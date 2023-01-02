Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson
A Joe Burrow contract extension should be coming up, but the Bengals have a lot of pressure on them after huge NFL QB deals last offseason. The post Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Boomer Esiason: Why Raiders’ Derek Carr is a terrible fit for Jets
The NFL quarterback market is going to be wild this off-season — so many teams in need, so many so-so free-agent or trade-bait quarterback looking for pay days. Will the Giants keep Daniel Jones, or will the one-time turnover machine, who suddenly has stickier fingers than Gerrit Cole, test the market?
WCVB
NFL reveals when Patriots will play Bills in final game of regular season
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The National Football League has unveiled its schedule for Week 18, the final week of the 2022 regular season, and New England Patriots fans will know whether the team has made the playoffs by late Sunday afternoon. The Patriots will face the Buffalo Bills on the...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter gives fiery press conference after Rutgers upsets No. 1 Boilermakers
Purdue basketball and head coach Matt Painter suffered their first of of the 2022-23 season Monday when they fell 65-64 to Rutgers. Cam Spencer hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final 14 seconds. "I thought our looks were pretty good. I thought the turnovers for us — it was those...
Here are the NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18
We are less than a week away from the NFL playoff picture being finalized. After the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals battle on Monday Night Football, it will be on to the final week of the regular season. Several teams will have something to play for in Week 18, with...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL power rankings: Chiefs, 49ers overtake Eagles, Bills as new 1-2; Packers, Steelers, Patriots cling to life for Week 18
Week 17 in the NFL brought a few more answers to what teams will be continuing to participate in the playoffs toward Super Bowl 57 after the 2022 regular season ends next Saturday and Sunday. The calendar has turned 2023 making it feel like the playoffs are already here. Five...
Yardbarker
NBC Analyst Cris Collinsworth Compares Steelers Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett To Patrick Mahomes After Game-Winning Drive
It was expected that the Pittsburgh Steelers would take a quarterback in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft following the retirement of future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger. The front office and head coach, Mike Tomlin decided to go with the guy they were most familiar with, selecting Kenny Pickett out of the University of Pittsburgh with the 20th overall pick. He started as the second string behind free agent signee, Mitch Trubisky, but took over at halftime of the team’s Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and has held the #1 spot ever since, aside from missing one start due to a concussion.
Yardbarker
Top potential landing spots for Raiders QB Derek Carr
Las Vegas benched its all-time passing leader QB Derek Carr last week, signaling a new era of Raiders football is approaching. It has yet to be determined if Las Vegas intends to trade or release the 31-year-old quarterback. Carr, who is tied for the league lead in interceptions with 14,...
NFL Power Rankings Week 18: Green Bay Packers climb, New York Jets crash
Who is the No. 1 team in the NFL? It’s more challenging to choose just one after a chaotic Week
NFL speaks on Hamlin, game safety at press conference
The conference comes two days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of the Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengels game.
From prayers to blame, Damar Hamlin's tragic injuries bring out best, worst of us| Opinion
Jim Ingram is a former all-media journalist, broadcaster, and communications director who currently writes for the United States Air Force. A musician in his free time, Ingram also shouts at television screens in his basement where he can harm no one. It’s uncanny how terrible things can bring us together right before pulling...
Veteran NFL Running Back Was Released On Tuesday
The Indianapolis Colts did some shuffling at running back on Tuesday. Indianapolis signed running back Jake Funk from their practice squad and released running back Jordan Wilkins. Funk had been with the Colts practice squad since November. Wilkins, meanwhile, appeared in four games for Indy this season and reportedly signed...
Los Angeles Chargers Make Bold Lineup Decision For Week 18
The Los Angeles Chargers are faced with the age-old question numerous teams have to answer at the end of the season. Should they play their regulars or get some rest ahead of what they hope will be a lengthy postseason run?. The Chargers clinched a playoff berth in Week 16,...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Bills, Chiefs move up past falling Eagles
As happy or sad as you might be about it, we have finally reached Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, aka the final week of the regular season. Some postseason spots are still up for grabs, and our Week 18 NFL Power Rankings reflect those tight races, plus some changes at the top with the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs moving up a slot and the Philadelphia Eagles finally losing their grip on No. 1.
