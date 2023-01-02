Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush
In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
Julia Roberts Finds Out She's Related to Another A-Lister in 'Finding Your Roots' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)
On Tuesday's season premiere of Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr., the host makes a surprising connection between two Hollywood A-listers. In ET's exclusive sneak peek at the episode, after walking Julia Roberts and Edward Norton through their respective family trees, he reveals that the two of them actually share a distant cousin!
'Sister Wives': Kody 'Absolutely' Wants to Repair Marriage to Janelle, Calls It a 'Negotiation' (Exclusive)
When it comes to the status of Kody and Janelle Brown's marriage on Sister Wives, the estranged pair seem to have a different take on the situation. In ET's exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's One-on-One special, the two confirm what viewers previously saw in the trailer -- that they've been separated for several months.
Adele Reveals She Is Suffering From 'Really Bad' Sciatica: 'I Have to Waddle'
Working through the pain. Adele is getting candid about a health struggle that has been impacting her during her Las Vegas residency run. After the songstress seemingly sparked concern among some fans after having difficulty walking across the stage during her live New Year's Eve show in Las Vegas, she opened up about suffering from intense and chronic back pain.
Emily Ratajkowski Says She Attracts the 'Worst Men' After Pete Davidson Split
Getting real about the challenges of dating. Emily Ratajkowski is opening up about her own dating woes, and the struggles she's faced as a self-possessed and strong woman. According to the Gone Girl actress -- who briefly dated Pete Davidson toward the end of 2022 -- she's found that many men think they want a girl like her, only to later feel insecure and possessive.
Billie Eilish Recalls Hating Her Body as a Teen Amid Hypermobility Diagnosis
Billie Eilish has found the love and strength of her body. In the latest issue of Vogue, the 21-year-old singer opens up about her new outlook on her physique after overcoming a diagnosis that derailed her dance career at a young age. "Going through my teenage years of hating myself...
Elle King Shares Health Update After Scary Fall That Knocked Her Unconscious and Gave Her Amnesia (Exclusive)
Elle King is doing well as she recovers from a scary fall at home that knocked her unconscious and left her with a concussion and amnesia. "I was walking down our steps in the middle of the night, to make a bottle, and I slipped and knocked myself unconscious," King tells ET's Rachel Smith of the incident last month. "I can laugh now, because I'm doing a lot better, but it was a very intense thing. They said I got amnesia and got post-concussion syndrome."
'Darcey & Stacey' Season 4 First Look: Darcey Jumps Back Into Dating But Ex Georgi Surprises Her
Darcey is ready to find love again but her ex-fiancé, Georgi, is looming in the background. In this first look at season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey appears to be enjoying the single life, but Georgi makes a surprise appearance that leaves her in a meltdown. During this...
T.J. Holmes' Ex Marilee Fiebig Breaks Silence, Slams His 'Lack of Discretion' Amid Amy Robach Romance
T.J. Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, is speaking out amid her ex's romance with his Good Morning America co-host, Amy Robach. Fiebig's lawyer, Stephanie Lehman, released a statement to ET on behalf of the 45-year-old attorney, who married Holmes in 2010. "During the holiday season and in light of the...
Prince Harry Recalls Crush on Courteney Cox, Says He Took Mushrooms While Staying at Her House
Before he married Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had his eye on another actress. According to Us Weekly, the Duke of Sussex opens up in his upcoming memoir, Spare, about his crush on Courteney Cox and an evening when he stayed over at her house in Los Angeles. Harry writes that...
Bam Margera On Frightening COVID Battle: I Was 'Basically Pronounced Dead'
"My body was shutting down, and I went into four seizures," the former "Jackass" star said.
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Shares How Watching the Show Affects Relationship With Dad Kody
Gwendlyn Brown is opening up about her relationship with her father, Kody Brown. The 21-year-old daughter of Kody and his ex-wife, Christine Brown, posted a new YouTube recap of a recent episode of the family's TLC series, Sister Wives. In it, a fan asked if seeing what Kody says about...
