating its first homicide a few hours later near Hidden Valley.

Someone was killed in a neighborhood off Blackhawk Road.

Homicide detectives were then called to a parking lot at about 1 p.m. near the VA off West Tyvola Road where someone was shot and killed.

“It’s very sad that we’ve already started off with homicides,” said Vicki Foster, former CMPD assistant chief. “It’s not looking good for the rest of the year.”

The community should reflect and find resolutions to stop violent crime in Charlotte, she said.

“You have to sit down and say, ‘What are we not doing? What can we do better?’” Foster said.

Illegal guns are accessible in different ways, which is a major problem, Foster said.

“You know people can get them now thru the mail,” she said. “So we have to look at, if we’re working with our Postal Service. We have to look at where are they actually coming from.”

Conflict resolution must be taught at an early age, she said.

“We have to look at where we can bring conflict resolution into the schools, and we have to look at our role in that,” Foster said.

No arrests have been made in these three cases.

VIDEO: CMPD investigating fatal shooting inside hotel in southwest Charlotte

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F7VFJ_0k1GGbye00

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Former UNCC student sentenced after deadly Cabarrus County crash

"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood. Updated: 5 hours ago. Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man charged with murder in parking lot shooting near Camp North End

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon in north Charlotte. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., investigators responded to the parking lot of a shopping center at the corner of North Graham and West 24th streets, CMPD said. Police said Charles Jimmie Maxie, Jr.,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Gastonia drug distributor charged over cocaine base deals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A federal jury found a Gastonia man guilty for drug distribution after a three-day trial on Thursday. Gastonia Police and the FBI charged Kenter O’Neal Ruff, 43, with drug distribution. Ruff was already on federal supervised release for a prior drug conviction.
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Ranlo police officer accused of murder faces judge

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Ranlo police officer is in jail three days after investigators said he shot and killed a man during a domestic incident. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon was inside the Gaston County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon as the officer faced a judge for the first time. Kawaku...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Court documents: NC businessman subject of new fraud investigation

CHARLOTTE — Newly unsealed federal court documents show prosecutors are mounting a new investigation into a North Carolina businessman who was once convicted in a political bribery scheme. Documents filed in Charlotte accuse Greg E. Lindberg, his chief investment officer and another employee of illegally moving millions of dollars...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
124K+
Followers
144K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy