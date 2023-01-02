ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Jones' 18 points, 16 rebounds lead No. 2 Stanford by Arizona

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — When the shots weren’t falling, coach Tara VanDerveer’s Stanford team turned it up on the defensive end to stymie high-scoring Arizona.

Haley Jones had 18 points, a season-high 16 rebounds and five assists, and second-ranked Stanford picked up the intensity on both ends after the first quarter and rolled past No. 15 Arizona 73-57 in a Monday showdown of the 2021 national champion Cardinal and NCAA runner-up Wildcats.

“I recruited every player for their offense not their defense but our defense was what was really great,” VanDerveer said. “Our team locked in on the scouting report.”

Francesca Belibi contributed season-bests of 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Stanford (15-1, 3-0 Pac-12), which held Arizona to seven second-quarter points on the way to winning its 10th straight game since the team’s lone defeat in a 76-71 overtime loss to No. 1 South Carolina on Nov. 20.

Jade Loville scored 12 for a Wildcats team (12-2, 2-1) that came in averaging 81.2 points per game and was beating teams by an average of 22.2 points — but no team has scored more than 77 points against the Cardinal since the start of the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season.

Both power programs struggled to find their 3-point grooves — Arizona going 1 for 6 in the first half and Stanford 3 of 13. Hannah Jump made four for Stanford on the way to 13 points.

Cameron Brink overcame a cold shooting day to finish with 12 points, six rebounds and three more blocks. She shot 3 of 15, missing all six of her 3-point tries and with four turnovers but was picked up by Stanford’s deep supporting cast.

“Cam didn’t have her best game of the year but thankfully other people stepped up,” VanDeveer said.

Stanford committed five quick turnovers and missed its initial three shots before Jump hit a 3-pointer at the 6:14 mark of the first. That helped the Cardinal warm up and use a 6-0 burst to get going as Arizona had a short drought.

During a timeout, VanDerveer told the Cardinal to settle into the game.

“Whenever Hannah hits a 3 it gets us going. We expect it to go in every time,” Jones said. “Once you see the ball go in the basket no matter who it’s from it just kind of gets you going.”

The Cardinal made five straight shots during a 7-0 run to go ahead 17-11 and led 19-15 after the first — when Jones already had six points, five rebounds and four assists.

“Just our lack of execution was disappointing,” Arizona coach Adia Barnes said, emphasizing the 23 offensive rebounds Stanford corralled. “The second quarter, third quarter, then we fought a little bit got within 13 late in the game but we looked like we were down 40. Not a lot of fight. I think we were really fatigued, third game in five days after Christmas is rough, not ideal. Tough situation.”

Belibi went down hard late in the third when she was hit in the head and on an intentional foul call against Loville. Belibi was checked for a concussion in the locker room and returned.

“I’m good,” she said. “It’s always kind of a little bit of a shock to get hit.”

Stanford won its 37th straight game against Pac-12 teams including the past two conference titles and postseason.

FREE-THROW WOES

Stanford went just 20 of 34 from the free-throw line. Jones went 8 for 12 and Belibi 4 of 8.

“We need to do a better job in a close game like this or in a tournament-type game,” VanDerveer said.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: The Wildcats, who were outrebounded 53-33, had only beaten one ranked opponent prior to facing Stanford — No. 18 Baylor on Dec. 18. ... Arizona scored 19 points off Stanford’s 16 turnovers. ... The Wildcats were averaging a Pac-12 best 12.9 steals per game and had just seven. ... Arizona is the only conference team with four players averaging at least 11.8 points.

Stanford: Brink — who celebrated her 21st birthday with a big game on New Year’s Eve in a 101-69 win against Arizona State — has blocked at least one shot in every game and now has 48. She was cheered on Monday by Sonya Curry, mother of Warriors star Stephen Curry, and the reigning NBA Finals MVP’s two daughters, Riley and Ryan, and toddler son, Canon. Sonya Curry and Brink’s mom, Michelle, are friends dating to their days at Virginia Tech. ... Junior G Agnes Emma-Nnopu missed her second straight game after being poked in the eye at practice by Indya Nivar. ... Stanford improved to 61-4 in games when Jump makes at least one 3-pointer.

