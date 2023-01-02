Read full article on original website
hotelnewsme.com
INDULGE IN VEGAN DISHES AT HUTONG DUBAI
Hutong Dubai celebrates Veganuary with a delicious range of Northern Chinese plant-based dishes. With the rise in popularity of vegan and sustainable foods over the recent years, Hutong’s selection of dishes hope to raise awareness about the benefits of plant-based eating and encourage people to try vegan options. Artisanally...
Tasting Table
The Trader Joe's Dessert Ina Garten Calls 'Absolutely Delicious'
Ina Garten is a woman of the people. While living in the Hamptons and hosting a beloved cooking show for 20 years may not seem relatable, Garten shows she's just like us in a lot of her recipes as she aims for stress-free entertaining. Whether that means easy no-bake dessert recipes or quick 10-minute meals on major holidays, you can trust that Garten has your back — not only with quality food, but with keeping things simple so you can spend time with company instead of in the kitchen. So, it should be no surprise that Garten is a fan of Trader Joe's for easy desserts.
"Away From The Tourist Traps, The Food Was Just Off The Charts": Gordon Ramsay Shared His Favorite 3 Countries To Visit For The Best Food
"I get to challenge my palate by traveling all over the world and finding the best locations."
Eater
Gordon Ramsay’s New Fish and Chips Restaurant Is Its Own Kitchen Nightmare
Gordon Ramsay’s track record on keeping restaurants open in New York City isn’t good. The Scottish celebrity chef whose TV appearances can involve “fixing” restaurants amid a sea of profanity opened Gordon Ramsay at The London on West 54th Street in 2007. It went on to gain and then lose two Michelin stars amid reports of inconsistent food and service, closing in 2013 after having been sold as a result of financial difficulties. Its more casual companion, Maze, managed to stay open till 2013. Still, one can’t help but wonder if Ramsay couldn’t have saved both if he’d made them the subject of one of his foul-mouthed Kitchen Nightmares makeovers.
Popculture
Rice Recall: What to Know
Rice lovers who live in the U.K. need to look at the label before eating due to a recall issued in December. Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
10 best cookbooks for serving up culinary delights, from Mediterranean cuisine to vegan favourites
Whether you’re a cheese fancier, vegan-curious, accomplished baker in need of a challenge, or just after recipes that will breathe new life into your repertoire, there’s a cookbook for you. The breadth and quality of cookbooks published in 2022 was impressive, even if cookbook sales have tailed off somewhat since Covid.Philip Stone, media manager at Nielsen BookData, says: “Overall, sales of cookbooks in the UK in 2022 are down six per cent versus pre-pandemic levels [compared with 2019, year-to-date]. However, we’re entering the key period for cookbook sales, so all that could change by the end of the year.” According...
EatingWell
Ayesha Curry Shares Her Favorite Balanced Meals for Keeping Her Family Healthy
Ayesha Curry wears many hats. You may know her as an actress, cookbook author or cooking television personality. Or you may be familiar with her food and entertainment magazine Sweet July (which has recipes for everything from breakfast to drinks to dinner that we swoon over; it's published by our parent corporation, Dotdash Meredith). Not to mention, she's a mother of three and married to an NBA superstar. As if Curry didn't have enough on her schedule, she has partnered with MyFitnessPal to launch the 14-Day "Jumpstart Your Health" Challenge, which is focused on helping members keep up with their hydration, nutrition and physical activity goals in the new year.
hotelnewsme.com
MAMA ZONIA LAUNCHES ITS NEW UNLIMITED SUSHI OFFER, EVERY SUNDAY
Mama Zonia, the multi-award-winning, fusion restaurant nestled in the heart of Dubai Marina and inspired by the Amazonian jungle, launches its new unlimited Sunday dining offer. For those looking to be transported into an exotic, urban rainforest whilst catching up over some delicious Sushi and bubbles, Mama Zonia is the place to be!
