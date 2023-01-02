ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Tennessee Vols RB Jaylen Wright makes decision about transferring

Tennessee Vols running back Jaylen Wright had UT fans worried this week after he sent a cryptic tweet on Monday that led some folks to believe that he was considering entering the NCAA transfer portal. When Wright sent that tweet, we noted that it was unclear if it was related...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RUMOR: Mike Vrabel’s Titans job security after 2022 season, revealed

Mike Vrabel’s job security has come into question amid the Tennessee Titans’ lackluster second half of the 2022 season. A recent reported suggested that there will be a number of changes to the Titans’ coaching staff over the offseason, per analyst Ken Moore. However, Moore adds that Vrabel will “not be among those changes,” and that Vrabel will be involved in GM discussions.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cardinals likely to fire Kliff Kingsbury?

Although the NFL expanding to 17 games has an effect here, the Cardinals are likely to match their record for most losses in a season. The 4-12 team faces the 49ers in Week 18; another loss would match Arizona’s 2018 and 2000 seasons (13). It does not look like Kliff Kingsbury will survive such a result.
ARIZONA STATE
Mitch Roberts commits to Tennessee

Mitch Roberts has committed to Tennessee rugby. “Welcome to Rocky Top,” Tennessee announced Tuesday. “Mitch will join the Vols in the fall, continuing the strong history of Raptors choosing to play college rugby in orange and white.”. The 5-foot-8, 160-pound fly-half is from Ravenwood High School in Brentwood,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Vols: Rick Barnes shares heartwarming story about Josh Heupel

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes told a heartwarming story this week about Vols football coach Josh Heupel. Barnes talked about how during the week of the Tennessee/Alabama game earlier this season, Heupel wanted to play some basketball with his son. According to Barnes, he got a call from Heupel and...
NASHVILLE, TN
Bengals vs. Ravens Same Game Parlay | Week 18

The Baltimore Ravens visit the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL Season. Opening kickoff is set for 1:00pm EST on Sunday, January 8th at Paycor Stadium. The Cincinnati Bengals are 11-4 so far this season while the Ravens are 10-6. The Cincinnati Bengals are the favorite in...
CINCINNATI, OH
Alabama S Brian Branch to enter NFL Draft

Branch was an impact defender for the Crimson Tide throughout his three-year career with the team. His seven pass deflections made as a freshman demonstrated his ability to make plays on the ball from different alignments. He increased that total to nine the following season while adding 55 stops and five tackles for loss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Titans Signed 3 Defenders Before Jags Game

The Titans signed three defenders to the practice squad Tuesday. The Tennessee Titans signed three defenders before their upcoming game Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The contest Saturday is a must-win game between both teams. The winner earns the AFC South Divison; the loser will start their offseason Saturday night.
NASHVILLE, TN
Jim Harbaugh expects to stay at Michigan

Jim Harbaugh‘s NFL market looked to be heating up this week. The Broncos want to interview him, and Panthers owner David Tepper has already spoken with him about the position. The Colts, the team Harbaugh led to the 1995 AFC Championship Game as a quarterback, are also on the radar.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Chiefs activate WR Mecole Hardman from IR

Hardman last saw the field during Kansas City’s win over the Titans in early November. He was listed on subsequent injury reports with an abdominal injury before ultimately landing on IR. He returned to practice back in December and his three-week activation window was set to expire this week....
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL news: The coin toss Ravens-Bengals scenario that’s still alive

With the NFL making it official that the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills is deemed canceled and won’t be re-played, some may think that the AFC North division title is still up for grabs, with only the Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens left to contend for it.
CINCINNATI, OH
