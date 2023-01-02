ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
People

Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush

In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
KTVB

Adele Reveals She Is Suffering From 'Really Bad' Sciatica: 'I Have to Waddle'

Working through the pain. Adele is getting candid about a health struggle that has been impacting her during her Las Vegas residency run. After the songstress seemingly sparked concern among some fans after having difficulty walking across the stage during her live New Year's Eve show in Las Vegas, she opened up about suffering from intense and chronic back pain.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTVB

Emily Ratajkowski Says She Attracts the 'Worst Men' After Pete Davidson Split

Getting real about the challenges of dating. Emily Ratajkowski is opening up about her own dating woes, and the struggles she's faced as a self-possessed and strong woman. According to the Gone Girl actress -- who briefly dated Pete Davidson toward the end of 2022 -- she's found that many men think they want a girl like her, only to later feel insecure and possessive.
KTVB

Billie Eilish Recalls Hating Her Body as a Teen Amid Hypermobility Diagnosis

Billie Eilish has found the love and strength of her body. In the latest issue of Vogue, the 21-year-old singer opens up about her new outlook on her physique after overcoming a diagnosis that derailed her dance career at a young age. "Going through my teenage years of hating myself...
KTVB

Elle King Shares Health Update After Scary Fall That Knocked Her Unconscious and Gave Her Amnesia (Exclusive)

Elle King is doing well as she recovers from a scary fall at home that knocked her unconscious and left her with a concussion and amnesia. "I was walking down our steps in the middle of the night, to make a bottle, and I slipped and knocked myself unconscious," King tells ET's Rachel Smith of the incident last month. "I can laugh now, because I'm doing a lot better, but it was a very intense thing. They said I got amnesia and got post-concussion syndrome."
NASHVILLE, TN