The Cheesecake Factory Dishes That Top 100,000 Orders Per Month
So, you're going out to dinner with a couple of friends. One pal wants a burger — a burger topped with fried mac and cheese, to be exact. Another friend is all about spaghetti and meatballs tonight, while you're craving pepperoni pizza. Sounds like it will be impossible to please everyone, right? Not if you head to The Cheesecake Factory, which has all these items, plus about 250 more, listed among its menu selections (via The Cheesecake Factory). Of course, given the restaurant's namesake, there are also dozens of cheesecakes and other decadent desserts to choose from for dessert, including pineapple upside-down cheesecake, coconut cream cheesecake, and a Reese's peanut butter chocolate cake cheesecake, which an employee of the chain specifically recommended to Insider. It's no wonder the restaurant came in first in a Nation's Restaurant News survey when it came to the most menu variety at a chain eatery.
hotelnewsme.com
WELCOME THE YEAR OF THE RABBIT AT LAO, WALDORF ASTORIA DUBAI PALM JUMEIRAH
Marking the occasion of the Lunar New Year, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah has announced a weekend of celebrations at LAO, between Friday 20th to Sunday 22nd January. Guests are invited to celebrate the start of the Year of the Rabbit, a symbol of kindness, courage, and strength, with a special four-course menu featuring Guangdong Stuffed Youtiao, Pelmeni Chicken Dumpling, Guay Tiaw Ped (noodle soup with grilled duck breast), salmon wrapped in lotus and Sum-Sum Klepon with Lapis priced at AED 299 per person and AED499 with wine pairing.
Here Are The Best Plant-Based Foods I Tried And Became Obsessed With In 2022
From plant-based mozzarella that melts to veganized chicken wings.
Eater
How a French Chef Puts a Creative Spin on a British Classic
At Hélène Darroze’s eponymous restaurant in London, the chef pays homage to the local cuisine by serving a Wellington, putting her own twist on the dish by wrapping grouse, rather than beef, in flaky pastry. “Even if you are British, or if you are from somewhere else,...
10 Best Food Items To Buy at Dollar Tree in January
Baby, it's cold outside. January has arrived, meaning it's time to cozy up indoors with your favorite comfort foods -- and Dollar Tree has you covered. Tips: 10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023Helpful: 3...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Domino's launches new pizza in time for Veganuary
Domino’s is putting a vegan twist on the American Hot this Veganuary. The latest pizza to be given a vegan makeover features spicy specially created pepperoni from The Vegetarian Butcher, topped with red onions and green jalapeños and vegan mozzarella cheese. The Vegan American Hot is served with...
hotelnewsme.com
NEW YEAR, NEW MENU AT BUSSOLA, JUMEIRAH GOLF ESTATES
Fine dining restaurant Bussola at Jumeirah Golf Estates is shaking things up and kicking off the new year with an exciting range of new dishes. Set to have regulars flocking back and newcomers making reservations as soon as possible, the Italian dining destination has expanded its menu with signature Italian flavours, seafood favourites, and hearty winter warmers.
A Restaurant Has Been Serving The Same Soup for Many Years
Delicious Beef Broth Which Has Been Simmering For More Than Four DecadesPhoto byThe Ranting Panda. Bangkok attracts gastronomes from all over the world because of its wide range of eateries, from humble street stalls to Michelin-starred fine dining experiences.
hotelnewsme.com
GLOBAL VILLAGE CELEBRATES THE NIGHT OF SEVEN MIDNIGHTS WITH THOUSANDS OF GUESTS
Global Village, the UAE and wider region’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, welcomed 2023 with seven New Year’s Eve countdowns on December 31, 2022. Thousands of guests joined in the celebrations that started at 8pm local time, coinciding with midnight in the Philippines, before...
People are discarding their Christmas trees — by eating them
The end of the holiday season means that people are getting rid of their Christmas trees en masse, but some are keeping their holiday evergreens alive — by eating them. The latest trend has people giving their beloved Christmas trees new life by using the branches as an ingredient in recipes. “You can pretty much eat the whole thing,” Julia Georgallis, author of “How To Eat Your Christmas Tree,” told The Guardian. “You can use the needles as you would use rosemary or bay leaves, for flavor.” Georgallis shared that the pine needles can be used in the same way you would use rosemary or...
Smothered chicken and rice casserole: Simple dinner ideas
This smothered chicken and rice casserole is the perfect dinner recipe for a busy day. I can't tell you how many times I have had a long day at work and on the way home, I was still trying to figure out what to cook for dinner. This dish from PlainChicken.com is so easy and delicious and with less than an hour to prep and cook, it will quickly become a meal your family will love.
WANE-TV
Popeyes brings back Ghost Pepper Wings after 3 year hiatus
(WANE) Popeyes is bringing back an item that hasn’t been on the quick service restaurant’s menu for three years. Ghost Pepper Wings are available starting Wednesday nationwide at participating restaurants. Popeyes Ghost Pepper Wings feature six crispy chicken wings, marinated in a ghost pepper spice blend for at...
