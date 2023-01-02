ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Costco Coupon Book JANUARY 2023

The Costco Coupon Book January 2023 starts today, December 28, 2022 and is filled with some pretty good deals on Charmin toilet paper, Huggies diapers, Mohawk flooring, Lucky jeans, Eddie Bauer joggers, Chobani yogurt, Jimmy Dean Delights, Kirkland Signature lobster bisque, and more! The sale runs through January 22, 2023.
BHG

These Are the 32 Best After-Christmas Deals to Shop at Amazon, Starting at Just $7

The holidays have ended, but that definitely doesn’t mean the deals are over too. Instead, this week’s after-Christmas sales are just getting started. Of course, Amazon’s after-Christmas sale is one of the best with just-launched deals on plenty of shopper-favorite items from top brands like Bissell, Black+Decker, Lodge, and Pyrex.
CNET

9 Amazon Prime Benefits to Use in 2023

The new year is coming up in just a few days, and there are Amazon deals going strong with more to come for the new year. If you're a Prime member, there are a slew of perks included with your subscription that you'll want to use all year round. No,...
Tyla

Woman shares genius hack to get entire oven clean in just five minutes

A woman has shared a genius hack to clean one of the most notoriously mucky appliances in your home – yep, that pesky oven. Keeping the kitchen looking tidy isn’t easy at the best of times, but I think we can all agree that the oven always proves to be a particular nemesis, having been baked with splatters and stains at high temperatures on a daily basis.
Distractify

TikTok Is Roasting a Customer Who Pretended Not to Receive a Giant Instacart Order

The convenience of having things delivered to us in this modern age can't be understated. Delivery systems have evolved far past Amazon packages and pizza, and people can now even receive groceries and local supplies on their doorstep without having to leave their homes using services like Instacart. On the one hand, Instacart can be a great boon to people with disabilities who need essential items, or for those who are confined to their houses during global pandemics.
tiremeetsroad.com

Chevrolet dealership employing SoCal Karen critical of EBT user’s grocery receipt received over $3.1 Million in PPP loans

She criticized an EBT shopper for buying $600 worth of decadent foods when she herself was likely on the receiving end of thousands of tax payers money. A Southern California woman named Dawn McKenzie, who went by @DawnEMcKenzie on Twitter, infamously posted photos of a Costco receipt of an EBT recipient she found in a random shopping cart.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For IKEA Closings in 2023

The stalwart home furnishings chain is moving on from a high-profile early-December closure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Statistica.com, IKEA.com, and Thrillest.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
abc27 News

Your guide to the best after-Christmas clearance sales

KSNF/KODE — It’s beginning to look a lot like clearance! After-Christmas clearance sales offer mega discounts on holiday décor, gifts, toys, and so much more. If you thought the holiday shopping season ended on Christmas Eve, think again. You won’t find deals like these any other time of year, and the discounts get better and […]
Nick Davis

People are making thousands selling toilet paper rolls online

If you're looking for a unique and potentially profitable way to make money on eBay, consider selling toilet paper rolls. While it may seem like an unusual item to sell, toilet paper has become increasingly valuable in recent years due to its importance in maintaining personal hygiene. As a result, many people are willing to pay a premium for high-quality toilet paper, making it a potentially lucrative item to sell on eBay. According to an article from My Money Yard, toilet paper rolls sell between .24 to .54 cents a roll with an average price of .34 cents a roll.
Food Network

We Tried Hungryroot: Grocery Store and Meal Kit Service All-in-One

Hungryroot is an online grocery delivery service designed to help its customers eat healthier based on their specific needs and food preferences. The service believes in letting customers make their own choices rather than telling them what a healthy diet should look like. Shoppers can choose groceries based on a weekly meal plan or a la carte with points. Whether you prefer cooking on weeknights or simply assembling meals with less than five products, Hungryroot may be a grocery delivery service that can work for you.
TODAY.com

What are Walmart's New Year's hours? Here’s what you need to know

What’s the best part about New Year’s Day? Committing to making the year ahead one for the books. A close runner-up? Breathing a sigh of relief that all your holiday shopping is finally over and you can back to perusing the aisles in peace. Walmart is one of...

