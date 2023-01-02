ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

dayton247now.com

2 injured after ceiling collapse at VFW on Dayton Xenia Rd

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two people are injured after the ceiling collapsed at the VFW on 2389 Dayton Xenia Rd in Beavercreek, according to deputies on scene. Both victims have been transported to a local hospital but their conditions are unknown at this time. VFW Beavercreek Memorial Post 8312 posted...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
dayton247now.com

2 Springfield shootings over holiday weekend are related

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Springfield Police Division released information on two shootings that took place over the holiday weekend, which they now say were related. Officers responded to the 100 block of South Race Street in the early morning hours of January 1, 2023, on reports of a shooting, according to Springfield Police Division Capt. Allison Elliott.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs distracted driving bill into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law Tuesday morning, making distracted driving a primary offense. Senate Bill 288 makes distracted driving a primary offense and gives law enforcement more tools to combat distracted driving and save lives. “Signing this bill today is a...
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton pizza chain sets opening date for new location

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A growing Dayton-area pizza chain is gearing up for a new location. Old Scratch Pizza has set the opening date of its restaurant at 2450 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek. “We are excited to open the doors to the public (at 4 p.m.) on...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
dayton247now.com

Project to preserve Dayton archives remains priority

FAIRBORN, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Preserving the archives that tell Dayton's story remains a priority for Wright State University. WSU's plan to renovate and update its Libraries’ Special Collection and Archives has significant support but still needs a boost to see it come to fruition. The special collection...
DAYTON, OH

