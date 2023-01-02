Read full article on original website
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
wearebuffalo.net
Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff
The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
UFC President Dana White recorded slapping his wife
LAS VEGAS (AP) — UFC President Dana White was seen on video released by TMZ slapping his wife, Anne, while the two were on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last month. White told TMZ in an interview Tuesday he was “embarrassed” and concerned for how his three children were affected.
CITY Sporting Director recounts near-death experience amid Hamlin collapse
ST. LOUIS — The moment Bills Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Bengals, many couldn’t imagine being a part of such a frightening situation. But some could. In 2002, St. Louis CITY SC Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel was playing goalkeeper for Bradford Park Avenue during a Northern […]
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
