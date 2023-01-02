As ice begins to form on lakes and ponds, Maine Game Wardens are sharing ice safety tips. Colder days and nights are starting to freeze over the lakes and ponds here in Maine. However, the ice still isn't close to ideal in many areas. The Maine Warden Service put together a short video demonstrating a few techniques to keep you safe on the hardwater. A very important component to venturing onto a body of water is testing the ice thickness as you move further from shore.

MAINE STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO