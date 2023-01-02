Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
“Most Haunted Roads In Chicago”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in cloudsRoger MarshIllinois State
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Are We Serious?’ Says Cowboys’ Micah Parsons in Defense of Tee Higgins
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons let his voice be heard on social media Tuesday to defend Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was directly involved in the play that came seconds before Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks go 1-2 (with trade) after C.J. Stroud's coronation
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s performance against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl — he completed 15 of 21 passes for 321 yards, five touchdown passes to five different receivers, and no interceptions — should easily solidify his status as the first player selected in the 2023 draft. While some teams have expressed concern over Young relatively slight frame (6-foot-0, 194 pounds), he possesses enough of the key attributes to easily overcome that potential deficit when you watch the tape. The Houston Texans should just start sewing those Bryce Young jerseys now.
Look: Aaron Rodgers Believes 2 NFL Coaches Deserve Tons Of Praise
Aaron Rodgers applauded Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor and Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott for their handling of the Damar Hamlin situation on Monday night. Both coaches quickly came to the conclusion that the game would not proceed and that Hamlin's well-being was more important than a ...
Chuck Hughes: The Lions player who died on the field vs Bears in 1971
CHICAGO – It’s a moment that brought shock and sadness to players and fans in the National Football League on Monday night. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle in the first quarter against the Bengals after he suffered cardiac arrest. With emotional players on both sides of the field, he was taken […]
Bears Players Take to Twitter to Show Support for Damar Hamlin
Bears players show support for Damar Hamlin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During a Monday night football contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest, putting his life in jeopardy on the field during the game.
Bears' updated 2023 NFL draft order after Week 17
The Chicago Bears are sitting at 3-13 with just one game left in the 2022 NFL season, where things have been rocky in the first season under Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus. But that was to be expected. This season is all about development, including quarterback Justin Fields, who has emerged as one of the league’s most exciting young players. So while the Bears will finish with one of the worst records, they’ve already won this season.
Bears’ Virginia McCaskey turns 100-years-old Thursday
Chicago Bears owner Virginia Halas McCaskey is turning 100 years old on Thursday as many in the franchise and in the NFL are celebrating the longtime matriarch of the team.
