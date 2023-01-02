Read full article on original website
I stayed in a $1,400 stateroom on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas — see what my room on the world's largest cruise ship looked like
My plainly decorated balcony stateroom aboard the Wonder of the Seas had excess storage, views of the ocean, and two beds.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
South Florida Has One Of The Best Travel Experiences For 2023
Trips to Discover rounded up the best travel experiences you need to try next year.
Carnival Cruise Line Names Emeril Lagasse Chief Culinary Officer
Renowned chef and restaurateur Emeril Lagasse has become Carnival Cruise Line’s Chief Culinary Officer following a prior collaboration which led to restaurant concept Emeril’s Bistro located onboard the Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration and also to be available on the Carnival Jubilee. The James Beard Award winner will...
Best Adults Only Cruise Lines and Ships
If you’re looking to board a cruise ship that doesn’t have any kids, you’re in luck. There are a few cruise lines and ships where you have to be at least 18 years of age to go on. So what are the best adults only cruise lines?...
WELCOME THE YEAR OF THE RABBIT AT LAO, WALDORF ASTORIA DUBAI PALM JUMEIRAH
Marking the occasion of the Lunar New Year, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah has announced a weekend of celebrations at LAO, between Friday 20th to Sunday 22nd January. Guests are invited to celebrate the start of the Year of the Rabbit, a symbol of kindness, courage, and strength, with a special four-course menu featuring Guangdong Stuffed Youtiao, Pelmeni Chicken Dumpling, Guay Tiaw Ped (noodle soup with grilled duck breast), salmon wrapped in lotus and Sum-Sum Klepon with Lapis priced at AED 299 per person and AED499 with wine pairing.
MAMA ZONIA LAUNCHES ITS NEW UNLIMITED SUSHI OFFER, EVERY SUNDAY
Mama Zonia, the multi-award-winning, fusion restaurant nestled in the heart of Dubai Marina and inspired by the Amazonian jungle, launches its new unlimited Sunday dining offer. For those looking to be transported into an exotic, urban rainforest whilst catching up over some delicious Sushi and bubbles, Mama Zonia is the place to be!
YAS PLAZA HOTELS ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF ENTERTAINMENT
Yas Plaza Hotels is stepping up its dynamic music offerings with seasoned radio veteran Steve Johnston taking the helm as Director of Entertainment. Steve has had over 30 years of experience working in radio all over the world; as an accomplished DJ, he has entertained music aficionados from the UK, Middle East, SE Asia and even the Falkland Islands. He currently co-owns two English language radio stations based in Chiang Mai, Thailand.
HILTON BEIRUT METROPOLITAN PALACE ANNOUNCES ITS REOPENING
Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace announces its reopening on Friday, December 30, 2022. The Jewel of Beirut, Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace will open its doors yet again offering a unique taste of luxury in the heart of Beirut. Opening on 30th December 2022, the hotel offers 185 luxurious rooms including 20 elegantly appointed suites, a variety of food and beverage selections all-day at the Summer Place and hotel’s lobby lounge Tea Garden.
FIVE PALM JUMEIRAH IS THE PERFECT PLACE TO GRAB A SUNSET COCKTAIL OR DINE AGAINST A BACKDROP OF THE BEST SKYLINE VIEWS
Dubai’s best rooftop lounge, bar and club, The Penthouse is a lively, contemporary destination that invites guests to drink, dine and dance in true FIVE Style this Winter. Encompassing picture-perfect views of 150ms of private beach, Beach by FIVE and the Dubai Marina skyline paired with award-winning gastronomy and signature FIVE cocktails rounded off with the musical stylings of top International DJs – 7 days a week! This must-visit, for travelers and locals alike, welcomes ‘FIVERs’ to the Ultimate Sundowner Experience. Sip on Instagrammable cocktails such as Collins 2.0, Nightcap, Desert Rose and top seller, Mexican Cartel at the lounge and terrace daily from 4pm onwards, where you can also enjoy our delectable Japanese fusion menu while soaking in 180 degrees of breathtaking vistas. Don’t miss out on staying on for Skyline Fridays – as the city’s longest running deep and tech house night brings you the hottest talent from around the globe!
Floating tent resort will see guests sleep hundreds of metres above the ground
A new floating tent resort will enable guests to sleep hundreds of metres above the ground, in the mountains of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The proposed line of tourist tents will host up to 10 canopies, which would be suspended from the mountainside. The ambitious resort has been dubbed the Floating Retreat, and plans for it have been drawn up by Dubai-based design studio Ardh Architect. Ardh Architect was approached by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, with a view “to look into a new typology of hospitality”. Subsequent plans for the suspended accommodation followed, with the...
GLOBAL VILLAGE CELEBRATES THE NIGHT OF SEVEN MIDNIGHTS WITH THOUSANDS OF GUESTS
Global Village, the UAE and wider region’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, welcomed 2023 with seven New Year’s Eve countdowns on December 31, 2022. Thousands of guests joined in the celebrations that started at 8pm local time, coinciding with midnight in the Philippines, before...
SPEND YOUR WEEKEND AT RADISSON RESORT RAS AL KHAIMAH, MARJAN ISLAND
Looking for a perfect place to relax and share the best dishes and drinks with friends and family? Well, look no further! Join us for a family-styled sharing brunch every Saturday at Seafood Shack!. Enjoy the flavours of Seafood Shack signature dishes from the raw bar, small plates, mains to...
SWING AND SING WITH MARK ZITTI AT LUCIA’S
Boasting an amazing Capri aesthetic and always lively vibe, Lucia’s is the beautiful Italian restaurant that has been attracting the crowds for all the right reasons. Optimally located Downtown in Address Sky View, Lucia’s has enlisted the fantastic singer Mark Zitti who will give a dazzling performance every Sunday evening.
The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express’s New Route Takes You on a Luxe Ride Through the French Alps
Nothing says “winter getaway” like a trip to the French Alps. And soon, travelers will be able to board Belmond’s famed Venice Simplon-Orient-Express for the ultimate snow-capped European adventure. The legendary train has recently announced a new route that captures the joy of slow travel with all the excitement of an exhilarating Alpine adventure. Kicking off next winter, passengers will be able to choose between four winter journeys that trek between Paris and one of the highest mountain ranges in the world—the French Alps. And the best part? You can enjoy the frosty, picturesque landscapes without ever leaving the railcar. Launching in December 2023, the 17-carriage train...
Disney Dream Cruise Ship Turns Around to Rescue Man Floating in the Gulf of Mexico
It was a fairly routine sailing aboard the Disney Dream, with guests fresh off a stop in Cozumel, Mexico and on the way to Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island. Until a man was seen in the water far off the coast of Cuba. According to passengers aboard the Disney...
WORLD RECORD-BREAKING FIREWORKS SHOW
Ringing in 2023 in style, the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates welcomed the New Year with impressive fireworks displays to musical rhythms, as it pushed to break two Guinness World Records titles. Featuring pyro drones, nano lights, colours and shapes choreographed to electric beats, the...
