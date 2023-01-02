Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys make surprise move ahead of regular season finale
The Dallas Cowboys (12-4) are being very precautious with a number of their players who’re dealing with injuries. Making sure they are available for the playoffs. LB Leighton Vander Esch and (possibly) DT Johnathan Hankins being the most cautious. There are areas they can’t afford to lose depth, especially...
atozsports.com
Former Alabama QB will be loved by Vols fans after his comments on Hendon Hooker
It’s not often that a former Alabama player is loved by Tennessee Vols fans but Greg McElroy might have put himself in that conversation last week thanks to his comments about UT quarterback Hendon Hooker. McElroy, who played quarterback at Alabama from 2007 to 2010, took time during ESPN’s...
Nashville mayor John Cooper requests Tennessee Titans postpone game vs. Houston Texans
As extreme cold temperatures continue to roll through middle Tennessee, Nashville mayor John Cooper has requested that the Tennessee Titans postpone kickoff of their game Saturday against the Houston Texans in solidarity with city-wide rollbacks on power usage. The Titans (7-7) host the Houston Texans (1-12-1) from Nissan Stadium on Saturday (noon, CBS). Three hours prior to the scheduled kickoff time, the Titans have tarps on the playing surface and are blowing hot air onto the field...
atozsports.com
There are rumors that Jeremy Pruitt could be returning to the SEC
Rumors are swirling among Alabama media that Nick Saban may be considering hiring Jeremy Pruitt for an opening on the Crimson Tide staff. We talked about the Vols’ former head coach possibly returning to the SEC in the YouTube video below…. If you enjoyed that clip of the Big...
atozsports.com
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt gives honest thoughts on Tennessee’s win over Clemson
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt appeared on “On the Beat” with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith this week to discuss last week’s College Football games, including UT’s win against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl. Griffith asked Pruitt about his thoughts on Tennessee’s...
atozsports.com
Elite 5-star recruit from Georgia makes bold statement about Tennessee Vols football
2024 five-star linebacker Sammy Brown revealed his top six schools this week (via On3) and he included the Tennessee Vols, along with Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Oklahoma. Brown, 6-foot-2.5/225 lbs from Jefferson, GA, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 1 linebacker in the nation...
Tennessee Titans switch up uniforms for AFC South title game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Tennessee Titans are tweaking their uniforms in the battle for the AFC South on Saturday. The Titans are testing their luck with white jerseys, navy blue pants and navy socks against the Jaguars, switching it up from the last meeting with Jacksonville, according to the Titan Up Podcast. The Titans wore navy blue helmets with navy jerseys, britches and socks during the 36-22 loss to the Jaguars in December at Nissan Stadium. ...
Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement
The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols and Josh Heupel just made a big move this week
The Tennessee Vols reportedly made a big move on Thursday. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Vols are promoting quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle to offensive coordinator. Tennessee needed an offensive coordinator after Alex Golesh left Knoxville last month to become the new head coach at USF. UT confirmed the...
Cowboys BREAKING: James Washington Cut, T.Y. Hilton 'Even More' Snaps
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to lean even more on veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton against the Washington Commanders. ... and have cut James Washington.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols RB Jaylen Wright makes decision about transferring
Tennessee Vols running back Jaylen Wright had UT fans worried this week after he sent a cryptic tweet on Monday that led some folks to believe that he was considering entering the NCAA transfer portal. When Wright sent that tweet, we noted that it was unclear if it was related...
ClutchPoints
Jaguars news: Trevor Lawrence gets massive injury upgrade ahead of crucial Titans game
The Jacksonville Jaguars can feel ever more confident that they will have quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the field when they battle for the AFC South division title against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at home. Trevor Lawrence did not practice on Tuesday due to a toe issue, raising some concern...
atozsports.com
Raiders HC provides update on QB Jarrett Stidham’s injury
The Las Vegas Raiders got an unbelievable game from their new starting quarterback last week. It came against one of the best defenses in the NFL in the San Francisco 49ers. Jarrett Stidham had a breakout performance, but he did get a bit banged up. Accordingly, he landed on the...
atozsports.com
Where will Josh Heupel take Tennessee after an unbelievable 11-2 season?
Tennessee smacked Clemson around en route to a 31-14 win in the Orange Bowl. Josh Heupel finished his second season with an 11-2 record and wins over Alabama, LSU, and Clemson, among many others. On this week’s Big Orange Podcast, Charlie Burris and Zach Ragan discuss the Orange Bowl and the 2022 season and talk about what comes next. Check it out by downloading the episode on your favorite podcast platform. And don’t forget, we’re also on YouTube!
atozsports.com
Vols player who signed with program under Jeremy Pruitt enters NCAA transfer portal
Tennessee Vols offensive lineman RJ Perry entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday according to a report from On3’s Matt Zenitz. Perry is a former three-star recruit who signed with Tennessee during the 2020 recruiting cycle. The Fairfield, AL native was rated as the No. 61 defensive tackle in...
atozsports.com
Packers: Matt LaFleur says it’ll be hard to root against one Lions player on Sunday
When the Green Bay Packers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, there’s one opposing player that Matt LaFleur is going to have a hard time rooting against. LaFleur admitted to reporters on Wednesday that he’s still a big fan of former Packers running back Jamaal Williams. Green...
atozsports.com
Bills: Latest report provides positive update on Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in the University of Cincinnati Medical Center following his collapse on the field during Monday Night Football. Per the Bills’ most recent update, Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition. The latest report surrounding...
atozsports.com
Photo on social media shows why one Tennessee Vols player should be appreciated more by fans
One Tennessee Vols player deserves a lot more appreciation from fans after a recent photo that was posted to social media. Vols running back Jabari Small posted a photo to his Instagram story earlier this week that showed him wearing a sling. The photo was posted the day after Small’s...
