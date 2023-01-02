Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
Janet Jackson to implement ‘Me Too’ checks on new tour
Janet Jackson will reportedly implement a set of ‘Me Too’ checks on her 2023 Together Again tour. ‘Me Too’ checks involve employees of Jackson’s conducting extensive background checks on everyone who works on the tour, to ensure they don’t have a history of abuse. Beyonce implemented the same initiative on her upcoming Renaissance World Tour.
thebrag.com
The Bachelor leads promise a very physical & “steamy” season
The new The Bachelor leads, Jed Thomas and Felix have said that they didn’t hold back when it came to getting physical with contestants in the upcoming season. During a chat with TV Week Felix said that he and the other leads got “awfully close” to “R-rated moments”.
Comments / 0