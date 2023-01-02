ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are the NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18

We are less than a week away from the NFL playoff picture being finalized. After the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals battle on Monday Night Football, it will be on to the final week of the regular season. Several teams will have something to play for in Week 18, with...
Yardbarker

NBC Analyst Cris Collinsworth Compares Steelers Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett To Patrick Mahomes After Game-Winning Drive

It was expected that the Pittsburgh Steelers would take a quarterback in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft following the retirement of future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger. The front office and head coach, Mike Tomlin decided to go with the guy they were most familiar with, selecting Kenny Pickett out of the University of Pittsburgh with the 20th overall pick. He started as the second string behind free agent signee, Mitch Trubisky, but took over at halftime of the team’s Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and has held the #1 spot ever since, aside from missing one start due to a concussion.
Yardbarker

Top potential landing spots for Raiders QB Derek Carr

Las Vegas benched its all-time passing leader QB Derek Carr last week, signaling a new era of Raiders football is approaching. It has yet to be determined if Las Vegas intends to trade or release the 31-year-old quarterback. Carr, who is tied for the league lead in interceptions with 14,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Was Released On Tuesday

The Indianapolis Colts did some shuffling at running back on Tuesday. Indianapolis signed running back Jake Funk from their practice squad and released running back Jordan Wilkins. Funk had been with the Colts practice squad since November. Wilkins, meanwhile, appeared in four games for Indy this season and reportedly signed...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Bills, Chiefs move up past falling Eagles

As happy or sad as you might be about it, we have finally reached Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, aka the final week of the regular season. Some postseason spots are still up for grabs, and our Week 18 NFL Power Rankings reflect those tight races, plus some changes at the top with the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs moving up a slot and the Philadelphia Eagles finally losing their grip on No. 1.