Arizona: Hosts Oregon State on Friday.

Stanford: Visits California on Sunday in Berkeley for the second matchup between the Bay Area rivals after the Cardinal captured the first meeting 90-69 on Dec. 23 in the conference opener.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “Pick 3” game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all three winning numbers in the order given win the top prize of $500. ¶ Lesser amounts ranging from $330 to $40 are awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Disturbing video released of Akeem Terrell's death in a Phoenix jail

An AMC Theater in Phoenix and a Chandler restaurant and winery were among the restaurants hit with health code violations. Three Arizona politicians vote against California rep for House speaker. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Representative Kevin McCarthy, the frontrunner from California, still wasn’t able to reach the required 218...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Avondale couple claims fake contractor took off with $5K

Improved safety tech in cars featured during CES 2023 in Las Vegas. On Your Side's Susan Campbell got a sneak peek at some tech that could save pedestrian lives on Arizona roadways. Southwest Airlines offering reward points as reimbursement after meltdown. Updated: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:18 PM MST. |
AVONDALE, AZ
12 News

'Misogynistic, sexist, and really disrespectful': New Arizona education hire posts far-right content online

PHOENIX — Two days into his second tour as state school superintendent, Republican Tom Horne is putting his stamp on the Department of Education with a slew of new hires. One of them, Mila Makal, is raising eyebrows: The new director of a program that promotes good character among students is also a frequent poster of far-right and sexist content on social media.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Families find closure after 16 veterans, spouses laid to rest in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The remains of more than a dozen veterans were laid to rest Wednesday in a special ceremony at the National Memorial Veterans Cemetery in North Phoenix. The remains of the 14 Veterans and two spouses of veterans were identified by the Missing in America Veterans Recovery Program, a nonprofit that works with state agencies and private funeral homes to search for veterans who were previously unidentified.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Genealogy database used to track down Idaho murder suspect

Family of 19-year-old killed in Phoenix says they didn't know suspect. On July 13, 2022, police say Destiny Hernandez was at a home when several people broke in and began shooting. Hernandez was shot multiple times and died. Hundreds without power after winter storm hits northern Arizona. Updated: 4 hours...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Family of 4 still hospitalized after father drove off cliff

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be booked into the San Mateo County jail on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse after he’s released from a hospital, the highway patrol said. He was in serious but stable condition and has not yet been cleared by doctors to leave. Rescuers initially hailed the family’s survival as a “miracle” after the Tesla sedan plummeted down a notorious cliffside Monday along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area called Devil’s Slide that’s known for fatal wrecks. Firefighters were forced to cut the family out of the wreckage. They used a rope system to haul the children up the cliff in a rescue basket while the parents were hoisted by helicopter.
PASADENA, CA
AZFamily

Officers shoot man with scissors in south Phoenix

The bill is supposed to help students' parents be more informed when their child goes by a different pronoun or name than their biological one. Gilbert family paying it forward to other families with sick children. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The community came to support a sick Gilbert girl...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTVU FOX 2

Northern California hit by magnitude 5.4 earthquake New Year's Day

RIO DELL, Calif. - The New Year brought an earthquake to Northern California Sunday morning. A magnitude 5.4 quake hit at 10:35 a.m. approximately 9.3 miles southeast of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was felt as far south as Santa Rosa, Marin, and Concord, USGS...
CONCORD, CA
AZFamily

Family of 19-year-old killed in Phoenix says they didn't know suspect

Downed power poles left hundreds without power and multiple highways are closed as a winter storm continues to hit northern Arizona. Bills' safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Sources say Hamlin has been intubated and is listed in critical condition at...
PHOENIX, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

PetWellClinic offers basic care with less hassle, expense

Most pet owners are well aware of long wait times to get appointments at local veterinary offices and hospitals and daunting bills once their fuzzy family member has been seen. But now, a new walk-in, non-emergency veterinary care center, PetWellClinic, opened on Dec. 7 on Chandler Boulevard near South 50th...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
610K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy