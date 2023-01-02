ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Independent

Damar Hamlin's family 'frustrated' by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks go 1-2 (with trade) after C.J. Stroud's coronation

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s performance against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl — he completed 15 of 21 passes for 321 yards, five touchdown passes to five different receivers, and no interceptions — should easily solidify his status as the first player selected in the 2023 draft. While some teams have expressed concern over Young relatively slight frame (6-foot-0, 194 pounds), he possesses enough of the key attributes to easily overcome that potential deficit when you watch the tape. The Houston Texans should just start sewing those Bryce Young jerseys now.
GEORGIA STATE
WGN News

Chuck Hughes: The Lions player who died on the field vs Bears in 1971

CHICAGO – It’s a moment that brought shock and sadness to players and fans in the National Football League on Monday night. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle in the first quarter against the Bengals after he suffered cardiac arrest. With emotional players on both sides of the field, he was taken […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Players Take to Twitter to Show Support for Damar Hamlin

Bears players show support for Damar Hamlin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During a Monday night football contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest, putting his life in jeopardy on the field during the game.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears' updated 2023 NFL draft order after Week 17

The Chicago Bears are sitting at 3-13 with just one game left in the 2022 NFL season, where things have been rocky in the first season under Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus. But that was to be expected. This season is all about development, including quarterback Justin Fields, who has emerged as one of the league’s most exciting young players. So while the Bears will finish with one of the worst records, they’ve already won this season.
CHICAGO, IL

